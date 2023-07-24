3M Open history, results and past winners
Uncategorized

3M Open history, results and past winners

07/24/2023
Golf News Net
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 3M Open is the PGA Tour's Minnesota event, with the tournament having been played at the former Champions Tour venue, TPC Twin Cities, since its inception.

The event, which has been on the PGA Tour schedule since 2019, is one of the final events in the stretch toward the FedEx Cup playoffs.

No player has won the event twice.

3M Open format

The 3M Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

The open field of 156 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

3M Open host courses

  • 2019-present: TPC Twin Cities

3M Open past sponsors

3M Open has had one sponsor and tournament name over the years:

  • 2019-present: 3M Open

3M Open history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2022 Tony Finau 267 −17 3 $1,350,000
2021 Cameron Champ 269 −15 2 $1,188,000
2020 Michael Thompson 265 −19 2 $1,188,000
2019 Matthew Wolff 263 −21 1 $1,152,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.