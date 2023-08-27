2023 Albertsons Boise Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Albertsons Boise Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Chan Kim, who earned his second-consecutive win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at Hillcrest Country Club in Boise, Idaho.
Kim went back-to-back on the Korn Ferry Tour and took the first event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with a final round of 7-under 64 to win by two shots on 28-under 256.
David Kocher finished in solo second on the back of the 10th 59 in Korn Ferry Tour history, marking the third sub-60 round of the season.
Kim won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes
Kim earned 15.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.
This week the cut was made at 6-under 136 or better, with 74 players getting through to the final two rounds.
The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the start of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at the Simmons Bank Open in Tennessee.
2023 Albertsons Boise Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|Chan Kim
|-28
|66
|62
|64
|64
|256
|$270,000
|2
|David Kocher
|-26
|63
|69
|67
|59
|258
|$135,000
|3
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|-22
|67
|68
|64
|63
|262
|$90,000
|T4
|Jacob Bridgeman
|-21
|66
|65
|65
|67
|263
|$62,250
|T4
|Ben Kohles
|-21
|66
|62
|66
|69
|263
|$62,250
|T6
|Wilson Furr
|-20
|64
|68
|67
|65
|264
|$49,875
|T6
|Vince Whaley
|-20
|64
|68
|65
|67
|264
|$49,875
|T8
|Tom Whitney
|-19
|68
|65
|64
|68
|265
|$38,445
|T8
|Daniel Summerhays
|-19
|65
|68
|64
|68
|265
|$38,445
|T8
|Cristobal Del Solar
|-19
|62
|67
|69
|67
|265
|$38,445
|T8
|Davis Chatfield
|-19
|67
|63
|68
|67
|265
|$38,445
|T8
|Chase Seiffert
|-19
|66
|66
|68
|65
|265
|$38,445
|T13
|Evan Harmeling
|-18
|62
|70
|66
|68
|266
|$27,150
|T13
|Ryan McCormick
|-18
|68
|67
|66
|65
|266
|$27,150
|T13
|Martin Flores
|-18
|70
|65
|68
|63
|266
|$27,150
|T13
|Nelson Ledesma
|-18
|69
|66
|66
|65
|266
|$27,150
|T13
|Jake Knapp
|-18
|66
|68
|65
|67
|266
|$27,150
|T18
|Quade Cummins
|-17
|66
|70
|64
|67
|267
|$21,000
|T18
|RJ Manke
|-17
|66
|67
|70
|64
|267
|$21,000
|T18
|Chris Naegel
|-17
|68
|67
|67
|65
|267
|$21,000
|T21
|Kevin Dougherty
|-16
|69
|66
|66
|67
|268
|$15,840
|T21
|Chris Gotterup
|-16
|62
|71
|67
|68
|268
|$15,840
|T21
|Joe Highsmith
|-16
|64
|67
|67
|70
|268
|$15,840
|T21
|Mitchell Meissner
|-16
|69
|66
|67
|66
|268
|$15,840
|T21
|Mark Anderson
|-16
|66
|69
|65
|68
|268
|$15,840
|T26
|Max Greyserman
