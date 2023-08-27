2023 CPKC Canadian Women's Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
LPGA Tour

08/27/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Megan Khang
The 2023 CPKC Canadian Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Megan Khang, who earned her first LPGA Tour win in a playoff at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Khang won her maiden LPGA Tour title on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff that began with her and Jin Young Ko after each finished regulation on 9-under 279.

In the playoff, played all on the 18th, Khang prevailed after Ko struggled, with Khang making a nervy 2-footer to win her first LPGA Tour title in her 191st LPGA Tour start.

Ruoning Yin rallied on Sunday with 66 and finished a shot out of the playoff on 7-under total.

Khang won and the $375,000 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.

CPKC Women's Open recap notes

Khang picks up the win in the 22nd LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time in her LPGA Tour career and heads to the Solheim Cup on the high of her career.

By winning the event, Khang earned a full two-year LPGA Tour exemption and 500 Race to the CME Globe points.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 71 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 60 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Portland Classic in Oregon.

2023 CPKC Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Megan Khang -9 71 66 68 74 279 $375,000
2 Jin Young Ko -9 69 70 71 69 279 $232,029
3 Ruoning Yin -7 72 72 71 66 281 $168,321
T4 Hannah Green -6 70 71 72 69 282 $117,507
T4 Sei Young Kim -6 69 72 67 74 282 $117,507
T6 Lauren Coughlin -5 74 69 73 67 283 $78,761
T6 Linn Grant -5 67 71 76 69 283 $78,761
T8 In Gee Chun -4 74 72 69 69 284 $56,954
T8 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -4 73 72 67 72 284 $56,954
T8 Yuka Saso -4 66 73 72 73 284 $56,954
T11 Jeongeun Lee5 -3 72 72 71 70 285 $46,049
T11 Georgia Hall -3 73 68 70 74 285 $46,049
T13 Nasa Hataoka -2 74 70 74 68 286 $38,110
T13 Brooke M. Henderson -2 75 68 75 68 286 $38,110
T13 Andrea Lee -2 74 70 72 70 286 $38,110
T13 Mi Hyang Lee -2 73 70 73 70 286 $38,110
T17 Allisen Corpuz -1 76 70 71 70 287 $32,267
T17 Arpichaya Yubol -1 74 73 68 72 287 $32,267
T19 Lucy Li E 74 71 73 70 288 $29,218
T19 Gabriela Ruffels E 70 74 71 73 288 $29,218
T19 Linnea Strom E 71 70 73 74 288 $29,218
T22 Lauren Stephenson 1 75 70 75 69 289 $23,006
T22 Ally Ewing 1 74 72 73 70 289 $23,006
T22 Alexa Pano 1 74 70 74 71 289 $23,006
T22 Minjee Lee 1 75 73 69 72 289 $23,006
T22 Celine Boutier 1 73 71 73 72 289 $23,006
T22 Lilia Vu 1 72 72 73 72 289 $23,006
T22 Patty Tavatanakit 1 71 72 74 72 289 $23,006
T22 Karis Davidson 1 74 72 70 73 289 $23,006
T22 Hye-Jin Choi 1 71 72 73 73 289 $23,006
T22 Jeongeun Lee6 1 74 69 71 75 289 $23,006
T32 Nanna Koerstz Madsen 2 73 74 73 70 290 $17,308
T32 Xiyu Lin 2 73 74 70 73 290 $17,308
T32 Bianca Pagdanganan 2 71 73 73 73 290 $17,308
T32 Nelly Korda 2 70 70 75 75 290 $17,308
T36 Alena Sharp 3 69 76 78 68 291 $14,380
T36 Wichanee Meechai 3 72 70 78 71 291 $14,380
T36 Ayaka Furue 3 73 70 74 74 291 $14,380
T36 Hyo Joo Kim 3 72 71 74 74 291 $14,380
T36 Jennifer Kupcho 3 75 72 69 75 291 $14,380
T41 Hae Ran Ryu 4 75 71 76 70 292 $10,882
T41 Rose Zhang 4 69 75 78 70 292 $10,882
T41 Lauren Hartlage 4 74 72 75 71 292 $10,882
T41 Alison Lee 4 77 71 72 72 292 $10,882
T41 Cheyenne Knight 4 73 72 75 72 292 $10,882
T41 Ariya Jutanugarn 4 77 71 71 73 292 $10,882
T41 Carlota Ciganda 4 72 74 73 73 292 $10,882
T41 Angel Yin 4 72 73 74 73 292 $10,882
T41 Maja Stark 4 72 71 72 77 292 $10,882
T50 Hinako Shibuno 5 75 72 74 72 293 $8,765
T50 Pauline Roussin 5 73 75 70 75 293 $8,765
T52 Jaravee Boonchant 6 74 73 76 71 294 $8,003
T52 Yealimi Noh 6 75 71 75 73 294 $8,003
T52 Ruixin Liu 6 74 74 71 75 294 $8,003
T52 Pavarisa Yoktuan 6 76 71 72 75 294 $8,003
T56 Jennifer Chang 7 76 71 77 71 295 $7,114
T56 Bailey Tardy 7 73 71 75 76 295 $7,114
T56 Yu Liu 7 75 72 70 78 295 $7,114
T59 Danielle Kang 8 69 78 77 72 296 $6,183
T59 Weiwei Zhang 8 69 77 78 72 296 $6,183
T59 Celine Borge 8 75 73 74 74 296 $6,183
T59 Amanda Doherty 8 72 75 75 74 296 $6,183
T59 Christina Kim 8 77 71 72 76 296 $6,183
T59 Gabriella Then 8 74 73 72 77 296 $6,183
T65 Jing Yan 9 73 71 79 74 297 $5,653
T65 Perrine Delacour 9 70 73 79 75 297 $5,653
67 Pernilla Lindberg 11 72 76 76 75 299 $5,463
T68 Min Lee 12 74 73 78 75 300 $5,208
T68 Jasmine Suwannapura 12 73 75 75 77 300 $5,208
T68 Brianna Do 12 74 74 74 78 300 $5,208
71 Lydia Ko 13 72 74 82 73 301 $5,019

