Australian investment firm Challenger becomes title sponsor of PGA Tour Australasia

The PGA Tour of Australasia has a new title sponsor, with Australian investment management firm Challenger taking over the naming rights for the circuit. Moving forward for at least the next three years, the tour will be known as the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Challenger and look forward to achieving our joint goals over the next three years,” said PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman. “We will be focused on offering even greater opportunities for our aspiring golf professionals to hone their skills and achieve their dreams, as well as creating captivating golf events across Australasia.”

“Challenger is delighted to partner with the PGA of Australia, WPGA and Golf Australia," said Challenger Managing Director and CEO Nick Hamilton, whose firm is the biggest retirement investment manager in the country. “With over nine million passionate golf fans in Australia, and a sport of choice for over 45s, this partnership represents an exciting opportunity to showcase our brand and retirement credentials as we focus on taking a broader stance in retirement.”

The naming rights are part of a broader Australian Golf support agreement, with Challenger also becoming a partner of Golf Australia, the WPGA Tour of Australasia, the PGA Legends Tour and Golf Management Australia.

Challenger will also be a part of some key vocational PGA member initiatives to increase their connection with the highly skilled PGA professionals.