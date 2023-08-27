2023 US Senior Women's Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
LPGA Tour

Golf News Net
A photo of Trish Johnson
The 2023 US Senior Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Trish Johnson who made history with a one-shot win at Waverley Country Club in Portland, Ore.

Johnson shot an even-par 72 in the final round, taking home her first USGA title with a one-shot win on 4-under 284. Leta Lindley finished runner-up in the 50-plus tournament, a shot out of a playoff for the second year in a row.

Catriona Matthew finished third on 2-under total after making a bogey on the final hole.

Former champion Annika Sorenstam and Moira Dunn-Bohls finished tied for fourth place.

Johnson won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

US Senior Women's Open recap notes

Johnson wins in her first start in the US Senior Women's Open, coming back from a tough loss on the final hole of the Senior LPGA Championship in July.

This is the second-conseutive close US Senior Women's Open after two of the first three were decided by margins greater than six shots.

The cut in the US Senior Women's Open is to the top 50 and ties.

All professionals who missed the cut were paid $2,000 each.

2023 US Senior Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Trish Johnson -4 73 72 67 72 284 $180,000
2 Leta Lindley -3 72 74 68 71 285 $108,000
3 Catriona Matthew -2 69 71 73 73 286 $69,648
T4 Annika Sorenstam 1 74 71 72 71 288 $44,396
T4 Moira Dunn-Bohls 1 74 71 69 74 288 $44,396
T6 Judith Kyrinis (a) 2 74 73 72 71 290 $0
T6 Patricia Meunier-Lebouc 2 74 75 69 72 290 $35,680
8 Tammie Green 3 70 75 71 75 291 $32,316
T9 Jean Bartholomew 5 74 75 75 69 293 $28,952
T9 Terrill Samuel (a) 5 73 75 73 72 293 $0
T11 Brandie Burton 6 73 74 72 75 294 $23,990
T11 Silvia Cavalleri 6 77 73 69 75 294 $23,990
T11 Charlotta Sorenstam 6 75 72 71 76 294 $23,990
T14 Akiko Fukushima 7 74 76 74 71 295 $18,171
T14 Suzy Green-Roebuck 7 73 75 72 75 295 $18,171
T14 Jill McGill 7 75 73 74 73 295 $18,171
T14 Maggie Will 7 77 73 73 72 295 $18,171
T18 Mikino Kubo 8 78 72 71 75 296 $15,699
T18 Martha Leach (a) 8 77 73 73 73 296 $0
T20 Pat Hurst 9 73 76 72 76 297 $14,322
T20 Christa Johnson 9 72 72 75 78 297 $14,322
T22 Nicole Jeray 10 72 71 72 83 298 $11,474
T22 Lisa DePaulo 10 72 77 73 76 298 $11,474
T22 Sue Ginter 10 75 76 71 76 298 $11,474
T22 Cathy Johnston-Forbes 10 75 73 72 78 298 $11,474
T22 Michele Redman 10 77 73 72 76 298 $11,474
T22 Corey Weworski (a) 10 74 77 75 72 298 $0
28 Yuko Saito 11 73 73 75 78 299 $9,392
T29 Janice Moodie 12 76 75 74 75 300 $8,226
T29 Liselotte Neumann 12 76 72 78 74 300 $8,226
T29 Catrin Nilsmark 12 75 74 77 74 300 $8,226
T29 Eika Otake 12 74 75 77 74 300 $8,226
T29 Ellen Port (a) 12 74 75 77 74 300 $0
T29 Sue Wooster (a) 12 71 77 74 78 300 $0
T35 Jamie Fischer 13 76 75 71 79 301 $7,247
T35 Denise Killeen 13 75 75 72 79 301 $7,247
37 Kathy Hartwiger (a) 14 70 81 75 76 302 $0
T38 Helen Alfredsson 15 73 73 77 80 303 $6,224
T38 Sherry Andonian 15 82 70 77 74 303 $6,224
T38 Patty Ehrhart (a) 15 76 75 77 75 303 $0
T38 Jackie Gallagher-Smith 15 76 75 72 80 303 $6,224
T38 Ayumi Sobue 15 78 72 75 78 303 $6,224
T38 Leslie Spalding 15 73 78 77 75 303 $6,224
44 Yuka Shiroto 16 76 75 73 80 304 $5,495
T45 Nobuko Kizawa 17 78 73 78 76 305 $5,194
T45 Michelle McGann 17 69 80 79 77 305 $5,194
T47 Michelle Murphy 18 77 74 77 78 306 $4,805
T47 Susie Redman 18 76 76 76 78 306 $4,805
49 Alicia Dibos 20 78 74 80 76 308 $4,516
50 Andrea Miller (a) 22 77 74 77 82 310 $0
51 Dana Ebster 28 72 80 82 82 316 $4,322

