2023 Barracuda Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Barracuda Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner , who earns his first-career PGA Tour title with a win at Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, Calif.

Akshay Bhatia and Patrick Rodgers found themselves in a sudden-death playoff after finishing the event at 40 points in the modified Stableford scoring system. Rodgers missed a 10-foot putt on the final hole to win the tournament outright.

In the playoff, Rodgers' drive found a divot in the fairway, and he was unable to advance the ball to the green. Bhatia's approach was within 15 feet, and Rodgers could not get up-and-down for par, giving Bhatia the opportunity to easily two-putt for the win.

Julien Guerrier and Jens Dantorp finished tied for third place in this event, co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour, on 37 points.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Norrman won the $684,000 winner's share of the $3,800,000 purse.

Barracuda Championship recap notes

Norrman earned 22.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Norrman earned 300 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the lower level for this event.

A total of 66 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 41st event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event. One amateur made the cut.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 3M Open.

2023 Barracuda Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details