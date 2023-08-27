2023 Tour Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 Tour Championship prize money payout is from the $57.925 million purse, with 30 professional players who complete four rounds at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Tour Championship prize pool is at $18,000,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $6,500,000 in PGA Tour prize money today. The Tour Championship prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of more than 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $500,000.

The Tour Championship field is headed by Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick and more. Hovland has a big lead coming into the final day, but East Lake can produce some high, varied scores.

This tournament started with 30 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 Tour Championship from the correct 2023 Tour Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

The 36-hole cut is typically made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round. However, in the FedEx Cup playoffs, none of the events have a cut.

The 2023 Tour Championship prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid, as is not the case this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will win the FedEx Cup, the PGA Tour's season-long points race.

Additionally, there are 49.5 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour and entries into all four majors for the next three years.

2023 Tour Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout