Aon Risk-Reward Challenge: What is it, format, holes, prize money

In 2023, the Aon Risk-Reward Challenge is back as a season-long competition on both the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour offering a $1 million prize to a winner on both tours.
The idea behind the Aon Risk-Reward Challenge is to feature holes on both tours which offer a chance for a great payoff with aggressive, well-executed play.
In this year-long competition, players on the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour will be eligible for separate, equal $1 million prizes. At each participating PGA Tour and LPGA Tour event, Aon and the tours will select a hole to be the Risk-Reward Challenge hole for the week. For each tournament, a player's two best scores on that week's hole will count toward their season-long score. This means players who make the cut at a tournament has extra chances to improve their score on the Risk-Reward hole compared to those who miss the cut.
At the end of the season, each player's best 40 holes -- as measured against par -- will be their total score for the Aon Risk-Reward Challenge. The one PGA Tour player and one LPGA Tour player with the lowest average score to par will each win $1 million.
The first LPGA Aon Risk-Reward hole of the year will be the par-5 15th at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Florida, site of the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.
On the PGA Tour, the Aon Risk-Reward Challenge already started with the kick-off of the 2018-2019 wraparound season.
PGA Tour Aon Risk-Reward Challenge holes
- Safeway Open: No. 18, par 5, Silverado Resort (North)
- CIMB Classic: No. 16, par 4, TPC Kuala Lumpur
- CJ Cup: No. 18, par 5, Nine Bridges Club
- Sanderson Farms Championship: No. 15, par 4, Country Club of Jackson
- WGC HSBC Champions: No. 16, par 4, Sheshan International
- Shriners Hospitals Open: No. 15, par 4, TPC Summerline
- Mayakoba Golf CLassic: No. 13, par 5, El Camaleon Golf Club
- The RSM Classic: No. 15, par 5, Sea Island Resort (Seaside)
- Sentry Tournament of Champions: No. 14, par 4, Kapalua Plantation Course
- Sony Open in Hawaii: No. 18, par 5, Waialae Country Club
- Desert Classic: No. 16, par 5, Stadium Course PGA West
- Farmers Insurance Open: No. 18, par 5, Torrey Pines South
- Waste Management Phoenix Open: No. 17, par 4, TPC Scottsdale
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: No. 18, par 5, Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Genesis Open: No. 10, par 4, Riviera Country Club
- WGC Mexico Championship: No. 11, par 5, Club de Golf Chapultepec
- Puerto Rico Open: No. 13, par 4, Coco Beach Golf and Country Club
- The Honda Classic: No. 16, par 4, PGA National Champion Course
- Arnold Palmer Invitational: No. 16, par 5, Bay Hill Club and Lodge
- Valspar Championship: No. 11, par 5, Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course
- Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: No. 12, par 5, Corales Golf Club
- Valero Texas Open: No. 17, par 4, TPC San Antonio AT&T Oaks Course
- RBC Heritage: No. 15, par 5, Harbour Town Golf Links
- Wells Fargo Championship: No. 14, par 4, Quail Hollow Club
- AT&T Byron Nelson: No. 14, par 5, Trinity Forest Golf Club
- Charles Schwab Challenge: No. 11, par 5, Colonial Country Club
- the Memorial Tournament: No. 15, par 5, Muirfield Village Golf Club
- RBC Canadian Open: No. 17, par 5, Hamilton Golf and Country Club
- Travelers Championship: No. 15, par 4, TPC River Highlands
- Rocket Mortgage Classic: No. 14, par 5, Detroit Golf Club
- 3M Open: No. 18, par 5, TPC Twin Cities
- John Deere Classic: No. 14, par 4, TPC Deere Run
- Barbasol Championship: No. 14, par 5, Keene Trace Golf Club
- Genesis Scottish Open: No. 16, par 5, The Renaissance Club
- Wyndham Championship: No. 15, par 5, Sedgefield Country Club
LPGA Tour Aon Risk-Reward Challenge holes
- Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, No. 15, par 5, Lake Nona Golf and Country Club
- Honda LPGA Thailand, No. 15, par 4, Siam Country Club
- HSBC Women's World Championship, No. 13, par 5, Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course)
- LPGA Drive On Championship, No. 18, par 5, Superstition Mountain Golf Club
- DIO Implant LA Open, No. 16, par 5, Palos Verdes Golf Club
- Lotte Championship, No. 11, par 5, Hoakalei Country Club
- The Chevron Championship, No. 18, par 5, The Club at Carlton Woods
- JM Eagle LPGA Championship, No. 15, par 5, Wilshire Country Club
- Cognizant Founders Cup, No. 12, par 5, Upper Montclair Country Club
- Mizuho Americas Open, No. 16, par 4, Liberty National Golf Club
- ShopRite LPGA Classic, No. 18, par 5, Seaview Hotel & Golf Club (Bay Course)
- Meijer LPGA Classic, No. 14, par 5, Blythefield Country Club
- KPMG Women's PGA Championship, No. 18, par 5, Baltusrol Golf Club
- Dana Open, No. 17, par 5, Highland Meadows Golf Club
- Amundia Evian Championship, No. 18, par 5, Evian Resort Golf Club
- Freed Group Women's Scottish Open, No. 14, par 5, Dundonald Links
- AIG Women's Open, No. 17, par 5, Muirfield Golf Club
- CPKC Women's Open, No. 18, par 5, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club
- Portland Classic, No. 10, par 5, Columbia Edgewater Country Club
- Kroger Queen City Classic, No. 12, par 5, Kenwood Country Club
- Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, No. 14, par 5, Pinnacle Country Club
- The Ascendant LPGA, No. 17, par 5, Old American Golf Club
- BMW Ladies Championship, No. 15, par 5
- Toto Japan Classic, No. 13, par 5,
- The Annika, No. 14, par 5, Pelican Golf Club