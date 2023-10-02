2023 The Ascendant LPGA purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2023 The Ascendant LPGA purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

10/02/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Lexi Thompson
Open radio player  OPEN MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 The Ascendant LPGA purse is set for $1.8 million, with the winner's share coming in at $270,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The The Ascendant LPGA field is headed by Lexi Thompson, Hannah Green, Atthaya Thitikul and more.

This is the 27th event of the 2023 LPGA Tour season. This is a 72-hole event with a 36-hole cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes. Players who made the 36-hole cut are paid this week.

The event is played this year at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe and Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2023 The Ascendant LPGA purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $270,000
2 $169,786
3 $123,167
4 $95,280
5 $76,689
6 $62,746
7 $52,521
8 $46,014
9 $41,366
10 $37,648
11 $34,858
12 $32,534
13 $30,489
14 $28,630
15 $26,957
16 $25,469
17 $24,169
18 $23,053
19 $22,124
20 $21,380
21 $20,637
22 $19,893
23 $19,150
24 $18,405
25 $17,755
26 $17,105
27 $16,453
28 $15,802
29 $15,152
30 $14,594
31 $14,036
32 $13,478
33 $12,921
34 $12,362
35 $11,899
36 $11,434
37 $10,970
38 $10,504
39 $10,039
40 $9,668
41 $9,296
42 $8,925
43 $8,552
44 $8,180
45 $7,901
46 $7,622
47 $7,343
48 $7,064
49 $6,785
50 $6,507
51 $6,322
52 $6,135
53 $5,948
54 $5,764
55 $5,577
56 $5,391
57 $5,206
58 $5,019
59 $4,834
60 $4,648
61 $4,556
62 $4,461
63 $4,369
64 $4,277
65 $4,182

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.