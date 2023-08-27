2023 CPKC Canadian Women’s Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 CPKC Canadian Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Megan Khang, who earned her first LPGA Tour win in a playoff at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Khang won her maiden LPGA Tour title on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff that began with her and Jin Young Ko after each finished regulation on 9-under 279.

In the playoff, played all on the 18th, Khang prevailed after Ko struggled, with Khang making a nervy 2-footer to win her first LPGA Tour title in her 191st LPGA Tour start.

Ruoning Yin rallied on Sunday with 66 and finished a shot out of the playoff on 7-under total.

Khang won and the $375,000 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.

CPKC Women's Open recap notes

Khang picks up the win in the 22nd LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time in her LPGA Tour career and heads to the Solheim Cup on the high of her career.

By winning the event, Khang earned a full two-year LPGA Tour exemption and 500 Race to the CME Globe points.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 71 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 60 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Portland Classic in Oregon.

2023 CPKC Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

