2023 The Ascendant LPGA field: Players, rankings

The 2023 The Ascendant LPGA field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.

The Ascendant LPGA field is headlined by the likes of Lilia Vu, Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the LPGA Tour's return to the Lone Star State.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the LPGA Tour back to Texas for this event.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, with two spots reserved.

The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's priority order.

The field will be playing for a $1.8 million purse, with 14 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

PLAYER Marina Alex Brittany Altomare Narin An Dottie Ardina Ana Belac Jaravee Boonchant Celine Boutier Dori Carter Jennifer Chang In Gee Chun Cydney Clanton Paula Creamer Karis Davidson Manon De Roey Brianna Do Amanda Doherty Gemma Dryburgh Lindy Duncan Allison Emrey Nicole Broch Estrup Jodi Ewart Shadoff Ally Ewing Dana Fall Maria Fassi Luna Sobron Galmes Sofia Garcia Hannah Green Natalie Gulbis Mina Harigae Lauren Hartlage Celine Herbin Emilee Hoffman Yu-Sang Hou Wei-Ling Hsu Charley Hull Caroline Inglis Hyo Joon Jang Eun Hee Ji Linnea Johansson Soo Bin Joo Minami Katsu Kim Kaufman Sarah Kemp Maelynn Kim Hyo Joo Kim A Lim Kim In Kyung Kim Gina Kim Christina Kim Frida Kinhult Cheyenne Knight Aline Krauter Ines Laklalech Brittany Lang Bronte Law Min Lee Ilhee Lee Jeongeun Lee5 Jeongeun Lee6 Stacy Lewis Amelia Lewis Lucy Li Brittany Lincicome Pernilla Lindberg Yan Liu Ruixin Liu Gaby Lopez Polly Mack Nanna Koerstz Madsen Leona Maguire Jill McGill Kristy McPherson Wichanee Meechai Gerina Mendoza Morgane Metraux Sydnee Michaels Lauren Miller Azahara Munoz Yuna Nishimura Yealimi Noh Su Oh Bianca Pagdanganan Alexa Pano Annie Park Kum-Kang Park Emily Kristine Pedersen Pornanong Phatlum Valery Plata Mel Reid Riley Rennell Paula Reto Louise Ridderstrom Kiira Riihijarvi Pauline Roussin So Yeon Ryu Hae Ran Ryu Sarah Schmelzel Sophia Schubert Hinako Shibuno Jenny Shin Sarah Jane Smith June Song Jennifer Song Mariah Stackhouse Angela Stanford Marissa Steen Lauren Stephenson Ellinor Sudow Jasmine Suwannapura Maddie Szeryk Ellie Szeryk Elizabeth Szokol Emma Talley Gabriella Then Atthaya Thitikul Lexi Thompson Maria Torres Mariajo Uribe Albane Valenzuela Anne van Dam Samantha Wagner Chanettee Wannasaen Lindsey Weaver-Wright Dewi Weber Jing Yan Natalie Yen Xiaowen Yin Pavarisa Yoktuan Arpichaya Yubol Weiwei Zhang

Top 50 players in 2023 The Ascendant LPGA field