2023 Epson Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Epson Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Auston Kim, who earned the big win in the season-ending tournament at LPGA International's Jones Course in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Kim closed out a victory to end the year with a second-consecutive 65 to win the event on 23-under 265 to top Gurleen Kaur and Kaleigh Telfer.

Minji Kang and Kristen Gillman finished in a tie for fourth place, with Gillman's birdie-eagle finish proving the difference in earning her LPGA Tour status for 2024.

Kim won the $37,500 winner's share of the $250,000 purse

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Epson Tour Championship recap notes

Kim gains in the Race for the Card, finishing third overall as part of the 10 top money earners of the Epson Tour season who earn LPGA Tour status.

This week the cut was made at 3-under 141 or better, with 65 players getting through to the final rounds.

The Epson Tour schedule has concluded for this season, with the top 10 on the Epson Tour money list earning 2024 LPGA Tour cards.

2023 Epson Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details