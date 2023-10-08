2023 International Series Singapore final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Asian Tour

2023 International Series Singapore final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

10/08/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of an Asian Tour flag
The 2023 International Series Singapore final leaderboard is headed by winner David Puig, who earned the Asian Tour win at Tanah Merah Country Club (Tampines Course) in Singapore.

Puig earned his first professional win with a blowout victory, a five-shot romp on 19-under to hold off Jaewoong Eom.

Andy Ogletree notched another good finish in the International Series, tying for third with Poom Saksansin on 12-under total.

Puig won the $360,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

International Series Singapore recap notes

Puig earned 8.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 67 players finishing the event in the 19th event of the season. One amateur made the cut this week.

The 2023 Asian Tour schedule continues next week in China with the SJM Macao Open.

2023 International Series Singapore final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 David Puig -19 64 66 66 73 269 $360,000
2 Jaewoong Eom -14 69 67 69 69 274 $220,000
T3 Poom Saksansin -12 70 69 69 68 276 $113,000
T3 Andy Ogletree -12 68 71 68 69 276 $113,000
5 Tomoharu Otsuki -11 68 70 70 69 277 $82,000
T6 Berry Henson -10 72 70 68 68 278 $57,533
T6 Miguel Tabuena -10 71 71 66 70 278 $57,533
T6 Taichi Kho -10 71 67 69 71 278 $57,533
T9 Scott Vincent -9 69 70 73 67 279 $35,740
T9 Lee Chieh-po -9 69 71 73 66 279 $35,740
T9 Rattanon Wannasrichan -9 67 73 69 70 279 $35,740
T9 Chan Shih-chang -9 70 72 67 70 279 $35,740
T9 Atiruj Winaicharoenchai -9 68 70 68 73 279 $35,740
T14 Gunn Charoenkul -8 69 69 74 68 280 $26,500
T14 Suteepat Prateeptienchai -8 68 72 72 68 280 $26,500
T14 Shahriffuddin Ariffin -8 71 67 72 70 280 $26,500
T14 Yongjun Bae -8 71 67 69 73 280 $26,500
T14 Jack Thompson -8 69 68 69 74 280 $26,500
T19 Karandeep Kochhar -7 68 71 71 71 281 $22,100
T19 Danthai Boonma -7 70 72 68 71 281 $22,100
T19 Ben Leong -7 69 73 67 72 281 $22,100
T19 Seungtaek Lee -7 71 67 69 74 281 $22,100
T23 Sanghyun Park -6 74 69 69 70 282 $18,800
T23 Travis Smyth -6 70 73 70 69 282 $18,800
T23 Micah Lauren Shin -6 71 71 69 71 282 $18,800
T23 Chonlatit Chuenboonngam -6 72 71 67 72 282 $18,800
T23 Ryan Ang -6 70 72 72 68 282 $0
T23 Ian Snyman -6 73 69 68 72 282 $18,800
T23 Turk Pettit -6 70 68 71 73 282 $18,800
T23 Chang Wei-lun -6 67 73 69 73 282 $18,800
T31 Todd Sinnott -5 70 70 72 71 283 $15,433
T31 Jinichiro Kozuma -5 71 71 71 70 283 $15,433
T31 Jaco Ahlers -5 72 69 72 70 283 $15,433
T31 Sangmoon Bae -5 72 70 71 70 283 $15,433
T31 Pawin Ingkhapradit -5 72 69 71 71 283 $15,433
T31 Pavit Tangkamolprasert -5 75 67 70 71 283 $15,433
T37 Ervin Chang -4 72 71 69 72 284 $13,800
T37 Ben Campbell -4 68 74 71 71 284 $13,800
T39 Mingyu Cho -3 70 70 72 73 285 $12,440
T39 Settee Prakongvech -3 72 70 69 74 285 $12,440
T39 Richard Bland -3 70 71 70 74 285 $12,440
T39 Kieran Vincent -3 74 67 70 74 285 $12,440
T39 Sadom Kaewkanjana -3 72 70 72 71 285 $12,440
T44 David Drysdale -2 69 71 72 74 286 $10,414
T44 Bernd Wiesberger -2 69 69 73 75 286 $10,414
T44 John Lyras -2 72 68 74 72 286 $10,414
T44 Yuto Katsuragawa -2 70 72 72 72 286 $10,414
T44 Bio Kim -2 68 74 73 71 286 $10,414
T44 Yonggu Shin -2 70 73 72 71 286 $10,414
T44 Honey Baisoya -2 74 67 75 70 286 $10,414
T51 Veer Ahlawat -1 70 71 71 75 287 $8,400
T51 Itthipat Buranatanyarat -1 67 72 74 74 287 $8,400
T51 Matthew Cheung -1 69 74 70 74 287 $8,400
T51 Kyongjun Moon -1 71 72 73 71 287 $8,400
T55 Meenwhee Kim E 68 74 72 74 288 $7,300
T55 Natipong Srithong E 73 70 71 74 288 $7,300
T55 Nitithorn Thippong E 71 71 73 73 288 $7,300
T55 Angelo Que E 71 72 73 72 288 $7,300
T59 James Wilson 2 70 71 73 76 290 $6,400
T59 Dodge Kemmer 2 70 73 72 75 290 $6,400
T59 Siddikur Rahman 2 73 70 73 74 290 $6,400
T59 Viraj Madappa 2 70 71 76 73 290 $6,400
T59 Kosuke Hamamoto 2 74 69 74 73 290 $6,400
64 Suradit Yongcharoenchai 3 68 72 72 79 291 $5,800
65 Hideto Tanihara 4 69 73 75 75 292 $5,600
66 Prom Meesawat 5 71 72 73 77 293 $5,400
67 Matt Killen 7 71 71 75 78 295 $5,200

