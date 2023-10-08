2023 Constellation Furyk and Friends final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Champions Tour

2023 Constellation Furyk and Friends final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

10/08/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Ernie Els
The 2023 Constellation Furyk and Friends final leaderboard is headed by winner Brett Quigley, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Fla.

Quigley earned his first win on the 50-plus circuit in more than three years, taking a one-shot win in the 54-hole tournament on 11-under 205.

Steven Alker, who continues his great run on the PGA Tour Champions, wound up in solo second place. Glen Day was alone in third place, two shots out of the lead.

Quigley won the $315,000 winner's share of the $2,100,000 purse.

The PGA Tour Champions logo

Constellation Furyk and Friends recap notes

Quigley wins the 25th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Quigley -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week at the SAS Championship in North Carolina.

2023 Constellation Furyk and Friends final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Brett Quigley -11 67 67 71 205 $315,000
2 Steven Alker -10 69 69 68 206 $184,800
3 Glen Day -9 71 68 68 207 $151,200
T4 Ernie Els -8 71 68 69 208 $113,400
T4 Jerry Kelly -8 67 68 73 208 $113,400
T6 Ken Tanigawa -7 73 69 67 209 $71,400
T6 Joe Durant -7 70 70 69 209 $71,400
T6 Billy Andrade -7 71 67 71 209 $71,400
T6 Robert Karlsson -7 68 70 71 209 $71,400
T10 Rod Pampling -6 69 72 69 210 $52,500
T10 Carlos Franco -6 68 70 72 210 $52,500
T12 Scott Dunlap -5 70 72 69 211 $42,700
T12 Tim O'Neal -5 71 69 71 211 $42,700
T12 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -5 68 69 74 211 $42,700
T15 Y.E. Yang -4 71 71 70 212 $29,937
T15 Rocco Mediate -4 73 68 71 212 $29,937
T15 Rob Labritz -4 68 72 72 212 $29,937
T15 Steve Stricker -4 72 67 73 212 $29,937
T15 Retief Goosen -4 70 69 73 212 $29,937
T15 John Senden -4 68 71 73 212 $29,937
T15 Steve Flesch -4 70 67 75 212 $29,937
T15 Richard Green -4 68 69 75 212 $29,937
T15 Scott Parel -4 64 73 75 212 $29,937
T24 John Huston -3 73 73 67 213 $20,528
T24 Stuart Appleby -3 71 70 72 213 $20,528
T24 Billy Mayfair -3 70 71 72 213 $20,528
T24 Matt Gogel -3 71 69 73 213 $20,528
T28 Jeff Sluman -2 74 69 71 214 $17,010
T28 Alex Cejka -2 71 72 71 214 $17,010
T28 Vijay Singh -2 69 74 71 214 $17,010
T28 Paul Goydos -2 71 69 74 214 $17,010
T32 David McKenzie -1 78 69 68 215 $12,495
T32 Marco Dawson -1 74 73 68 215 $12,495
T32 Harrison Frazar -1 72 72 71 215 $12,495
T32 Mike Weir -1 75 68 72 215 $12,495
T32 Shane Bertsch -1 71 72 72 215 $12,495
T32 Bernhard Langer -1 74 68 73 215 $12,495
T32 Mark Hensby -1 71 71 73 215 $12,495
T32 Bob Estes -1 71 70 74 215 $12,495
T32 Thongchai Jaidee -1 71 70 74 215 $12,495
T32 Kirk Triplett -1 70 68 77 215 $12,495
T42 Chris DiMarco E 74 72 70 216 $9,030
T42 Arjun Atwal E 72 72 72 216 $9,030
T42 Dicky Pride E 70 74 72 216 $9,030
T42 Tim Petrovic E 70 71 75 216 $9,030
T42 Paul Stankowski E 70 71 75 216 $9,030
T47 Scott Verplank 1 73 71 73 217 $7,350
T47 David Duval 1 69 75 73 217 $7,350
T47 Stephen Ames 1 70 73 74 217 $7,350
T50 Clark Dennis 2 72 71 75 218 $6,300
T50 Jeff Maggert 2 71 71 76 218 $6,300
52 Gibby Gilbert III 3 76 70 73 219 $5,670
T53 Brian Cooper 4 68 77 75 220 $4,935
T53 Jim Furyk 4 71 73 76 220 $4,935
T53 Davis Love III 4 70 74 76 220 $4,935
T53 Boo Weekley 4 74 69 77 220 $4,935
T57 Woody Austin 5 76 74 71 221 $4,200
T57 Olin Browne 5 74 75 72 221 $4,200
T57 Tom Pernice Jr. 5 76 69 76 221 $4,200
T60 Jesper Parnevik 6 75 74 73 222 $3,465
T60 Fred Funk 6 75 73 74 222 $3,465
T60 Mario Tiziani 6 72 74 76 222 $3,465
T60 Jason Bohn 6 71 73 78 222 $3,465
T64 Len Mattiace 7 75 73 75 223 $2,835
T64 Mark Walker 7 71 77 75 223 $2,835
T66 David Branshaw 8 76 74 74 224 $2,310
T66 Corey Pavin 8 73 77 74 224 $2,310
T66 Tim Herron 8 74 71 79 224 $2,310
T69 Ken Duke 10 77 77 72 226 $1,911
T69 Mark Calcavecchia 10 82 71 73 226 $1,911
71 Scott McCarron 11 69 81 77 227 $1,722
72 Steve Jones 12 78 73 77 228 $1,596
73 Duffy Waldorf 15 79 80 72 231 $1,470
T74 Lee Janzen 17 79 73 81 233 $1,344
T74 Wes Short, Jr. 17 79 72 82 233 $1,344
76 Frank Lickliter II 19 74 79 82 235 $1,218

