2023 Epson Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
10/08/2023
Golf News Net
The 2023 Epson Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Auston Kim, who earned the big win in the season-ending tournament at LPGA International's Jones Course in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Kim closed out a victory to end the year with a second-consecutive 65 to win the event on 23-under 265 to top Gurleen Kaur and Kaleigh Telfer.

Minji Kang and Kristen Gillman finished in a tie for fourth place, with Gillman's birdie-eagle finish proving the difference in earning her LPGA Tour status for 2024.

Kim won the $37,500 winner's share of the $250,000 purse

Epson Tour Championship recap notes

Kim gains in the Race for the Card, finishing third overall as part of the 10 top money earners of the Epson Tour season who earn LPGA Tour status.

This week the cut was made at 3-under 141 or better, with 65 players getting through to the final rounds.

The Epson Tour schedule has concluded for this season, with the top 10 on the Epson Tour money list earning 2024 LPGA Tour cards.

2023 Epson Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Auston Kim -23 71 64 65 65 265 $37,500
T2 Gurleen Kaur -21 66 68 66 67 267 $20,578
T2 Kaleigh Telfer -21 68 66 64 69 267 $20,578
T4 Kristen Gillman -19 70 68 67 64 269 $12,177
T4 Minji Kang -19 63 69 67 70 269 $12,177
T6 Alana Uriell -18 68 65 69 68 270 $8,239
T6 Shuangshuang Fan -18 66 68 67 69 270 $8,239
T8 Isabella Fierro -17 72 67 67 65 271 $5,786
T8 Katherine Smith -17 65 72 66 68 271 $5,786
T8 Dorsey Addicks -17 69 68 63 71 271 $5,786
T8 Michelle Zhang -17 63 67 68 73 271 $5,786
T12 Becca Huffer -16 71 69 67 65 272 $4,611
T12 Keera Foocharoen -16 67 70 65 70 272 $4,611
T14 Cassie Porter -15 72 68 66 67 273 $3,643
T14 Robyn Choi -15 69 67 70 67 273 $3,643
T14 Daniela Iacobelli -15 70 68 67 68 273 $3,643
T14 Amy Lee -15 68 67 70 68 273 $3,643
T14 Yiyi Liu -15 68 68 68 69 273 $3,643
T14 Mariel Galdiano -15 69 65 69 70 273 $3,643
T14 Gabriela Ruffels -15 68 66 68 71 273 $3,643
T21 Jessica Peng -14 67 70 70 67 274 $3,049
T21 Miranda Wang -14 72 65 68 69 274 $3,049
T23 Heather Lin -13 69 69 66 71 275 $2,842
T23 Jessica Porvasnik -13 68 69 67 71 275 $2,842
T25 Ssu-Chia Cheng -12 70 70 68 68 276 $2,520
T25 Kaitlyn Papp Budde -12 70 69 68 69 276 $2,520
T25 Nataliya Guseva -12 68 68 70 70 276 $2,520
T25 Carley Cox -12 66 68 71 71 276 $2,520
T25 Jillian Hollis -12 72 64 67 73 276 $2,520
T30 Yue Ren -11 69 69 73 66 277 $2,184
T30 Erika Smith -11 74 67 67 69 277 $2,184
T30 Savannah Vilaubi -11 70 68 68 71 277 $2,184
T33 Samantha Vodry -10 70 71 69 68 278 $1,890
T33 Alena Sharp -10 65 69 73 71 278 $1,890
T33 Madison Young -10 72 66 68 72 278 $1,890
T33 Maddie McCrary -10 71 67 68 72 278 $1,890
T33 Natasha Andrea Oon -10 70 67 67 74 278 $1,890
T38 Annika Borrelli -9 71 70 72 66 279 $1,553
T38 Teresa Toscano -9 70 71 68 70 279 $1,553
T38 Tai Anudit -9 69 70 70 70 279 $1,553
T38 Hira Naveed -9 71 70 67 71 279 $1,553
T38 Pinyada Kuvanun -9 67 69 72 71 279 $1,553
T38 Jiwon Jeon -9 70 65 72 72 279 $1,553
T44 Siyun Liu -8 71 67 74 68 280 $1,332
T44 Sarah White -8 71 70 70 69 280 $1,332
T44 Brooke Matthews -8 72 67 69 72 280 $1,332
T47 Regina Plasencia -7 73 68 70 70 281 $1,179
T47 Roberta Liti -7 69 72 69 71 281 $1,179
T47 Julie Aime -7 72 68 70 71 281 $1,179
T47 Kathleen Scavo -7 68 71 70 72 281 $1,179
T47 Jenny Coleman -7 70 65 70 76 281 $1,179
52 Emma Broze -6 69 71 70 72 282 $1,086
T53 Madison Moosa -5 70 70 72 71 283 $1,035
T53 Amelia Williamson -5 70 69 70 74 283 $1,035
T53 Siri Patchana -5 65 73 71 74 283 $1,035
T56 Tristyn Nowlin -3 71 70 73 71 285 $944
T56 Jenny Bae -3 72 67 73 73 285 $944
T56 Laura Sluman -3 70 69 73 73 285 $944
T56 Haylee Harford -3 70 71 69 75 285 $944
60 Ji Eun Baik -1 73 68 74 72 287 $880
T61 Alexis Phadungmartvorakul E 72 69 75 72 288 $861
T61 Jessica Welch E 68 71 74 75 288 $861
63 Jennifer Rosenberg 1 72 69 71 77 289 $841
64 Anna Redding 2 69 72 73 76 290 $828
65 Maria Parra 5 72 68 74 79 293 $815

