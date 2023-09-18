2023 Solheim Cup field: Players, rankings, teams, captains

The 2023 Solheim Cup field is set with the passing of the team selection deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Finca Cortesin in Spain.

The Solheim Cup field is headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Rose Zhang, Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Celine Boutier and more.

This is set to be a 24-player field is played out over three days, with this event marking the 18th playing of the LPGA Tour-owned team event pitting 12 American players headed by captain Stacy Lewis against 12 International players headed by captain Suzann Pettersen.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals, although that is highly unlikely.

The tournament will not offer Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points to the winner, as this is a team event.

The field will be playing for no purse, with 21 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Solheim Cup field

United States team

Captain: Stacy Lewis

Allisen Corpuz

Ally Ewing

Andrea Lee

Danielle Kang

Megan Khang

Cheyenne Knight

Nelly Korda

Jennifer Kupcho

Lexi Thompson

Lilia Vu

Angel Yin

Rose Zhang

Assistant Captain: Morgan Pressel

Assistant Captain: Natalie Gulbis

Assistant Captain: Angela Stanford

European team

Captain: Suzann Pettersen

Celine Boutier

Carlota Ciganda

Gemma Dryburgh

Linn Grant

Georgia Hall

Caroline Hedwall

Charley Hull

Leona Maguire

Anna Nordqvist

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Madelene Sagstrom

Maja Stark

Playing Assistant Captain: Anna Nordqvist

Assistant Captain: Laura Davies

Assistant Captain: Caroline Martens

Top 50 players in 2023 Solheim Cup field