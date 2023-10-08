2023 International Series Singapore final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 International Series Singapore final leaderboard is headed by winner David Puig, who earned the Asian Tour win at Tanah Merah Country Club (Tampines Course) in Singapore.
Puig earned his first professional win with a blowout victory, a five-shot romp on 19-under to hold off Jaewoong Eom.
Andy Ogletree notched another good finish in the International Series, tying for third with Poom Saksansin on 12-under total.
Puig won the $360,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
International Series Singapore recap notes
Puig earned 8.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars.
There was a cut this week, with 67 players finishing the event in the 19th event of the season. One amateur made the cut this week.
The 2023 Asian Tour schedule continues next week in China with the SJM Macao Open.
2023 International Series Singapore final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|David Puig
|-19
|64
|66
|66
|73
|269
|$360,000
|2
|Jaewoong Eom
|-14
|69
|67
|69
|69
|274
|$220,000
|T3
|Poom Saksansin
|-12
|70
|69
|69
|68
|276
|$113,000
|T3
|Andy Ogletree
|-12
|68
|71
|68
|69
|276
|$113,000
|5
|Tomoharu Otsuki
|-11
|68
|70
|70
|69
|277
|$82,000
|T6
|Berry Henson
|-10
|72
|70
|68
|68
|278
|$57,533
|T6
|Miguel Tabuena
|-10
|71
|71
|66
|70
|278
|$57,533
|T6
|Taichi Kho
|-10
|71
|67
|69
|71
|278
|$57,533
|
|T9
|Scott Vincent
|-9
|69
|70
|73
|67
|279
|$35,740
|T9
|Lee Chieh-po
|-9
|69
|71
|73
|66
|279
|$35,740
|T9
|Rattanon Wannasrichan
|-9
|67
|73
|69
|70
|279
|$35,740
|T9
|Chan Shih-chang
|-9
|70
|72
|67
|70
|279
|$35,740
|T9
|Atiruj Winaicharoenchai
|-9
|68
|70
|68
|73
|279
|$35,740
|T14
|Gunn Charoenkul
|-8
|69
|69
|74
|68
|280
|$26,500
|T14
|Suteepat Prateeptienchai
|-8
|68
|72
|72
|68
|280
|$26,500
|T14
|Shahriffuddin Ariffin
|-8
|71
|67
|72
|70
|280
|$26,500
|T14
|Yongjun Bae
|-8
|71
|67
|69
|73
|280
|$26,500
|
|T14
|Jack Thompson
|-8
|69
|68
|69
|74
|280
|$26,500
|T19
|Karandeep Kochhar
|-7
|68
|71
|71
|71
|281
|$22,100
|T19
|Danthai Boonma
|-7
|70
|72
|68
|71
|281
|$22,100
|T19
|Ben Leong
|-7
|69
|73
|67
|72
|281
|$22,100
|T19
|Seungtaek Lee
|-7
|71
|67
|69
|74
|281
|$22,100
|T23
|Sanghyun Park
|-6
|74
|69
|69
|70
|282
|$18,800
|T23
|Travis Smyth
|-6
|70
|73
|70
|69
|282
|$18,800
|T23
|Micah Lauren Shin
|-6
|71
|71
|69
|71
|282
|$18,800
|T23
|Chonlatit Chuenboonngam
|-6
|72
|71
|67
|72
|282
|$18,800
|
|T23
|Ryan Ang
|-6
|70
|72
|72
|68
|282
|$0
|T23
|Ian Snyman
|-6
|73
|69
|68
|72
|282
|$18,800
|T23
|Turk Pettit
|-6
|70
|68
|71
|73
|282
|$18,800
|T23
|Chang Wei-lun
|-6
|67
|73
|69
|73
|282
|$18,800
|T31
|Todd Sinnott
|-5
|70
|70
|72
|71
|283
|$15,433
|T31
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|-5
|71
|71
|71
|70
|283
|$15,433
|T31
|Jaco Ahlers
|-5
|72
|69
|72
|70
|283
|$15,433
|T31
|Sangmoon Bae
|-5
|72
|70
|71
|70
|283
|$15,433
|T31
|Pawin Ingkhapradit
|-5
|72
|69
|71
|71
|283
|$15,433
|
|T31
|Pavit Tangkamolprasert
|-5
|75
|67
|70
|71
|283
|$15,433
|T37
|Ervin Chang
|-4
|72
|71
|69
|72
|284
|$13,800
|T37
|Ben Campbell
|-4
|68
|74
|71
|71
|284
|$13,800
|T39
|Mingyu Cho
|-3
|70
|70
|72
|73
|285
|$12,440
|T39
|Settee Prakongvech
|-3
|72
|70
|69
|74
|285
|$12,440
|T39
|Richard Bland
|-3
|70
|71
|70
|74
|285
|$12,440
|T39
|Kieran Vincent
|-3
|74
|67
|70
|74
|285
|$12,440
|T39
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|-3
|72
|70
|72
|71
|285
|$12,440
|T44
|David Drysdale
|-2
|69
|71
|72
|74
|286
|$10,414
|
|T44
|Bernd Wiesberger
|-2
|69
|69
|73
|75
|286
|$10,414
|T44
|John Lyras
|-2
|72
|68
|74
|72
|286
|$10,414
|T44
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|-2
|70
|72
|72
|72
|286
|$10,414
|T44
|Bio Kim
|-2
|68
|74
|73
|71
|286
|$10,414
|T44
|Yonggu Shin
|-2
|70
|73
|72
|71
|286
|$10,414
|T44
|Honey Baisoya
|-2
|74
|67
|75
|70
|286
|$10,414
|T51
|Veer Ahlawat
|-1
|70
|71
|71
|75
|287
|$8,400
|T51
|Itthipat Buranatanyarat
|-1
|67
|72
|74
|74
|287
|$8,400
|T51
|Matthew Cheung
|-1
|69
|74
|70
|74
|287
|$8,400
|
|T51
|Kyongjun Moon
|-1
|71
|72
|73
|71
|287
|$8,400
|T55
|Meenwhee Kim
|E
|68
|74
|72
|74
|288
|$7,300
|T55
|Natipong Srithong
|E
|73
|70
|71
|74
|288
|$7,300
|T55
|Nitithorn Thippong
|E
|71
|71
|73
|73
|288
|$7,300
|T55
|Angelo Que
|E
|71
|72
|73
|72
|288
|$7,300
|T59
|James Wilson
|2
|70
|71
|73
|76
|290
|$6,400
|T59
|Dodge Kemmer
|2
|70
|73
|72
|75
|290
|$6,400
|T59
|Siddikur Rahman
|2
|73
|70
|73
|74
|290
|$6,400
|T59
|Viraj Madappa
|2
|70
|71
|76
|73
|290
|$6,400
|
|T59
|Kosuke Hamamoto
|2
|74
|69
|74
|73
|290
|$6,400
|64
|Suradit Yongcharoenchai
|3
|68
|72
|72
|79
|291
|$5,800
|65
|Hideto Tanihara
|4
|69
|73
|75
|75
|292
|$5,600
|66
|Prom Meesawat
|5
|71
|72
|73
|77
|293
|$5,400
|67
|Matt Killen
|7
|71
|71
|75
|78
|295
|$5,200