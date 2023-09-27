The Ryder Cup is one of the biggest events in golf, pitting 12 American men against 12 men from Europe in a biennial match that is the PGA of America and the DP World Tour's biggest money maker. It's a big deal.

Many golf fans assume there's big money on line for the players and that they're being paid prize money for participating in the Ryder Cup.

Do Ryder Cup players get paid prize money?

However, there is not big money involved in the Ryder Cup. In fact, no player is paid for participating in the Ryder Cup on either side. There is no prize money to the winning or losing team, or the player that gets the most points or anything like that.

The Ryder Cup is played strictly for prize of country or continent. However, players do make a financial impact for charity.

The PGA of America makes a $200,000 charitable contribution to a pair of charities in the name of each of the 12 players on the team, making for a $2.4 million commitment. The DP World Tour, which co-owns the Ryder Cup Europe share with a few other bodies, do not make similar donations to charity.

The 2023 Ryder Cup is played at Marco Simone Golf Club near Rome, Italy.

No doubt, however, that a winning captain can have a lucrative future based on marketing themselves as a winning captain. Players on both sides have also made their careers more important, and therefore more lucrative, by their Ryder Cup success. However, the money that they earn doesn't come directly from the Ryder Cup or a purse associated with it.