2023 Albertsons Boise Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Albertsons Boise Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Chan Kim, who earned his second-consecutive win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at Hillcrest Country Club in Boise, Idaho.

Kim went back-to-back on the Korn Ferry Tour and took the first event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with a final round of 7-under 64 to win by two shots on 28-under 256.

David Kocher finished in solo second on the back of the 10th 59 in Korn Ferry Tour history, marking the third sub-60 round of the season.

Kim won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Kim earned 15.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 6-under 136 or better, with 74 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the start of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at the Simmons Bank Open in Tennessee.

2023 Albertsons Boise Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

