Jessica Korda is pregnant, announces due date for first child

Jessica Korda is pregnant and expecting her first child in early 2024.

The six-time LPGA Tour winner announced Aug. 25 that she and her husband, Johnny DelPrete, are excited to be welcoming their first child into the world with a February due date. Korda revealed the news on her social channels with a fun announcement with the couple's dog and a pair of blue saddle-style baby shoes -- which leads up to believe they're expecting a boy.

Korda and DelPrete have been together for years before their December 2021 marriage, with DelPrete, a former professional golfer himself, stepping inside the ropes to caddie for Korda. The 30-year-old Korda has been out of action on the LPGA Tour due to a lingering back injury, last playing at the Cognizant Founders Cup. There's a possibility that when she makes her return to the LPGA, she'll do so as a mother. Her last win came at the 2021 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

Korda's peers and sponsors expressed support and happiness for the couple -- and that also means some excitement for Nelly Korda, who's about to become an aunt.