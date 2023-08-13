2023 Pinnacle Bank Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 Pinnacle Bank Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

08/13/2023
The 2023 Pinnacle Bank Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Alejandro Tosti, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, Neb.

Tosti earned the win and his PGA Tour card with a final round of 62 to win the tournament by three shots on 19-under 265.

Max Greyserman and John VanDerLaan finished in joint second place on 16-under total, with Jacob Bridgeman finishing in solo fourth place.

Tosti won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Tosti earned 15.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 3-under 139 or better, with 68 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week at the Pinnacle Bank Championship in Nebraska.

2023 Pinnacle Bank Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Alejandro Tosti -19 63 71 69 62 265 $180,000
T2 Max Greyserman -16 66 66 67 69 268 $75,000
T2 John VanDerLaan -16 64 66 67 71 268 $75,000
4 Jacob Bridgeman -15 66 63 70 70 269 $45,000
T5 Zach Bauchou -13 66 65 71 69 271 $32,300
T5 David Kocher -13 71 66 67 67 271 $32,300
T5 Parker Coody -13 69 63 71 68 271 $32,300
T5 Logan McAllister -13 70 66 67 68 271 $32,300
T5 Jake Knapp -13 73 64 63 71 271 $32,300
T10 Taylor Dickson -12 67 70 67 68 272 $22,913
T10 Joe Highsmith -12 67 66 70 69 272 $22,913
T10 Carter Jenkins -12 69 65 71 67 272 $22,913
T10 Nicholas Lindheim -12 69 68 69 66 272 $22,913
T14 Chris Gotterup -11 68 71 65 69 273 $18,500
T14 Ben Silverman -11 70 67 67 69 273 $18,500
T16 Patrick Fishburn -10 67 67 69 71 274 $15,500
T16 Bo Hoag -10 68 68 69 69 274 $15,500
T16 Daniel Miernicki -10 70 69 66 69 274 $15,500
T16 Chris Naegel -10 72 62 68 72 274 $15,500
T20 Jeremy Paul -9 72 67 64 72 275 $10,619
T20 Rafael Campos -9 69 68 66 72 275 $10,619
T20 Wilson Furr -9 64 70 70 71 275 $10,619
T20 Brandon Crick -9 68 68 68 71 275 $10,619
T20 Lanto Griffin -9 70 64 67 74 275 $10,619
T20 Jorge Fernández Valdés -9 67 69 68 71 275 $10,619
T20 Chase Seiffert -9 68 71 70 66 275 $10,619
T27 Cody Blick -8 68 65 72 71 276 $7,900
T27 Tripp Kinney -8 68 69 73 66 276 $7,900
T29 Yuxin Lin -7 70 67 73 67 277 $6,679
T29 Pontus Nyholm -7 71 68 69 69 277 $6,679
T29 Pierceson Coody -7 67 65 74 71 277 $6,679
T29 Cristobal Del Solar -7 63 71 69 74 277 $6,679
T29 Jay Card III -7 69 69 66 73 277 $6,679
T29 Zack Fischer -7 71 68 67 71 277 $6,679
T29 Curtis Thompson -7 65 71 71 70 277 $6,679
T36 Ryan McCormick -6 67 71 71 69 278 $5,400
T36 Scott Gutschewski -6 69 64 73 72 278 $5,400
T36 Patrick Flavin -6 67 71 71 69 278 $5,400
T36 Alex Chiarella -6 71 67 69 71 278 $5,400
T36 Matt McCarty -6 69 69 73 67 278 $5,400
T36 Michael Johnson -6 71 65 69 73 278 $5,400
T42 Paul Barjon -5 71 66 70 72 279 $4,708
T42 Curtis Luck -5 73 66 67 73 279 $4,708
T42 Alan Wagner -5 71 68 67 73 279 $4,708
T42 Tim Widing -5 67 69 71 72 279 $4,708
T42 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -5 73 64 69 73 279 $4,708
T42 Davis Chatfield -5 66 70 71 72 279 $4,708
T48 Steven Fisk -4 68 67 73 72 280 $4,425
T48 Kevin Velo -4 67 69 71 73 280 $4,425
T50 Frankie Capan III -3 68 68 73 72 281 $4,250
T50 Josh Teater -3 70 68 71 72 281 $4,250
T50 Sam Saunders -3 70 68 70 73 281 $4,250
T50 Quade Cummins -3 69 69 72 71 281 $4,250
T50 Peter Knade -3 69 67 73 72 281 $4,250
T50 Patrick Welch -3 68 69 70 74 281 $4,250
T50 Brandon Harkins -3 70 69 70 72 281 $4,250
T57 Thomas Rosenmueller -2 70 68 71 73 282 $4,140
T57 Patrick Cover -2 67 67 73 75 282 $4,140
T57 Joey Garber -2 68 70 70 74 282 $4,140
60 Norman Xiong -1 71 68 73 71 283 $4,100
T61 T.J. Vogel E 73 66 73 72 284 $4,060
T61 Jared Wolfe E 70 69 73 72 284 $4,060
T61 Paul Peterson E 69 67 74 74 284 $4,060
64 Grayson Murray 1 72 66 73 74 285 $4,020
65 Brandon McIver 2 66 70 77 73 286 $4,000
T66 Mitchell Meissner 3 71 68 74 74 287 $3,970
T66 Chan Kim 3 69 70 77 71 287 $3,970
68 Kyle Jones 6 71 68 75 76 290 $3,940

