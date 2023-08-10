Where is TPC Southwind and the FedEx St. Jude Championship located?

TPC Southwind is home to the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship and a FedEx Cup playoff event on the PGA Tour. It is of the better-known golf courses in the United States, and it's home to one of the best golf tournaments on the planet. The Memphis-area club has become home to big events, including the FedEx St. Jude Championships in recent years.

Not only is TPC Southwind a great golf course, but it is also home to the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, which features some of the best in one of the best cities in Tennessee.

Naturally, a private club hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where TPC Southwind is located.

Where is TPC Southwind located?

TPC Southwind is located in Memphis, Tenn. TPC Southwind is located in the city limits of Memphis.

TPC Southwind sits on the eastern portion of the city, which welcomes a variety of great sporting events every year.

Neighboring cities to the club include Collierville and Rossville.

Which airports are near TPC Southwind?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to TPC Southwind is Memphis, the Memphis International Airport is frequently where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 25-minute drive from the airport to TPC Southwind.

What other famous golf courses are near TPC Southwind?

TPC Southwind is an iconic golf course in the United States, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Spring Creek Ranch is a local neighbor to the club.