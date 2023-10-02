2023 The Ascendant LPGA field: Players, rankings
The 2023 The Ascendant LPGA field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.

The Ascendant LPGA field is headlined by the likes of Lilia Vu, Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the LPGA Tour's return to the Lone Star State.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the LPGA Tour back to Texas for this event.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, with two spots reserved.

The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's priority order.

The field will be playing for a $1.8 million purse, with 14 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

Marina Alex
Brittany Altomare
Narin An
Dottie Ardina
Ana Belac
Jaravee Boonchant
Celine Boutier
Dori Carter
Jennifer Chang
In Gee Chun
Cydney Clanton
Paula Creamer
Karis Davidson
Manon De Roey
Brianna Do
Amanda Doherty
Gemma Dryburgh
Lindy Duncan
Allison Emrey
Nicole Broch Estrup
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Ally Ewing
Dana Fall
Maria Fassi
Luna Sobron Galmes
Sofia Garcia
Hannah Green
Natalie Gulbis
Mina Harigae
Lauren Hartlage
Celine Herbin
Emilee Hoffman
Yu-Sang Hou
Wei-Ling Hsu
Charley Hull
Caroline Inglis
Hyo Joon Jang
Eun Hee Ji
Linnea Johansson
Soo Bin Joo
Minami Katsu
Kim Kaufman
Sarah Kemp
Maelynn Kim
Hyo Joo Kim
A Lim Kim
In Kyung Kim
Gina Kim
Christina Kim
Frida Kinhult
Cheyenne Knight
Aline Krauter
Ines Laklalech
Brittany Lang
Bronte Law
Min Lee
Ilhee Lee
Jeongeun Lee5
Jeongeun Lee6
Stacy Lewis
Amelia Lewis
Lucy Li
Brittany Lincicome
Pernilla Lindberg
Yan Liu
Ruixin Liu
Gaby Lopez
Polly Mack
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
Leona Maguire
Jill McGill
Kristy McPherson
Wichanee Meechai
Gerina Mendoza
Morgane Metraux
Sydnee Michaels
Lauren Miller
Azahara Munoz
Yuna Nishimura
Yealimi Noh
Su Oh
Bianca Pagdanganan
Alexa Pano
Annie Park
Kum-Kang Park
Emily Kristine Pedersen
Pornanong Phatlum
Valery Plata
Mel Reid
Riley Rennell
Paula Reto
Louise Ridderstrom
Kiira Riihijarvi
Pauline Roussin
So Yeon Ryu
Hae Ran Ryu
Sarah Schmelzel
Sophia Schubert
Hinako Shibuno
Jenny Shin
Sarah Jane Smith
June Song
Jennifer Song
Mariah Stackhouse
Angela Stanford
Marissa Steen
Lauren Stephenson
Ellinor Sudow
Jasmine Suwannapura
Maddie Szeryk
Ellie Szeryk
Elizabeth Szokol
Emma Talley
Gabriella Then
Atthaya Thitikul
Lexi Thompson
Maria Torres
Mariajo Uribe
Albane Valenzuela
Anne van Dam
Samantha Wagner
Chanettee Wannasaen
Lindsey Weaver-Wright
Dewi Weber
Jing Yan
Natalie Yen
Xiaowen Yin
Pavarisa Yoktuan
Arpichaya Yubol
Weiwei Zhang

5 Celine Boutier
7 Hyo-Joo Kim
8 Charley Hull
13 Atthaya Thitikul
19 Leona Maguire
21 Hannah Green
25 Lexi Thompson
26 In Gee Chun
28 Hae Ran Ryu
29 Ally Ewing
42 A Lim Kim
46 Gaby Lopez
49 Cheyenne Knight
50 Jodi Ewart Shadoff

