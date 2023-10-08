2023 Constellation Furyk and Friends final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Constellation Furyk and Friends final leaderboard is headed by winner Brett Quigley, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Fla.

Quigley earned his first win on the 50-plus circuit in more than three years, taking a one-shot win in the 54-hole tournament on 11-under 205.

Steven Alker, who continues his great run on the PGA Tour Champions, wound up in solo second place. Glen Day was alone in third place, two shots out of the lead.

Quigley won the $315,000 winner's share of the $2,100,000 purse.

Constellation Furyk and Friends recap notes

Quigley wins the 25th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Quigley -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week at the SAS Championship in North Carolina.

2023 Constellation Furyk and Friends final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