|-15
|69
|67
|68
|65
|269
|$10,838
|T26
|Scott Gutschewski
|-15
|67
|66
|71
|65
|269
|$10,838
|T26
|Rafael Campos
|-15
|68
|66
|68
|67
|269
|$10,838
|T26
|Patrick Fishburn
|-15
|68
|67
|65
|69
|269
|$10,838
|T26
|Parker Coody
|-15
|63
|70
|71
|65
|269
|$10,838
|T26
|A.J. Crouch
|-15
|67
|67
|65
|70
|269
|$10,838
|T26
|Joe Weiler
|-15
|67
|65
|68
|69
|269
|$10,838
|T26
|Grayson Murray
|-15
|68
|67
|68
|66
|269
|$10,838
|T26
|Roberto Díaz
|-15
|67
|68
|67
|67
|269
|$10,838
|T35
|Kyle Jones
|-14
|67
|64
|69
|70
|270
|$8,137
|T35
|Paul Barjon
|-14
|66
|65
|69
|70
|270
|$8,137
|T35
|Jamie Lovemark
|-14
|66
|70
|70
|64
|270
|$8,137
|T35
|Dan McCarthy
|-14
|68
|64
|66
|72
|270
|$8,137
|T35
|Joel Thelen
|-14
|66
|68
|66
|70
|270
|$8,137
|T35
|Steven Fisk
|-14
|68
|68
|70
|64
|270
|$8,137
|T35
|James Nicholas
|-14
|68
|66
|66
|70
|270
|$8,137
|T35
|Ben Silverman
|-14
|67
|68
|68
|67
|270
|$8,137
|T43
|Zach Bauchou
|-13
|66
|65
|68
|72
|271
|$6,844
|T43
|Mason Andersen
|-13
|65
|71
|67
|68
|271
|$6,844
|T43
|Camilo Villegas
|-13
|66
|64
|70
|71
|271
|$6,844
|T43
|Chris Petefish
|-13
|68
|66
|70
|67
|271
|$6,844
|T43
|Alex Chiarella
|-13
|67
|69
|65
|70
|271
|$6,844
|T43
|Carter Jenkins
|-13
|65
|64
|69
|73
|271
|$6,844
|T43
|Patrick Newcomb
|-13
|68
|63
|73
|67
|271
|$6,844
|T43
|Dimi Papadatos
|-13
|64
|70
|69
|68
|271
|$6,844
|T51
|Jeremy Gandon
|-12
|72
|64
|68
|68
|272
|$6,400
|T51
|Ryan Blaum
|-12
|65
|71
|67
|69
|272
|$6,400
|T51
|Pierceson Coody
|-12
|67
|68
|66
|71
|272
|$6,400
|T54
|Cody Blick
|-11
|64
|68
|72
|69
|273
|$6,255
|T54
|Jimmy Stanger
|-11
|68
|66
|71
|68
|273
|$6,255
|T54
|Shad Tuten
|-11
|66
|66
|71
|70
|273
|$6,255
|T54
|Trent Phillips
|-11
|66
|69
|70
|68
|273
|$6,255
|T54
|Ryan Burnett
|-11
|67
|68
|70
|68
|273
|$6,255
|T54
|Brad Hopfinger
|-11
|70
|66
|68
|69
|273
|$6,255
|T60
|Bo Hoag
|-10
|69
|64
|70
|71
|274
|$6,135
|T60
|Ashton Van Horne
|-10
|67
|69
|71
|67
|274
|$6,135
|T62
|Ricky Castillo
|-9
|71
|65
|67
|72
|275
|$6,060
|T62
|Kevin Velo
|-9
|68
|68
|70
|69
|275
|$6,060
|T62
|Vince India
|-9
|67
|66
|74
|68
|275
|$6,060
|T65
|Sam Saunders
|-8
|72
|63
|71
|70
|276
|$5,970
|T65
|Willie Mack III
|-8
|69
|67
|71
|69
|276
|$5,970
|T65
|Alistair Docherty
|-8
|67
|69
|71
|69
|276
|$5,970
|T68
|Michael Feagles
|-7
|68
|68
|73
|68
|277
|$5,895
|T68
|Martin Contini
|-7
|67
|67
|72
|71
|277
|$5,895
|T70
|Josh Teater
|-6
|64
|71
|70
|73
|278
|$5,820
|T70
|Kaito Onishi
|-6
|64
|72
|74
|68
|278
|$5,820
|T70
|Roger Sloan
|-6
|66
|67
|75
|70
|278
|$5,820
|73
|Jack Maguire
|-5
|68
|65
|76
|70
|279
|$5,760
|74
|Alex Weiss
|-3
|66
|70
|70
|75
|281
|$5,730