2023 Korn Ferry Tour Finals format: How it works, field sizes, tournaments

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Finals playoffs format has changed a few times since the concept was introduced, and the Korn Ferry Tour Finals playoffs format that is now used started with this season.

Explaining the Korn Ferry Tour Finals playoffs format means detailing how players earn Korn Ferry Tour Finals points, qualify for playoff events to the Korn Ferry Tour Championship and then convert points earned into a PGA Tour card.

2023 Korn Ferry Tour Finals playoff format

How to qualify

The Korn Ferry Tour Finals is now limited to Korn Ferry Tour players. No longer are PGA Tour players participating in this series.

The entire Korn Ferry Tour regular season leads to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals playoffs, For each regular Korn Ferry Tour event, the winner earns 500 Korn Ferry Tour points. Points are earned by every player who makes the cut.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

The top 156 eligible players earn their way into the first event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, the Albertsons Boise Open. In the playoffs, the points are increased by 20 percent, with the winner earning 600 points.

At the end of the first event, the top 144 players in the standings -- combining all points earned in all events this season -- are eligible to play in the Simmons Bank Open in Tennessee. Following that event, the top 120 players in the standings qualify for the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. Finally, after the third event, the top 75 qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

In the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship, there is no cut.

The top 30 players in the Korn Ferry Tour standings after the Korn Ferry Tour Championship are assured PGA Tour cards for the next season. Points earned in the regular season and the Korn Ferry Tour Finals are added together to determine the priority order which tournaments use to determine who gets into PGA Tour events.

Korn Ferry Tour Finals playoff events and cuts

Four Korn Ferry Tour Finals playoff events will be played. The Korn Ferry Tour Finals playoff events are all open to players who qualify for the series. The points are increased by a factor of two from the regular season events, with a winner picking up 600 Korn Ferry Tour Finals points.

The four events are the Albertsons Boise Open, the Simmons Bank Open, the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship and the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

Who gets PGA Tour cards from the Korn Ferry Tour Finals

The top 30 players in total points earn PGA Tour cards for the 2024 season, which starts in January.

The winner of the points list is fully exempt for the season ahead and get a spot in The Players Championship and are exempt from the PGA Tour reshuffle.

Every other player is subject to the reshuffle and gets priority order in alternating fashion, pulling from the top 25 from the Korn Ferry Tour regular-season and the top 25 from the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.