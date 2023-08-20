2023 Magnit Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Magnit Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Chan Kim, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at Metedeconk National Golf Club in Jackson Township, New Jersey.
Kim shot a final-round 64 to win the tournament by three shots on 20-under 268, besting Taylor Dickson for the final regular-season title of the year.
Three players -- Wilson Furr, Mac Meissner and Patrick Welch -- finished in a tie for third place, a shot out of a share of second place.
Kim won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes
Kim earned 15.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.
This week the cut was made at 2-under 142 or better, with 69 players getting through to the final two rounds.
The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the start of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at the Albertsons Boise Open in Idaho.
2023 Magnit Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|Chan Kim
|-20
|70
|66
|68
|64
|268
|$180,000
|2
|Taylor Dickson
|-17
|67
|73
|62
|69
|271
|$90,000
|T3
|Wilson Furr
|-16
|68
|69
|69
|66
|272
|$47,667
|T3
|Mac Meissner
|-16
|71
|66
|67
|68
|272
|$47,667
|T3
|Patrick Welch
|-16
|67
|70
|67
|68
|272
|$47,667
|6
|Jacob Solomon
|-15
|68
|66
|68
|71
|273
|$34,500
|T7
|Alistair Docherty
|-12
|70
|67
|71
|68
|276
|$30,750
|T7
|Chandler Phillips
|-12
|69
|70
|68
|69
|276
|$30,750
|T9
|Daniel Summerhays
|-11
|67
|71
|72
|67
|277
|$26,500
|T9
|Ben Kohles
|-11
|72
|70
|69
|66
|277
|$26,500
|T11
|Wil Bateman
|-10
|67
|70
|71
|70
|278
|$21,288
|T11
|Joe Highsmith
|-10
|68
|73
|73
|64
|278
|$21,288
|T11
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|-10
|74
|68
|72
|64
|278
|$21,288
|T11
|William Mouw
|-10
|71
|70
|69
|68
|278
|$21,288
|15
|Brendon Jelley
|-9
|67
|71
|72
|69
|279
|$18,000
|T16
|Ryan McCormick
|-8
|67
|71
|73
|69
|280
|$14,071
|T16
|James Nicholas
|-8
|70
|72
|72
|66
|280
|$14,071
|T16
|Chris Gotterup
|-8
|66
|73
|71
|70
|280
|$14,071
|T16
|Parker Coody
|-8
|68
|71
|69
|72
|280
|$14,071
|T16
|Mark Anderson
|-8
|69
|70
|68
|73
|280
|$14,071
|T16
|Chris Naegel
|-8
|72
|67
|66
|75
|280
|$14,071
|T16
|Brad Hopfinger
|-8
|69
|70
|73
|68
|280
|$14,071
|T23
|Dalton Ward
|-7
|69
|71
|71
|70
|281
|$8,516
|T23
|Curtis Luck
|-7
|71
|70
|70
|70
|281
|$8,516
|T23
|Kevin Dougherty
|-7
|69
|73
|72
|67
|281
|$8,516
|T23
|Rico Hoey
|-7
|69
|72
|72
|68
|281
|$8,516
|T23
|Jeff Overton
|-7
|65
|68
|73
|75
|281
|$8,516
|T23
|Nicholas Lindheim
|-7
|67
|71
|71
|72
|281
|$8,516
|T23
|Brian Campbell
|-7
|71
|68
|72
|70
|281
|$8,516
|T23
|Matt Atkins
|-7
|72
|66
|69
|74
|281
|$8,516
|T31
|Paul Barjon
|-6
|69
|65
|75
|73
|282
|$6,350
|T31
|Norman Xiong
|-6
|73
|69
|74
|66
|282
|$6,350
|T31
|Quade Cummins
|-6
|69
|71
|72
|70
|282
|$6,350
|T31
|Ashton Van Horne
|-6
|71
|71
|72
|68
|282
|$6,350
|T31
|Brandon McIver
|-6
|66
|70
|74
|72
|282
|$6,350
|T31
|Paul Peterson
|-6
|69
|70
|72
|71
|282
|$6,350
|T37
|Evan Harmeling
|-5
|70
|68
|70
|75
|283
|$5,310
|T37
|Tom Whitney
|-5
|73
|66
|74
|70
|283
|$5,310
|T37
|Tim Widing
|-5
|68
|70
|77
|68
|283
|$5,310
|T37
|Michael Feagles
|-5
|70
|69
|71
|73
|283
|$5,310
|T37
|Trent Phillips
|-5
|70
|72
|70
|71
|283
|$5,310
|T42
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|-4
|72
|66
|74
|72
|284
|$4,850
|T42
|Roger Sloan
|-4
|70
|72
|76
|66
|284
|$4,850
|T42
|Jared Wolfe
|-4
|71
|68
|76
|69
|284
|$4,850
|T45
|Chase Parker
|-3
|74
|68
|71
|72
|285
|$4,483
|T45
|Camilo Villegas
|-3
|68
|74
|70
|73
|285
|$4,483
|T45
|Sean O'Hair
|-3
|70
|71
|69
|75
|285
|$4,483
|T45
|Josh Teater
|-3
|72
|68
|71
|74
|285
|$4,483
|T45
|Danny Walker
|-3
|70
|72
|70
|73
|285
|$4,483
|T45
|Ricky Castillo
|-3
|69
|71
|74
|71
|285
|$4,483
|T51
|Sam Saunders
|-2
|69
|71
|75
|71
|286
|$4,267
|T51
|Fabián Gómez
|-2
|68
|71
|72
|75
|286
|$4,267
|T54
|Andrew Kozan
|-1
|69
|73
|75
|70
|287
|$4,190
|T58
|Jamie Lovemark
|E
|72
|69
|71
|76
|288
|$4,120
|T58
|Cristobal Del Solar
|E
|71
|71
|73
|73
|288
|$4,120
|T58
|T.J. Vogel
|E
|70
|72
|71
|75
|288
|$4,120
|T61
|Zach Bauchou
|1
|69
|71
|76
|73
|289
|$4,050
|T61
|Bo Hoag
|1
|68
|73
|76
|72
|289
|$4,050
|T61
|Jackson Suber
|1
|71
|69
|73
|76
|289
|$4,050
|T61
|Michael Johnson
|1
|72
|70
|75
|72
|289
|$4,050
|65
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|2
|73
|69
|75
|73
|290
|$4,000
|66
|Frankie Capan III
|4
|70
|72
|78
|72
|292
|$3,980
|67
|Pontus Nyholm
|5
|70
|72
|79
|72
|293
|$3,960
|68
|Charles Wang
|6
|72
|70
|77
|75
|294
|$3,940
|69
|Curtis Thompson
|10
|71
|70
|78
|79
|298
|$3,920