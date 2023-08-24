2023 St. Andrews Bay Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
Asian Tour

2023 St. Andrews Bay Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

08/24/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Paul Casey
Open radio player  OPEN MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 St. Andrews Bay Championship purse is set for $1.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $270,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Asian Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The St. Andrews Bay Championship field is headed by Andy Ogletree, Jason Kokrak, Paul Casey and more of the Asian Tour's best players and LIV Golf players.

The 156-player field is the sixth International Series event on the Asian Tour schedule and is the latest event of the 2023 season.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

The event is played this year at Fairmont St. Andrews in Scotland.

What else is on the line: points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get add to their Order of Merit tally, which is crucial for access to tournaments and bonuses.

The winner gets 11.3 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the Asian Tour.

2023 St. Andrews Bay Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $270,000
2 $165,000
3 $94,500
4 $75,000
5 $61,500
6 $49,950
7 $42,750
8 $36,750
9 $32,100
10 $28,650
11 $26,175
12 $24,375
13 $22,725
14 $21,675
15 $20,775
16 $19,875
17 $18,975
18 $18,075
19 $17,325
20 $16,725
21 $16,350
22 $15,900
23 $15,450
24 $15,000
25 $14,550
26 $14,100
27 $13,650
28 $13,200
29 $12,750
30 $12,300
31 $12,150
32 $11,700
33 $11,400
34 $11,100
35 $10,800
36 $10,500
37 $10,200
38 $9,900
39 $9,600
40 $9,300
41 $9,075
42 $8,775
43 $8,475
44 $8,175
45 $8,025
46 $7,950
47 $7,650
48 $7,350
49 $7,050
50 $6,750
51 $6,450
52 $6,150
53 $5,850
54 $5,700
55 $5,550
56 $5,400
57 $5,250
58 $5,100
59 $4,950
60 $4,800
61 $4,650
62 $4,500
63 $4,350
64 $4,200
65 $4,050

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.