2023 Solheim Cup field: Players, rankings, teams, captains

The 2023 Solheim Cup field is set with the passing of the team selection deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Finca Cortesin in Spain.
The Solheim Cup field is headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Rose Zhang, Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Celine Boutier and more.
This is set to be a 24-player field is played out over three days, with this event marking the 18th playing of the LPGA Tour-owned team event pitting 12 American players headed by captain Stacy Lewis against 12 International players headed by captain Suzann Pettersen.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals, although that is highly unlikely.
The tournament will not offer Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points to the winner, as this is a team event.
The field will be playing for no purse, with 21 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 Solheim Cup field
United States team
- Captain: Stacy Lewis
- Allisen Corpuz
- Ally Ewing
- Andrea Lee
- Danielle Kang
- Megan Khang
- Cheyenne Knight
- Nelly Korda
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Lexi Thompson
- Lilia Vu
- Angel Yin
- Rose Zhang
- Assistant Captain: Morgan Pressel
- Assistant Captain: Natalie Gulbis
- Assistant Captain: Angela Stanford
European team
- Captain: Suzann Pettersen
- Celine Boutier
- Carlota Ciganda
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Linn Grant
- Georgia Hall
- Caroline Hedwall
- Charley Hull
- Leona Maguire
- Anna Nordqvist
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Maja Stark
- Playing Assistant Captain: Anna Nordqvist
- Assistant Captain: Laura Davies
- Assistant Captain: Caroline Martens
Top 50 players in 2023 Solheim Cup field
- 2. Lilia Vu
- 3. Nelly Korda
- 5. Celine Boutier
- 8. Charley Hull
- 10. Allisen Corpuz
- 14. Megan Khang
- 15. Linn Grant
- 16. Georgia Hall
- 17. Leona Maguire
- 26. Lexi Thompson
- 28. Carlota Ciganda
- 29. Jennifer Kupcho
- 30. Ally Ewing
- 32. Rose Zhang
- 33. Danielle Kang
- 34. Angel Yin
- 38. Andrea Lee
- 39. Anna Nordqvist
- 40. Maja Stark
- 45. Madelene Sagstrom
- 49. Cheyenne Knight