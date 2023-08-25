Brooke Henderson: Pictures, bio, swing, what’s in the bag

Page 1 of 7

Brooke Henderson is a 25-year-old Canadian who is a superstar on the LPGA Tour.

In 2015, she earned her first win in Portland to secure LPGA membership. In 2016, she broke through to win her first major championship in a playoff at the 2016 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Then in 2022, she added a second major title to her resume with a win in the 2022 Amundi Evian Championship in France.

For years, Henderson used a 48-inch driver to get even longer off the tee, and recently she decided to start wearing glasses on the golf course like she has off the course for years.

