Jessica Korda is pregnant, announces due date for first child
Golf Culture

Jessica Korda is pregnant, announces due date for first child

08/25/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of Jessica Korda
Open radio player  OPEN MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


Jessica Korda is pregnant and expecting her first child in early 2024.

The six-time LPGA Tour winner announced Aug. 25 that she and her husband, Johnny DelPrete, are excited to be welcoming their first child into the world with a February due date. Korda revealed the news on her social channels with a fun announcement with the couple's dog and a pair of blue saddle-style baby shoes -- which leads up to believe they're expecting a boy.

Korda and DelPrete have been together for years before their December 2021 marriage, with DelPrete, a former professional golfer himself, stepping inside the ropes to caddie for Korda. The 30-year-old Korda has been out of action on the LPGA Tour due to a lingering back injury, last playing at the Cognizant Founders Cup. There's a possibility that when she makes her return to the LPGA, she'll do so as a mother. Her last win came at the 2021 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Korda's peers and sponsors expressed support and happiness for the couple -- and that also means some excitement for Nelly Korda, who's about to become an aunt.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.