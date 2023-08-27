2023 St. Andrews Bay Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 St. Andrews Bay Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Eugenio Chacarra, who earned the Asian Tour win at Fairmont St. Andrews in Scotland.

The regulation 72-hole event turned into a lengthy playoff after Chacarra and Matt Jones finished regulation tied at 19-under 269. On the 10th -- yes, tenth -- playoff hole on the par-4 18th, Chacarra narrowly missed birdie, while Jones couldn't get up-and-down for par to extend the playoff.

Andrew Dodt and Jaco Ahlers finished tied for third place, a shot out of the marathon playoff.

Chacarra won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

St. Andrews Bay Championship recap notes

Chacarra earned 11.3 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 67 players finishing the event in the 15th event of the season. One amateur made the cut this week.

The 2023 Asian Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Shinhan Donghae Open in South Korea.

2023 St. Andrews Bay Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

