LPGA Tour

09/11/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of Annika Sorenstam
Since the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking was introduced in 2006, 18 players have reached the No. 1 ranking in the world.

Ruoning Yin became the 18th player to take the No. 1 spot in the ranking on Sept. 11, 2023, a day after she finished solo third in the Kroger Queen City Championship.

Lilia Vu became the 17th player to become the world No. 1 on Aug. 14, 2023, a day after she won the AIG Women's Open for her second major win of the year and third win on the season.

Vu took over from Nelly Korda, who held the top spot and slid to No. 2 in the world.

Who has spent the most weeks at No. 1 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking?

Jin Young Ko holds the most weeks at No. 1, having held the top spot for 163 weeks in her career. Jin Young Ko has been No. 1 in the world on five different occasions, which is also the most of any player.

Lorena Ochoa is second on the list at 158 total weeks atop the ranking.

Of the 17 players to hold the No. 1 ranking, only two players have been No. 1 for less than 10 total weeks: Cristie Kerr (5) and Atthaya Thitikul (2).

Let's take a look at the order in which players have been No. 1 in the world and for how many cumulative weeks each player has held the top spot.

Players who have been ranked No. 1 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking

Weeks as of Aug. 14, 2023

ORDER PLAYER No. 1 WEEKS
1 Annika Sörenstam 60
2 Lorena Ochoa 158
3 Jiyai Shin 25
4 Ai Miyazato 11
5 Cristie Kerr 5
6 Yani Tseng 109
7 Stacy Lewis 25
8 Inbee Park 106
9 Lydia Ko 125
10 Ariya Jutanugarn 23
11 Ryu So-yeon 19
12 Park Sung-hyun 20
13 Shanshan Feng 23
14 Ko Jin-young 163
15 Nelly Korda 37
16 Atthaya Thitikul 2
17 Lilia Vu 4
18 Ruoning Yin 1

