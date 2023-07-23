Brian Harman’s wife Kelly Van Slyke: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 8

Brian Harman is a two-time PGA Tour winner, and a big thing happened to him before his first and second PGA Tour wins: He got married to Kelly Van Slyke. Now he seeks to become the winner of the 2023 British Open Championship for his first major title.

The pair were married 12/13/14, or Dec. 12, 2014, a date selected after the initial date conflicted with the Georgia-Auburn game that year.

The couple got engaged in April 2014 while turkey hunting. Harman taped the ring to the inside pocket of her new camouflage pants.

See pictures of Brian Harman's wife, Kelly Van Slyke.

