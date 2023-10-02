The 2023 The Ascendant LPGA purse is set for $1.8 million, with the winner's share coming in at $270,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The The Ascendant LPGA field is headed by Lexi Thompson, Hannah Green, Atthaya Thitikul and more.

This is the 27th event of the 2023 LPGA Tour season. This is a 72-hole event with a 36-hole cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes. Players who made the 36-hole cut are paid this week.

The event is played this year at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe and Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2023 The Ascendant LPGA purse, winner's share, prize money payout