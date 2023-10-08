2023 Constellation Furyk and Friends final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Constellation Furyk and Friends final leaderboard is headed by winner Brett Quigley, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Fla.
Quigley earned his first win on the 50-plus circuit in more than three years, taking a one-shot win in the 54-hole tournament on 11-under 205.
Steven Alker, who continues his great run on the PGA Tour Champions, wound up in solo second place. Glen Day was alone in third place, two shots out of the lead.
Quigley won the $315,000 winner's share of the $2,100,000 purse.
Constellation Furyk and Friends recap notes
Quigley wins the 25th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.
The money Quigley -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.
The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week at the SAS Championship in North Carolina.
2023 Constellation Furyk and Friends final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Brett Quigley
|-11
|67
|67
|71
|205
|$315,000
|2
|Steven Alker
|-10
|69
|69
|68
|206
|$184,800
|3
|Glen Day
|-9
|71
|68
|68
|207
|$151,200
|T4
|Ernie Els
|-8
|71
|68
|69
|208
|$113,400
|T4
|Jerry Kelly
|-8
|67
|68
|73
|208
|$113,400
|T6
|Ken Tanigawa
|-7
|73
|69
|67
|209
|$71,400
|T6
|Joe Durant
|-7
|70
|70
|69
|209
|$71,400
|T6
|Billy Andrade
|-7
|71
|67
|71
|209
|$71,400
|
|T6
|Robert Karlsson
|-7
|68
|70
|71
|209
|$71,400
|T10
|Rod Pampling
|-6
|69
|72
|69
|210
|$52,500
|T10
|Carlos Franco
|-6
|68
|70
|72
|210
|$52,500
|T12
|Scott Dunlap
|-5
|70
|72
|69
|211
|$42,700
|T12
|Tim O'Neal
|-5
|71
|69
|71
|211
|$42,700
|T12
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|-5
|68
|69
|74
|211
|$42,700
|T15
|Y.E. Yang
|-4
|71
|71
|70
|212
|$29,937
|T15
|Rocco Mediate
|-4
|73
|68
|71
|212
|$29,937
|T15
|Rob Labritz
|-4
|68
|72
|72
|212
|$29,937
|
|T15
|Steve Stricker
|-4
|72
|67
|73
|212
|$29,937
|T15
|Retief Goosen
|-4
|70
|69
|73
|212
|$29,937
|T15
|John Senden
|-4
|68
|71
|73
|212
|$29,937
|T15
|Steve Flesch
|-4
|70
|67
|75
|212
|$29,937
|T15
|Richard Green
|-4
|68
|69
|75
|212
|$29,937
|T15
|Scott Parel
|-4
|64
|73
|75
|212
|$29,937
|T24
|John Huston
|-3
|73
|73
|67
|213
|$20,528
|T24
|Stuart Appleby
|-3
|71
|70
|72
|213
|$20,528
|T24
|Billy Mayfair
|-3
|70
|71
|72
|213
|$20,528
|
|T24
|Matt Gogel
|-3
|71
|69
|73
|213
|$20,528
|T28
|Jeff Sluman
|-2
|74
|69
|71
|214
|$17,010
|T28
|Alex Cejka
|-2
|71
|72
|71
|214
|$17,010
|T28
|Vijay Singh
|-2
|69
|74
|71
|214
|$17,010
|T28
|Paul Goydos
|-2
|71
|69
|74
|214
|$17,010
|T32
|David McKenzie
|-1
|78
|69
|68
|215
|$12,495
|T32
|Marco Dawson
|-1
|74
|73
|68
|215
|$12,495
|T32
|Harrison Frazar
|-1
|72
|72
|71
|215
|$12,495
|T32
|Mike Weir
|-1
|75
|68
|72
|215
|$12,495
|
|T32
|Shane Bertsch
|-1
|71
|72
|72
|215
|$12,495
|T32
|Bernhard Langer
|-1
|74
|68
|73
|215
|$12,495
|T32
|Mark Hensby
|-1
|71
|71
|73
|215
|$12,495
|T32
|Bob Estes
|-1
|71
|70
|74
|215
|$12,495
|T32
|Thongchai Jaidee
|-1
|71
|70
|74
|215
|$12,495
|T32
|Kirk Triplett
|-1
|70
|68
|77
|215
|$12,495
|T42
|Chris DiMarco
|E
|74
|72
|70
|216
|$9,030
|T42
|Arjun Atwal
|E
|72
|72
|72
|216
|$9,030
|T42
|Dicky Pride
|E
|70
|74
|72
|216
|$9,030
|
|T42
|Tim Petrovic
|E
|70
|71
|75
|216
|$9,030
|T42
|Paul Stankowski
|E
|70
|71
|75
|216
|$9,030
|T47
|Scott Verplank
|1
|73
|71
|73
|217
|$7,350
|T47
|David Duval
|1
|69
|75
|73
|217
|$7,350
|T47
|Stephen Ames
|1
|70
|73
|74
|217
|$7,350
|T50
|Clark Dennis
|2
|72
|71
|75
|218
|$6,300
|T50
|Jeff Maggert
|2
|71
|71
|76
|218
|$6,300
|52
|Gibby Gilbert III
|3
|76
|70
|73
|219
|$5,670
|T53
|Brian Cooper
|4
|68
|77
|75
|220
|$4,935
|
|T53
|Jim Furyk
|4
|71
|73
|76
|220
|$4,935
|T53
|Davis Love III
|4
|70
|74
|76
|220
|$4,935
|T53
|Boo Weekley
|4
|74
|69
|77
|220
|$4,935
|T57
|Woody Austin
|5
|76
|74
|71
|221
|$4,200
|T57
|Olin Browne
|5
|74
|75
|72
|221
|$4,200
|T57
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|5
|76
|69
|76
|221
|$4,200
|T60
|Jesper Parnevik
|6
|75
|74
|73
|222
|$3,465
|T60
|Fred Funk
|6
|75
|73
|74
|222
|$3,465
|T60
|Mario Tiziani
|6
|72
|74
|76
|222
|$3,465
|
|T60
|Jason Bohn
|6
|71
|73
|78
|222
|$3,465
|T64
|Len Mattiace
|7
|75
|73
|75
|223
|$2,835
|T64
|Mark Walker
|7
|71
|77
|75
|223
|$2,835
|T66
|David Branshaw
|8
|76
|74
|74
|224
|$2,310
|T66
|Corey Pavin
|8
|73
|77
|74
|224
|$2,310
|T66
|Tim Herron
|8
|74
|71
|79
|224
|$2,310
|T69
|Ken Duke
|10
|77
|77
|72
|226
|$1,911
|T69
|Mark Calcavecchia
|10
|82
|71
|73
|226
|$1,911
|71
|Scott McCarron
|11
|69
|81
|77
|227
|$1,722
|
|72
|Steve Jones
|12
|78
|73
|77
|228
|$1,596
|73
|Duffy Waldorf
|15
|79
|80
|72
|231
|$1,470
|T74
|Lee Janzen
|17
|79
|73
|81
|233
|$1,344
|T74
|Wes Short, Jr.
|17
|79
|72
|82
|233
|$1,344
|76
|Frank Lickliter II
|19
|74
|79
|82
|235
|$1,218