Fortinet Championship history, results and past winners

09/11/2023
The Fortinet Championship is the PGA Tour's Napa, California-area event, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in the fall portion of the schedule.

The event, which was first played in 2007, originally started out as the Fry's Electrionics Open, when the retailer sponsored multiple events on the schedule. It was played at Grayhawk Golf Club in Arizona before moving to northern California in 2010.

The event has moved around over the years, finding a home at Johnny Miller's Silverado Resort in Napa.

Max Homa and Brendan Steele are the only players to win this event twice, and both did it in consecutive years.

Fortinet Championship format

The Fortinet Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field of 156 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Fortinet Championship host courses

  • 2007-2009: Grayhawk Golf Club(Raptor Course)
  • 2010-2013: CordeValle Golf Club
  • 2014-present: Silverado Resort (North Course)

Fortinet Championship past sponsors

Fortinet Championship has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:

  • 2007: Fry's Electronics Open
  • 2008-2015: Frys.com Open
  • 2016-2020: Safeway Open
  • 2021-present: Fortinet Championship

Fortinet Championship history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2022 Max Homa (2) 272 −16 1 $8,000,000
2021 Max Homa 269 −19 1 $7,000,000
2020 Stewart Cink 267 −21 2 $6,600,000
2019 Cameron Champ 271 −17 1 $6,600,000
2018 Kevin Tway 274 −14 PO $6,400,000
2017 Brendan Steele (2) 273 −15 2 $6,200,000
2016 Brendan Steele 270 −18 1 $6,000,000
2015 Emiliano Grillo 273 −15 PO $6,000,000
2014 Bae Sang-moon 273 −15 2 $6,000,000
2013 Jimmy Walker 267 −17 2 $5,000,000
2012 Jonas Blixt 268 −16 1 $5,000,000
2011 Bryce Molder 267 −17 PO $5,000,000
2010 Rocco Mediate 269 −15 1 $5,000,000
2009 Troy Matteson 262 −18 PO $5,000,000
2008 Cameron Beckman 262 −18 PO $5,000,000
2007 Mike Weir 266 −14 1 $5,000,000

