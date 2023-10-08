2023 International Series Singapore final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 International Series Singapore final leaderboard is headed by winner David Puig, who earned the Asian Tour win at Tanah Merah Country Club (Tampines Course) in Singapore.

Puig earned his first professional win with a blowout victory, a five-shot romp on 19-under to hold off Jaewoong Eom.

Andy Ogletree notched another good finish in the International Series, tying for third with Poom Saksansin on 12-under total.

Puig won the $360,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

International Series Singapore recap notes

Puig earned 8.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 67 players finishing the event in the 19th event of the season. One amateur made the cut this week.

The 2023 Asian Tour schedule continues next week in China with the SJM Macao Open.

2023 International Series Singapore final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

