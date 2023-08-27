2023 St. Andrews Bay Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 St. Andrews Bay Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 St. Andrews Bay Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Eugenio Chacarra, who earned the Asian Tour win at Fairmont St. Andrews in Scotland.

The regulation 72-hole event turned into a lengthy playoff after Chacarra and Matt Jones finished regulation tied at 19-under 269. On the 10th -- yes, tenth -- playoff hole on the par-4 18th, Chacarra narrowly missed birdie, while Jones couldn't get up-and-down for par to extend the playoff.

Andrew Dodt and Jaco Ahlers finished tied for third place, a shot out of the marathon playoff.

Chacarra won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

St. Andrews Bay Championship recap notes

Chacarra earned 11.3 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 67 players finishing the event in the 15th event of the season. One amateur made the cut this week.

The 2023 Asian Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Shinhan Donghae Open in South Korea.

2023 St. Andrews Bay Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Eugenio Chacarra -19 68 66 68 67 269 $270,000
P2 Matt Jones -19 69 65 66 69 269 $165,000
T3 Andrew Dodt -18 66 68 68 68 270 $84,750
T3 Jaco Ahlers -18 66 67 68 69 270 $84,750
T5 Mito Pereira -17 66 68 67 70 271 $55,725
T5 Gaganjeet Bhullar -17 69 67 65 70 271 $55,725
7 Dean Burmester -16 74 66 64 68 272 $42,750
T8 Andy Ogletree -15 70 71 67 65 273 $28,463
T8 Bernd Wiesberger -15 70 70 66 67 273 $28,463
T8 James Wilson -15 68 66 70 69 273 $28,463
T8 Wade Ormsby -15 69 68 67 69 273 $28,463
T8 Ajeetesh Sandhu -15 70 68 64 71 273 $28,463
T8 Turk Pettit -15 70 67 62 74 273 $28,463
T14 Poom Saksansin -14 71 67 68 68 274 $20,325
T14 Seungtaek Lee -14 67 67 70 70 274 $20,325
T14 Anirban Lahiri -14 66 71 67 70 274 $20,325
T14 David Puig -14 66 64 73 71 274 $20,325
T18 Steve Lewton -13 74 66 68 67 275 $17,375
T18 Paul Casey -13 71 67 69 68 275 $17,375
T18 Richard T. Lee -13 68 71 68 68 275 $17,375
T21 Kosuke Hamamoto -12 70 68 69 69 276 $16,125
T21 Berry Henson -12 73 67 65 71 276 $16,125
T23 Sarit Suwannarut -11 70 68 73 66 277 $14,550
T23 Zach Murray -11 70 71 67 69 277 $14,550
T23 Rattanon Wannasrichan -11 67 68 71 71 277 $14,550
T23 Nitithorn Thippong -11 71 65 70 71 277 $14,550
T23 Yurav Premlall -11 69 69 68 71 277 $14,550
T28 Ian Snyman -10 67 72 69 70 278 $12,975
T28 Jbe Kruger -10 70 70 67 71 278 $12,975
T30 Peter Uihlein -9 68 68 77 66 279 $11,269
T30 Settee Prakongvech -9 72 68 71 68 279 $11,269
T30 Veer Ahlawat -9 66 71 72 70 279 $11,269
T30 Bjorn Hellgren -9 70 69 69 71 279 $11,269
T30 Chase Koepka -9 71 69 68 71 279 $11,269
T30 S.S.P Chawrasia -9 69 71 68 71 279 $11,269
T30 Itthipat Buranatanyarat -9 72 65 69 73 279 $11,269
T30 Harold Varner III -9 68 69 68 74 279 $11,269
T38 Travis Smyth -8 71 70 72 67 280 $9,600
T38 Suteepat Prateeptienchai -8 69 72 72 67 280 $9,600
T38 Michael Maguire -8 71 68 70 71 280 $9,600
T41 Neil Schietekat -7 71 68 74 68 281 $8,625
T41 Taehee Lee -7 72 68 73 68 281 $8,625
T41 Terry Pilkadaris -7 71 70 72 68 281 $8,625
T41 Josh Crumplin -7 71 69 72 69 281 $8,625
T45 Jack Thompson -6 72 67 74 69 282 $7,744
T45 Kevin Yuan -6 73 67 73 69 282 $7,744
T45 David Drysdale -6 74 67 72 69 282 $7,744
T45 Atiruj Winaicharoenchai -6 68 71 72 71 282 $7,744
T45 Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a) -6 70 70 71 71 282 $0
T50 David Rudd -5 67 73 74 69 283 $6,325
T50 Chapchai Nirat -5 73 68 72 70 283 $6,325
T50 Rahil Gangjee -5 70 70 72 71 283 $6,325
T50 Nicolas Paez -5 72 67 72 72 283 $6,325
T50 Viraj Madappa -5 67 73 71 72 283 $6,325
T50 Taichi Kho -5 71 70 69 73 283 $6,325
T56 Matt Killen -4 67 73 73 71 284 $5,400
T56 Ollie Roberts -4 69 67 73 75 284 $5,400
T56 Siddikur Rahman -4 71 68 70 75 284 $5,400
T59 Phachara Khongwatmai -3 70 70 77 68 285 $4,950
T59 Micah Lauren Shin -3 67 67 74 77 285 $4,950
T59 Chen Guxin -3 69 71 68 77 285 $4,950
T62 Sangpil Yoon -2 68 71 70 77 286 $4,575
T62 Meenwhee Kim -2 70 69 70 77 286 $4,575
64 Angelo Que -1 71 68 76 72 287 $4,350
65 Ben Jones E 72 69 73 74 288 $4,200
T66 Chonlatit Chuenboonngam 2 68 73 75 74 290 $3,975
T66 Rashid Khan 2 70 71 75 74 290 $3,975

