2023 US Senior Women’s Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 US Senior Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Trish Johnson who made history with a one-shot win at Waverley Country Club in Portland, Ore.

Johnson shot an even-par 72 in the final round, taking home her first USGA title with a one-shot win on 4-under 284. Leta Lindley finished runner-up in the 50-plus tournament, a shot out of a playoff for the second year in a row.

Catriona Matthew finished third on 2-under total after making a bogey on the final hole.

Former champion Annika Sorenstam and Moira Dunn-Bohls finished tied for fourth place.

Johnson won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

US Senior Women's Open recap notes

Johnson wins in her first start in the US Senior Women's Open, coming back from a tough loss on the final hole of the Senior LPGA Championship in July.

This is the second-conseutive close US Senior Women's Open after two of the first three were decided by margins greater than six shots.

The cut in the US Senior Women's Open is to the top 50 and ties.

All professionals who missed the cut were paid $2,000 each.

2023 US Senior Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

