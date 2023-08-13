2023 Pinnacle Bank Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Pinnacle Bank Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Alejandro Tosti, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, Neb.
Tosti earned the win and his PGA Tour card with a final round of 62 to win the tournament by three shots on 19-under 265.
Max Greyserman and John VanDerLaan finished in joint second place on 16-under total, with Jacob Bridgeman finishing in solo fourth place.
Tosti won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes
Tosti earned 15.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.
This week the cut was made at 3-under 139 or better, with 68 players getting through to the final two rounds.
2023 Pinnacle Bank Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|Alejandro Tosti
|-19
|63
|71
|69
|62
|265
|$180,000
|T2
|Max Greyserman
|-16
|66
|66
|67
|69
|268
|$75,000
|T2
|John VanDerLaan
|-16
|64
|66
|67
|71
|268
|$75,000
|4
|Jacob Bridgeman
|-15
|66
|63
|70
|70
|269
|$45,000
|T5
|Zach Bauchou
|-13
|66
|65
|71
|69
|271
|$32,300
|T5
|David Kocher
|-13
|71
|66
|67
|67
|271
|$32,300
|T5
|Parker Coody
|-13
|69
|63
|71
|68
|271
|$32,300
|T5
|Logan McAllister
|-13
|70
|66
|67
|68
|271
|$32,300
|T5
|Jake Knapp
|-13
|73
|64
|63
|71
|271
|$32,300
|T10
|Taylor Dickson
|-12
|67
|70
|67
|68
|272
|$22,913
|T10
|Joe Highsmith
|-12
|67
|66
|70
|69
|272
|$22,913
|T10
|Carter Jenkins
|-12
|69
|65
|71
|67
|272
|$22,913
|T10
|Nicholas Lindheim
|-12
|69
|68
|69
|66
|272
|$22,913
|T14
|Chris Gotterup
|-11
|68
|71
|65
|69
|273
|$18,500
|T14
|Ben Silverman
|-11
|70
|67
|67
|69
|273
|$18,500
|T16
|Patrick Fishburn
|-10
|67
|67
|69
|71
|274
|$15,500
|T16
|Bo Hoag
|-10
|68
|68
|69
|69
|274
|$15,500
|T16
|Daniel Miernicki
|-10
|70
|69
|66
|69
|274
|$15,500
|T16
|Chris Naegel
|-10
|72
|62
|68
|72
|274
|$15,500
|T20
|Jeremy Paul
|-9
|72
|67
|64
|72
|275
|$10,619
|T20
|Rafael Campos
|-9
|69
|68
|66
|72
|275
|$10,619
|T20
|Wilson Furr
|-9
|64
|70
|70
|71
|275
|$10,619
|T20
|Brandon Crick
|-9
|68
|68
|68
|71
|275
|$10,619
|T20
|Lanto Griffin
|-9
|70
|64
|67
|74
|275
|$10,619
|T20
|Jorge Fernández Valdés
|-9
|67
|69
|68
|71
|275
|$10,619
|T20
|Chase Seiffert
|-9
|68
|71
|70
|66
|275
|$10,619
|T27
|Cody Blick
|-8
|68
|65
|72
|71
|276
|$7,900
|T27
|Tripp Kinney
|-8
|68
|69
|73
|66
|276
|$7,900
|T29
|Yuxin Lin
|-7
|70
|67
|73
|67
|277
|$6,679
|T29
|Pontus Nyholm
|-7
|71
|68
|69
|69
|277
|$6,679
|T29
|Pierceson Coody
|-7
|67
|65
|74
|71
|277
|$6,679
|T29
|Cristobal Del Solar
|-7
|63
|71
|69
|74
|277
|$6,679
|T29
|Jay Card III
|-7
|69
|69
|66
|73
|277
|$6,679
|T29
|Zack Fischer
|-7
|71
|68
|67
|71
|277
|$6,679
|T29
|Curtis Thompson
|-7
|65
|71
|71
|70
|277
|$6,679
|T36
|Ryan McCormick
|-6
|67
|71
|71
|69
|278
|$5,400
|T36
|Scott Gutschewski
|-6
|69
|64
|73
|72
|278
|$5,400
|T36
|Patrick Flavin
|-6
|67
|71
|71
|69
|278
|$5,400
|T36
|Alex Chiarella
|-6
|71
|67
|69
|71
|278
|$5,400
|T36
|Matt McCarty
|-6
|69
|69
|73
|67
|278
|$5,400
|T36
|Michael Johnson
|-6
|71
|65
|69
|73
|278
|$5,400
|T42
|Paul Barjon
|-5
|71
|66
|70
|72
|279
|$4,708
|T42
|Curtis Luck
|-5
|73
|66
|67
|73
|279
|$4,708
|T42
|Alan Wagner
|-5
|71
|68
|67
|73
|279
|$4,708
|T42
|Tim Widing
|-5
|67
|69
|71
|72
|279
|$4,708
|T42
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|-5
|73
|64
|69
|73
|279
|$4,708
|T42
|Davis Chatfield
|-5
|66
|70
|71
|72
|279
|$4,708
|T48
|Steven Fisk
|-4
|68
|67
|73
|72
|280
|$4,425
|T48
|Kevin Velo
|-4
|67
|69
|71
|73
|280
|$4,425
|T50
|Frankie Capan III
|-3
|68
|68
|73
|72
|281
|$4,250
|T50
|Josh Teater
|-3
|70
|68
|71
|72
|281
|$4,250
|T50
|Sam Saunders
|-3
|70
|68
|70
|73
|281
|$4,250
|T50
|Quade Cummins
|-3
|69
|69
|72
|71
|281
|$4,250
|T50
|Peter Knade
|-3
|69
|67
|73
|72
|281
|$4,250
|T50
|Patrick Welch
|-3
|68
|69
|70
|74
|281
|$4,250
|T50
|Brandon Harkins
|-3
|70
|69
|70
|72
|281
|$4,250
|T57
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|-2
|70
|68
|71
|73
|282
|$4,140
|T57
|Patrick Cover
|-2
|67
|67
|73
|75
|282
|$4,140
|T57
|Joey Garber
|-2
|68
|70
|70
|74
|282
|$4,140
|60
|Norman Xiong
|-1
|71
|68
|73
|71
|283
|$4,100
|T61
|T.J. Vogel
|E
|73
|66
|73
|72
|284
|$4,060
|T61
|Jared Wolfe
|E
|70
|69
|73
|72
|284
|$4,060
|T61
|Paul Peterson
|E
|69
|67
|74
|74
|284
|$4,060
|64
|Grayson Murray
|1
|72
|66
|73
|74
|285
|$4,020
|65
|Brandon McIver
|2
|66
|70
|77
|73
|286
|$4,000
|T66
|Mitchell Meissner
|3
|71
|68
|74
|74
|287
|$3,970
|T66
|Chan Kim
|3
|69
|70
|77
|71
|287
|$3,970
|68
|Kyle Jones
|6
|71
|68
|75
|76
|290
|$3,940