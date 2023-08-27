2023 US Senior Women’s Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 US Senior Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Trish Johnson who made history with a one-shot win at Waverley Country Club in Portland, Ore.
Johnson shot an even-par 72 in the final round, taking home her first USGA title with a one-shot win on 4-under 284. Leta Lindley finished runner-up in the 50-plus tournament, a shot out of a playoff for the second year in a row.
Catriona Matthew finished third on 2-under total after making a bogey on the final hole.
Former champion Annika Sorenstam and Moira Dunn-Bohls finished tied for fourth place.
Johnson won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.
US Senior Women's Open recap notes
Johnson wins in her first start in the US Senior Women's Open, coming back from a tough loss on the final hole of the Senior LPGA Championship in July.
This is the second-conseutive close US Senior Women's Open after two of the first three were decided by margins greater than six shots.
The cut in the US Senior Women's Open is to the top 50 and ties.
All professionals who missed the cut were paid $2,000 each.
2023 US Senior Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Trish Johnson
|-4
|73
|72
|67
|72
|284
|$180,000
|2
|Leta Lindley
|-3
|72
|74
|68
|71
|285
|$108,000
|3
|Catriona Matthew
|-2
|69
|71
|73
|73
|286
|$69,648
|T4
|Annika Sorenstam
|1
|74
|71
|72
|71
|288
|$44,396
|T4
|Moira Dunn-Bohls
|1
|74
|71
|69
|74
|288
|$44,396
|T6
|Judith Kyrinis (a)
|2
|74
|73
|72
|71
|290
|$0
|T6
|Patricia Meunier-Lebouc
|2
|74
|75
|69
|72
|290
|$35,680
|8
|Tammie Green
|3
|70
|75
|71
|75
|291
|$32,316
|T9
|Jean Bartholomew
|5
|74
|75
|75
|69
|293
|$28,952
|T9
|Terrill Samuel (a)
|5
|73
|75
|73
|72
|293
|$0
|T11
|Brandie Burton
|6
|73
|74
|72
|75
|294
|$23,990
|T11
|Silvia Cavalleri
|6
|77
|73
|69
|75
|294
|$23,990
|T11
|Charlotta Sorenstam
|6
|75
|72
|71
|76
|294
|$23,990
|T14
|Akiko Fukushima
|7
|74
|76
|74
|71
|295
|$18,171
|T14
|Suzy Green-Roebuck
|7
|73
|75
|72
|75
|295
|$18,171
|T14
|Jill McGill
|7
|75
|73
|74
|73
|295
|$18,171
|T14
|Maggie Will
|7
|77
|73
|73
|72
|295
|$18,171
|T18
|Mikino Kubo
|8
|78
|72
|71
|75
|296
|$15,699
|T18
|Martha Leach (a)
|8
|77
|73
|73
|73
|296
|$0
|T20
|Pat Hurst
|9
|73
|76
|72
|76
|297
|$14,322
|T20
|Christa Johnson
|9
|72
|72
|75
|78
|297
|$14,322
|T22
|Nicole Jeray
|10
|72
|71
|72
|83
|298
|$11,474
|T22
|Lisa DePaulo
|10
|72
|77
|73
|76
|298
|$11,474
|T22
|Sue Ginter
|10
|75
|76
|71
|76
|298
|$11,474
|T22
|Cathy Johnston-Forbes
|10
|75
|73
|72
|78
|298
|$11,474
|T22
|Michele Redman
|10
|77
|73
|72
|76
|298
|$11,474
|T22
|Corey Weworski (a)
|10
|74
|77
|75
|72
|298
|$0
|28
|Yuko Saito
|11
|73
|73
|75
|78
|299
|$9,392
|T29
|Janice Moodie
|12
|76
|75
|74
|75
|300
|$8,226
|T29
|Liselotte Neumann
|12
|76
|72
|78
|74
|300
|$8,226
|T29
|Catrin Nilsmark
|12
|75
|74
|77
|74
|300
|$8,226
|T29
|Eika Otake
|12
|74
|75
|77
|74
|300
|$8,226
|T29
|Ellen Port (a)
|12
|74
|75
|77
|74
|300
|$0
|T29
|Sue Wooster (a)
|12
|71
|77
|74
|78
|300
|$0
|T35
|Jamie Fischer
|13
|76
|75
|71
|79
|301
|$7,247
|T35
|Denise Killeen
|13
|75
|75
|72
|79
|301
|$7,247
|37
|Kathy Hartwiger (a)
|14
|70
|81
|75
|76
|302
|$0
|T38
|Helen Alfredsson
|15
|73
|73
|77
|80
|303
|$6,224
|T38
|Sherry Andonian
|15
|82
|70
|77
|74
|303
|$6,224
|T38
|Patty Ehrhart (a)
|15
|76
|75
|77
|75
|303
|$0
|T38
|Jackie Gallagher-Smith
|15
|76
|75
|72
|80
|303
|$6,224
|T38
|Ayumi Sobue
|15
|78
|72
|75
|78
|303
|$6,224
|T38
|Leslie Spalding
|15
|73
|78
|77
|75
|303
|$6,224
|44
|Yuka Shiroto
|16
|76
|75
|73
|80
|304
|$5,495
|T45
|Nobuko Kizawa
|17
|78
|73
|78
|76
|305
|$5,194
|T45
|Michelle McGann
|17
|69
|80
|79
|77
|305
|$5,194
|T47
|Michelle Murphy
|18
|77
|74
|77
|78
|306
|$4,805
|T47
|Susie Redman
|18
|76
|76
|76
|78
|306
|$4,805
|49
|Alicia Dibos
|20
|78
|74
|80
|76
|308
|$4,516
|50
|Andrea Miller (a)
|22
|77
|74
|77
|82
|310
|$0
|51
|Dana Ebster
|28
|72
|80
|82
|82
|316
|$4,322