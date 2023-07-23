2023 Barracuda Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
PGA Tour

2023 Barracuda Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

07/23/2023
Golf News Net
The 2023 Barracuda Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner , who earns his first-career PGA Tour title with a win at Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, Calif.

Akshay Bhatia and Patrick Rodgers found themselves in a sudden-death playoff after finishing the event at 40 points in the modified Stableford scoring system. Rodgers missed a 10-foot putt on the final hole to win the tournament outright.

In the playoff, Rodgers' drive found a divot in the fairway, and he was unable to advance the ball to the green. Bhatia's approach was within 15 feet, and Rodgers could not get up-and-down for par, giving Bhatia the opportunity to easily two-putt for the win.

Julien Guerrier and Jens Dantorp finished tied for third place in this event, co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour, on 37 points.

Norrman won the $684,000 winner's share of the $3,800,000 purse.

Barracuda Championship recap notes

Norrman earned 22.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Norrman earned 300 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the lower level for this event.

A total of 66 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 41st event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event. One amateur made the cut.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 3M Open.

2023 Barracuda Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER PTS R1 R2 R3 R4 MONEY
1 Akshay Bhatia 40 6 8 17 9 $684,000
P2 Patrick Rodgers 40 15 11 8 6 $414,200
T3 Julien Guerrier 37 11 4 2 20 $224,200
T3 Jens Dantorp 37 7 6 9 15 $224,200
5 Ryan Gerard 36 16 14 3 3 $155,800
T6 Chesson Hadley 35 11 7 3 14 $123,975
T6 Erik van Rooyen 35 8 3 10 14 $123,975
T6 James Hahn 35 14 5 8 8 $123,975
T6 Beau Hossler 35 17 5 8 5 $123,975
T10 Sean Crocker 34 10 11 -2 15 $82,379
T10 Sebastian Söderberg 34 9 2 9 14 $82,379
T10 JC Ritchie 34 5 10 6 13 $82,379
T10 J.J. Spaun 34 10 4 7 13 $82,379
T10 Ryo Hisatsune 34 1 16 6 11 $82,379
T10 Mark Hubbard 34 8 7 8 11 $82,379
T10 Joel Dahmen 34 10 3 16 5 $82,379
T17 Marcus Armitage 33 10 5 8 10 $57,950
T17 Chad Ramey 33 10 6 9 8 $57,950
T17 Cameron Champ 33 9 11 8 5 $57,950
T20 Martin Laird 32 13 1 8 10 $43,206
T20 Marcus Kinhult 32 8 11 4 9 $43,206
T20 Kevin Roy 32 8 7 10 7 $43,206
T20 Johannes Veerman 32 5 8 13 6 $43,206
T20 Rico Hoey 32 2 10 14 6 $43,206
T25 Vincent Norrman 31 11 12 1 7 $31,223
T25 Nathan Kimsey 31 13 0 13 5 $31,223
T25 James Morrison 31 12 7 8 4 $31,223
T28 Matt NeSmith 30 8 9 2 11 $27,170
T28 Jason Scrivener 30 8 6 7 9 $27,170
T28 Seung-Yul Noh 30 23 -5 6 6 $27,170
T31 Wesley Bryan 29 11 2 6 10 $23,750
T31 Charley Hoffman 29 4 8 7 10 $23,750
T31 Martin Trainer 29 7 6 14 2 $23,750
T34 MJ Daffue 28 8 6 3 11 $19,798
T34 Justin Suh 28 7 5 8 8 $19,798
T34 Stephan Jaeger 28 8 6 6 8 $19,798
T34 David Lipsky 28 7 10 4 7 $19,798
T34 Carl Yuan 28 12 7 3 6 $19,798
T39 Robert Streb 27 6 5 5 11 $16,150
T39 Zecheng Dou 27 5 16 -2 8 $16,150
T39 Sam Stevens 27 9 6 4 8 $16,150
T39 Edoardo Molinari 27 5 6 8 8 $16,150
43 Carson Young 26 15 0 4 7 $14,250
T44 Kevin Chappell 25 9 7 0 9 $12,730
T44 Brent Grant 25 13 4 1 7 $12,730
T44 William McGirt 25 6 9 6 4 $12,730
T47 Andy Sullivan 22 6 7 -2 11 $10,627
T47 Russell Knox 22 7 4 9 2 $10,627
T47 Kyle Westmoreland 22 12 -1 10 1 $10,627
T50 Augusto Núñez 21 9 3 3 6 $9,356
T50 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez 21 7 4 4 6 $9,356
T50 Troy Merritt 21 11 2 3 5 $9,356
T50 Michael Gligic 21 -2 14 5 4 $9,356
T50 Alexander Levy 21 16 2 0 3 $9,356
T55 Tano Goya 20 5 6 1 8 $8,816
T55 Chase Hanna 20 4 7 1 8 $8,816
T55 Trevor Werbylo 20 8 8 -2 6 $8,816
T55 Chez Reavie 20 7 8 7 -2 $8,816
59 Peter Kuest 19 9 4 3 3 $8,626
T60 Maximilian Kieffer 17 15 1 -1 2 $8,474
T60 Austin Cook 17 7 5 3 2 $8,474
T60 Joakim Lagergren 17 3 11 3 0 $8,474
63 Nick Hardy 16 3 8 7 -2 $8,322
T64 Aaron Cockerill 12 7 5 -5 5 $8,246
T64 Bastien Amat (a) 12 3 10 -6 5 $0
66 Trevor Cone 11 3 8 3 -3 $8,170

