2023 FedEx Cup Fall format: How it works, points, field sizes, tournaments

The 2023 FedEx Cup Fall format has been introduced for the first year in which this new conclusion to the calendar year for the PGA Tour will be played.

Explaining the FedEx Cup Fall format means detailing how players earn FedEx Cup Fall points, earn their PGA Tour card for 2024, and explain the benefits to players for finishing well in the overall points list.

2023 FedEx Cup Fall format

Who qualifies

Every player with a PGA Tour membership qualifies for the FedEx Cup Fall, and most all events feature a Monday qualifier that's open to any player eligible under PGA Tour rules. For each FedEx Cup Fall PGA Tour event, the winner earns 500 FedEx Cup Fall points. That's true across the board for the seven events.

All of the points from regular season events of the 2022-2023 season, as well as for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, are tallied together with the points earned in the FedEx Cup Fall at the conclusion of the series, which comes at The RSM Classic. The top 125 players in total points earn the PGA Tour card for 2024, and they are guaranteed entry into every single non-Signature event, as well as The Players.

The top 10 finishers in the FedEx Cup Fall points list earn starts into the first two mainland US Signature events of 2024, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational.

FedEx Cup Fall events and cuts

Seven FedEx Cup Fall events will be played:

Sept. 14-17 -- Fortinet Championship

Oct. 5-8 -- Sanderson Farms Championship

Oct. 12-15 -- Shriners Children's Open

Oct. 19-22 -- Zozo Championship

Nov. 2-5 -- World Wide Technology Championship

Nov. 9-12 -- Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Nov. 16-19 -- The RSM Classic

All will have full fields, except for the Zozo Championship in Japan, with a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes.