2023 St. Andrews Bay Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 St. Andrews Bay Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Eugenio Chacarra, who earned the Asian Tour win at Fairmont St. Andrews in Scotland.
The regulation 72-hole event turned into a lengthy playoff after Chacarra and Matt Jones finished regulation tied at 19-under 269. On the 10th -- yes, tenth -- playoff hole on the par-4 18th, Chacarra narrowly missed birdie, while Jones couldn't get up-and-down for par to extend the playoff.
Andrew Dodt and Jaco Ahlers finished tied for third place, a shot out of the marathon playoff.
Chacarra won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.
St. Andrews Bay Championship recap notes
Chacarra earned 11.3 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars.
There was a cut this week, with 67 players finishing the event in the 15th event of the season. One amateur made the cut this week.
The 2023 Asian Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Shinhan Donghae Open in South Korea.
2023 St. Andrews Bay Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Eugenio Chacarra
|-19
|68
|66
|68
|67
|269
|$270,000
|P2
|Matt Jones
|-19
|69
|65
|66
|69
|269
|$165,000
|T3
|Andrew Dodt
|-18
|66
|68
|68
|68
|270
|$84,750
|T3
|Jaco Ahlers
|-18
|66
|67
|68
|69
|270
|$84,750
|T5
|Mito Pereira
|-17
|66
|68
|67
|70
|271
|$55,725
|T5
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|-17
|69
|67
|65
|70
|271
|$55,725
|7
|Dean Burmester
|-16
|74
|66
|64
|68
|272
|$42,750
|T8
|Andy Ogletree
|-15
|70
|71
|67
|65
|273
|$28,463
|T8
|Bernd Wiesberger
|-15
|70
|70
|66
|67
|273
|$28,463
|T8
|James Wilson
|-15
|68
|66
|70
|69
|273
|$28,463
|T8
|Wade Ormsby
|-15
|69
|68
|67
|69
|273
|$28,463
|T8
|Ajeetesh Sandhu
|-15
|70
|68
|64
|71
|273
|$28,463
|T8
|Turk Pettit
|-15
|70
|67
|62
|74
|273
|$28,463
|T14
|Poom Saksansin
|-14
|71
|67
|68
|68
|274
|$20,325
|T14
|Seungtaek Lee
|-14
|67
|67
|70
|70
|274
|$20,325
|T14
|Anirban Lahiri
|-14
|66
|71
|67
|70
|274
|$20,325
|T14
|David Puig
|-14
|66
|64
|73
|71
|274
|$20,325
|T18
|Steve Lewton
|-13
|74
|66
|68
|67
|275
|$17,375
|T18
|Paul Casey
|-13
|71
|67
|69
|68
|275
|$17,375
|T18
|Richard T. Lee
|-13
|68
|71
|68
|68
|275
|$17,375
|T21
|Kosuke Hamamoto
|-12
|70
|68
|69
|69
|276
|$16,125
|T21
|Berry Henson
|-12
|73
|67
|65
|71
|276
|$16,125
|T23
|Sarit Suwannarut
|-11
|70
|68
|73
|66
|277
|$14,550
|T23
|Zach Murray
|-11
|70
|71
|67
|69
|277
|$14,550
|T23
|Rattanon Wannasrichan
|-11
|67
|68
|71
|71
|277
|$14,550
|T23
|Nitithorn Thippong
|-11
|71
|65
|70
|71
|277
|$14,550
|T23
|Yurav Premlall
|-11
|69
|69
|68
|71
|277
|$14,550
|T28
|Ian Snyman
|-10
|67
|72
|69
|70
|278
|$12,975
|T28
|Jbe Kruger
|-10
|70
|70
|67
|71
|278
|$12,975
|T30
|Peter Uihlein
|-9
|68
|68
|77
|66
|279
|$11,269
|T30
|Settee Prakongvech
|-9
|72
|68
|71
|68
|279
|$11,269
|T30
|Veer Ahlawat
|-9
|66
|71
|72
|70
|279
|$11,269
|T30
|Bjorn Hellgren
|-9
|70
|69
|69
|71
|279
|$11,269
|T30
|Chase Koepka
|-9
|71
|69
|68
|71
|279
|$11,269
|T30
|S.S.P Chawrasia
|-9
|69
|71
|68
|71
|279
|$11,269
|T30
|Itthipat Buranatanyarat
|-9
|72
|65
|69
|73
|279
|$11,269
|T30
|Harold Varner III
|-9
|68
|69
|68
|74
|279
|$11,269
|T38
|Travis Smyth
|-8
|71
|70
|72
|67
|280
|$9,600
|T38
|Suteepat Prateeptienchai
|-8
|69
|72
|72
|67
|280
|$9,600
|T38
|Michael Maguire
|-8
|71
|68
|70
|71
|280
|$9,600
|T41
|Neil Schietekat
|-7
|71
|68
|74
|68
|281
|$8,625
|T41
|Taehee Lee
|-7
|72
|68
|73
|68
|281
|$8,625
|T41
|Terry Pilkadaris
|-7
|71
|70
|72
|68
|281
|$8,625
|T41
|Josh Crumplin
|-7
|71
|69
|72
|69
|281
|$8,625
|T45
|Jack Thompson
|-6
|72
|67
|74
|69
|282
|$7,744
|T45
|Kevin Yuan
|-6
|73
|67
|73
|69
|282
|$7,744
|T45
|David Drysdale
|-6
|74
|67
|72
|69
|282
|$7,744
|T45
|Atiruj Winaicharoenchai
|-6
|68
|71
|72
|71
|282
|$7,744
|T45
|Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a)
|-6
|70
|70
|71
|71
|282
|$0
|T50
|David Rudd
|-5
|67
|73
|74
|69
|283
|$6,325
|T50
|Chapchai Nirat
|-5
|73
|68
|72
|70
|283
|$6,325
|T50
|Rahil Gangjee
|-5
|70
|70
|72
|71
|283
|$6,325
|T50
|Nicolas Paez
|-5
|72
|67
|72
|72
|283
|$6,325
|T50
|Viraj Madappa
|-5
|67
|73
|71
|72
|283
|$6,325
|T50
|Taichi Kho
|-5
|71
|70
|69
|73
|283
|$6,325
|T56
|Matt Killen
|-4
|67
|73
|73
|71
|284
|$5,400
|T56
|Ollie Roberts
|-4
|69
|67
|73
|75
|284
|$5,400
|T56
|Siddikur Rahman
|-4
|71
|68
|70
|75
|284
|$5,400
|T59
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|-3
|70
|70
|77
|68
|285
|$4,950
|T59
|Micah Lauren Shin
|-3
|67
|67
|74
|77
|285
|$4,950
|T59
|Chen Guxin
|-3
|69
|71
|68
|77
|285
|$4,950
|T62
|Sangpil Yoon
|-2
|68
|71
|70
|77
|286
|$4,575
|T62
|Meenwhee Kim
|-2
|70
|69
|70
|77
|286
|$4,575
|64
|Angelo Que
|-1
|71
|68
|76
|72
|287
|$4,350
|65
|Ben Jones
|E
|72
|69
|73
|74
|288
|$4,200
|T66
|Chonlatit Chuenboonngam
|2
|68
|73
|75
|74
|290
|$3,975
|T66
|Rashid Khan
|2
|70
|71
|75
|74
|290
|$3,975