2023 Magnit Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

Korn Ferry Tour

08/20/2023
Golf News Net
The Korn Ferry Tour logo
The 2023 Magnit Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Chan Kim, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at Metedeconk National Golf Club in Jackson Township, New Jersey.

Kim shot a final-round 64 to win the tournament by three shots on 20-under 268, besting Taylor Dickson for the final regular-season title of the year.

Three players -- Wilson Furr, Mac Meissner and Patrick Welch -- finished in a tie for third place, a shot out of a share of second place.

Kim won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Kim earned 15.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 2-under 142 or better, with 69 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the start of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at the Albertsons Boise Open in Idaho.

2023 Magnit Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Chan Kim -20 70 66 68 64 268 $180,000
2 Taylor Dickson -17 67 73 62 69 271 $90,000
T3 Wilson Furr -16 68 69 69 66 272 $47,667
T3 Mac Meissner -16 71 66 67 68 272 $47,667
T3 Patrick Welch -16 67 70 67 68 272 $47,667
6 Jacob Solomon -15 68 66 68 71 273 $34,500
T7 Alistair Docherty -12 70 67 71 68 276 $30,750
T7 Chandler Phillips -12 69 70 68 69 276 $30,750
T9 Daniel Summerhays -11 67 71 72 67 277 $26,500
T9 Ben Kohles -11 72 70 69 66 277 $26,500
T11 Wil Bateman -10 67 70 71 70 278 $21,288
T11 Joe Highsmith -10 68 73 73 64 278 $21,288
T11 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -10 74 68 72 64 278 $21,288
T11 William Mouw -10 71 70 69 68 278 $21,288
15 Brendon Jelley -9 67 71 72 69 279 $18,000
T16 Ryan McCormick -8 67 71 73 69 280 $14,071
T16 James Nicholas -8 70 72 72 66 280 $14,071
T16 Chris Gotterup -8 66 73 71 70 280 $14,071
T16 Parker Coody -8 68 71 69 72 280 $14,071
T16 Mark Anderson -8 69 70 68 73 280 $14,071
T16 Chris Naegel -8 72 67 66 75 280 $14,071
T16 Brad Hopfinger -8 69 70 73 68 280 $14,071
T23 Dalton Ward -7 69 71 71 70 281 $8,516
T23 Curtis Luck -7 71 70 70 70 281 $8,516
T23 Kevin Dougherty -7 69 73 72 67 281 $8,516
T23 Rico Hoey -7 69 72 72 68 281 $8,516
T23 Jeff Overton -7 65 68 73 75 281 $8,516
T23 Nicholas Lindheim -7 67 71 71 72 281 $8,516
T23 Brian Campbell -7 71 68 72 70 281 $8,516
T23 Matt Atkins -7 72 66 69 74 281 $8,516
T31 Paul Barjon -6 69 65 75 73 282 $6,350
T31 Norman Xiong -6 73 69 74 66 282 $6,350
T31 Quade Cummins -6 69 71 72 70 282 $6,350
T31 Ashton Van Horne -6 71 71 72 68 282 $6,350
T31 Brandon McIver -6 66 70 74 72 282 $6,350
T31 Paul Peterson -6 69 70 72 71 282 $6,350
T37 Evan Harmeling -5 70 68 70 75 283 $5,310
T37 Tom Whitney -5 73 66 74 70 283 $5,310
T37 Tim Widing -5 68 70 77 68 283 $5,310
T37 Michael Feagles -5 70 69 71 73 283 $5,310
T37 Trent Phillips -5 70 72 70 71 283 $5,310
T42 Yuto Katsuragawa -4 72 66 74 72 284 $4,850
T42 Roger Sloan -4 70 72 76 66 284 $4,850
T42 Jared Wolfe -4 71 68 76 69 284 $4,850
T45 Chase Parker -3 74 68 71 72 285 $4,483
T45 Camilo Villegas -3 68 74 70 73 285 $4,483
T45 Sean O'Hair -3 70 71 69 75 285 $4,483
T45 Josh Teater -3 72 68 71 74 285 $4,483
T45 Danny Walker -3 70 72 70 73 285 $4,483
T45 Ricky Castillo -3 69 71 74 71 285 $4,483
T51 Sam Saunders -2 69 71 75 71 286 $4,267
T51 Fabián Gómez -2 68 71 72 75 286 $4,267
T54 Andrew Kozan -1 69 73 75 70 287 $4,190
T58 Jamie Lovemark E 72 69 71 76 288 $4,120
T58 Cristobal Del Solar E 71 71 73 73 288 $4,120
T58 T.J. Vogel E 70 72 71 75 288 $4,120
T61 Zach Bauchou 1 69 71 76 73 289 $4,050
T61 Bo Hoag 1 68 73 76 72 289 $4,050
T61 Jackson Suber 1 71 69 73 76 289 $4,050
T61 Michael Johnson 1 72 70 75 72 289 $4,050
65 Thomas Rosenmueller 2 73 69 75 73 290 $4,000
66 Frankie Capan III 4 70 72 78 72 292 $3,980
67 Pontus Nyholm 5 70 72 79 72 293 $3,960
68 Charles Wang 6 72 70 77 75 294 $3,940
69 Curtis Thompson 10 71 70 78 79 298 $3,920

