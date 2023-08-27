2023 Albertsons Boise Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 Albertsons Boise Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

08/27/2023
The 2023 Albertsons Boise Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Chan Kim, who earned his second-consecutive win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at Hillcrest Country Club in Boise, Idaho.

Kim went back-to-back on the Korn Ferry Tour and took the first event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with a final round of 7-under 64 to win by two shots on 28-under 256.

David Kocher finished in solo second on the back of the 10th 59 in Korn Ferry Tour history, marking the third sub-60 round of the season.

Kim won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Kim earned 15.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 6-under 136 or better, with 74 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the start of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at the Simmons Bank Open in Tennessee.

2023 Albertsons Boise Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Chan Kim -28 66 62 64 64 256 $270,000
2 David Kocher -26 63 69 67 59 258 $135,000
3 Thomas Rosenmueller -22 67 68 64 63 262 $90,000
T4 Jacob Bridgeman -21 66 65 65 67 263 $62,250
T4 Ben Kohles -21 66 62 66 69 263 $62,250
T6 Wilson Furr -20 64 68 67 65 264 $49,875
T6 Vince Whaley -20 64 68 65 67 264 $49,875
T8 Tom Whitney -19 68 65 64 68 265 $38,445
T8 Daniel Summerhays -19 65 68 64 68 265 $38,445
T8 Cristobal Del Solar -19 62 67 69 67 265 $38,445
T8 Davis Chatfield -19 67 63 68 67 265 $38,445
T8 Chase Seiffert -19 66 66 68 65 265 $38,445
T13 Evan Harmeling -18 62 70 66 68 266 $27,150
T13 Ryan McCormick -18 68 67 66 65 266 $27,150
T13 Martin Flores -18 70 65 68 63 266 $27,150
T13 Nelson Ledesma -18 69 66 66 65 266 $27,150
T13 Jake Knapp -18 66 68 65 67 266 $27,150
T18 Quade Cummins -17 66 70 64 67 267 $21,000
T18 RJ Manke -17 66 67 70 64 267 $21,000
T18 Chris Naegel -17 68 67 67 65 267 $21,000
T21 Kevin Dougherty -16 69 66 66 67 268 $15,840
T21 Chris Gotterup -16 62 71 67 68 268 $15,840
T21 Joe Highsmith -16 64 67 67 70 268 $15,840
T21 Mitchell Meissner -16 69 66 67 66 268 $15,840
T21 Mark Anderson -16 66 69 65 68 268 $15,840
T26 Max Greyserman -15 69 67 68 65 269 $10,838
T26 Scott Gutschewski -15 67 66 71 65 269 $10,838
T26 Rafael Campos -15 68 66 68 67 269 $10,838
T26 Patrick Fishburn -15 68 67 65 69 269 $10,838
T26 Parker Coody -15 63 70 71 65 269 $10,838
T26 A.J. Crouch -15 67 67 65 70 269 $10,838
T26 Joe Weiler -15 67 65 68 69 269 $10,838
T26 Grayson Murray -15 68 67 68 66 269 $10,838
T26 Roberto Díaz -15 67 68 67 67 269 $10,838
T35 Kyle Jones -14 67 64 69 70 270 $8,137
T35 Paul Barjon -14 66 65 69 70 270 $8,137
T35 Jamie Lovemark -14 66 70 70 64 270 $8,137
T35 Dan McCarthy -14 68 64 66 72 270 $8,137
T35 Joel Thelen -14 66 68 66 70 270 $8,137
T35 Steven Fisk -14 68 68 70 64 270 $8,137
T35 James Nicholas -14 68 66 66 70 270 $8,137
T35 Ben Silverman -14 67 68 68 67 270 $8,137
T43 Zach Bauchou -13 66 65 68 72 271 $6,844
T43 Mason Andersen -13 65 71 67 68 271 $6,844
T43 Camilo Villegas -13 66 64 70 71 271 $6,844
T43 Chris Petefish -13 68 66 70 67 271 $6,844
T43 Alex Chiarella -13 67 69 65 70 271 $6,844
T43 Carter Jenkins -13 65 64 69 73 271 $6,844
T43 Patrick Newcomb -13 68 63 73 67 271 $6,844
T43 Dimi Papadatos -13 64 70 69 68 271 $6,844
T51 Jeremy Gandon -12 72 64 68 68 272 $6,400
T51 Ryan Blaum -12 65 71 67 69 272 $6,400
T51 Pierceson Coody -12 67 68 66 71 272 $6,400
T54 Cody Blick -11 64 68 72 69 273 $6,255
T54 Jimmy Stanger -11 68 66 71 68 273 $6,255
T54 Shad Tuten -11 66 66 71 70 273 $6,255
T54 Trent Phillips -11 66 69 70 68 273 $6,255
T54 Ryan Burnett -11 67 68 70 68 273 $6,255
T54 Brad Hopfinger -11 70 66 68 69 273 $6,255
T60 Bo Hoag -10 69 64 70 71 274 $6,135
T60 Ashton Van Horne -10 67 69 71 67 274 $6,135
T62 Ricky Castillo -9 71 65 67 72 275 $6,060
T62 Kevin Velo -9 68 68 70 69 275 $6,060
T62 Vince India -9 67 66 74 68 275 $6,060
T65 Sam Saunders -8 72 63 71 70 276 $5,970
T65 Willie Mack III -8 69 67 71 69 276 $5,970
T65 Alistair Docherty -8 67 69 71 69 276 $5,970
T68 Michael Feagles -7 68 68 73 68 277 $5,895
T68 Martin Contini -7 67 67 72 71 277 $5,895
T70 Josh Teater -6 64 71 70 73 278 $5,820
T70 Kaito Onishi -6 64 72 74 68 278 $5,820
T70 Roger Sloan -6 66 67 75 70 278 $5,820
73 Jack Maguire -5 68 65 76 70 279 $5,760
74 Alex Weiss -3 66 70 70 75 281 $5,730

