2023 Simmons Bank Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
Korn Ferry Tour

09/14/2023
Golf News Net
The Korn Ferry Tour logo
The 2023 Simmons Bank Open purse is set for $1,500,000, with the winner's share coming in at $270,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Korn Ferry Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Simmons Bank Open field is headed by the likes of Ben Kohles, Chris Gotterup, Sam Saunders and more.

The event is played this year at The Grove in College Grove, Tenn., close to Nashville.

This event runs from Thursday through Sunday and offers 600 Korn Ferry Tour points to the winner.

What else is on the line: Korn Ferry Tour points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

This is the 24th event of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour, with a winner earning 600 Korn Ferry Tour points.

The top 30 players at the end of the 2023 season earned a PGA Tour card for the following season, and the priority order into the fall events is based upon their combined points between the regular season and Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

The winner of the Simmons Bank Open will also earn approximately 15.1 Official World Golf Ranking points, boosting their world ranking.

POSITION MONEY
1 $270,000
2 $135,000
3 $90,000
4 $67,500
5 $57,000
6 $51,750
7 $48,000
8 $44,250
9 $41,250
10 $38,250
11 $35,475
12 $33,000
13 $30,750
14 $28,500
15 $27,000
16 $25,500
17 $24,000
18 $22,500
19 $21,000
20 $19,500
21 $18,225
22 $17,025
23 $15,825
24 $14,625
25 $13,500
26 $12,795
27 $12,150
28 $11,550
29 $11,100
30 $10,650
31 $10,275
32 $9,975
33 $9,675
34 $9,375
35 $9,075
36 $8,775
37 $8,475
38 $8,175
39 $7,875
40 $7,725
41 $7,575
42 $7,425
43 $7,275
44 $7,125
45 $6,975
46 $6,825
47 $6,750
48 $6,675
49 $6,600
50 $6,525
51 $6,450
52 $6,390
53 $6,360
54 $6,330
55 $6,300
56 $6,270
57 $6,240
58 $6,210
59 $6,180
60 $6,150
61 $6,120
62 $6,090
63 $6,060
64 $6,030
65 $6,000

