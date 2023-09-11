Fortinet Championship history, results and past winners

The Fortinet Championship is the PGA Tour's Napa, California-area event, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in the fall portion of the schedule.

The event, which was first played in 2007, originally started out as the Fry's Electrionics Open, when the retailer sponsored multiple events on the schedule. It was played at Grayhawk Golf Club in Arizona before moving to northern California in 2010.

The event has moved around over the years, finding a home at Johnny Miller's Silverado Resort in Napa.

Max Homa and Brendan Steele are the only players to win this event twice, and both did it in consecutive years.

Fortinet Championship format

The Fortinet Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field of 156 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Fortinet Championship host courses

2007-2009: Grayhawk Golf Club(Raptor Course)

2010-2013: CordeValle Golf Club

2014-present: Silverado Resort (North Course)

Fortinet Championship past sponsors

Fortinet Championship has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:

2007: Fry's Electronics Open

2008-2015: Frys.com Open

2016-2020: Safeway Open

2021-present: Fortinet Championship

Fortinet Championship history & results