2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Monday finish: Start time, how to watch on Golf Channel TV, streaming

The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship third and final rounds have been delayed by weather and its finish postponed to Monday in Scotland, meaning the DP World Tour event of 2023 has to go on for another day.

The Monday final round of the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is set to begin from the Old Course at St. Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns in Fife, Scotland, at 9 a.m. local time on Monday, or at 4 a.m. Eastern time in the United States.

Golf Channel will broadcast the finish to the tournament from 6:30 a.m. Eastern time. The coverage can be streamed on Peacock, GolfChannel.com or in the NBC Sports app with a verified subscription.

A total of 155 players remaining in the field have to start and finish the final round. Under DP World Tour rules, the tournament could be extended to Tuesday in the interest of making sure 72 holes of play are completed.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Matt Fitzpatrick leads the tournament through two rounds on 13-under 131. Nacho Elvira and Grant Forrest sit on second place at 12-under total.

There are 30 pro-am teams which have made the cut based on two, albeit uneven, rounds of competition and will compete on Monday for the pro-am title.

All professionals will complete the tournament's three-course rotation to determine a winner. Players set to play at the Old Course and Kingsbarns will start with tee times at 9 a.m. local time, with players going off the first and 10th tees. At Carnoustie, however, will be a shotgun start at 11:30 a.m., provided the course conditions allow. The DP World Tour will determine at 7:30 a.m. local time if Carnoustie is suitable for play. If it is deemed to be unplayable, then there will be no play on any course.