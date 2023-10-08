2023 Epson Tour final money list: Which 10 got LPGA Tour cards?

With the conclusion of the 2023 Epson Tour Championship, the Epson Tour season ended, settling the fate and priority order of 10 LPGA Tour cards for the 2024 LPGA Tour season, which begins in January.

Players competing on the Epson Tour spent the whole season accumulating Epson Tour money. Official money accumulated during the season for each player, with a player's future based on their earnings on the Epson Tour throughout the season.

At the end of the Epson Tour Championship, the top 10 players in points earned LPGA Tour cards.

Gabriela Ruffels won three times during the season, earning $159,926 to finish at the top of the money list for the season.

2023 Epson Tour graduates