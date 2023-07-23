2023 Barracuda Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Barracuda Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner , who earns his first-career PGA Tour title with a win at Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, Calif.
Akshay Bhatia and Patrick Rodgers found themselves in a sudden-death playoff after finishing the event at 40 points in the modified Stableford scoring system. Rodgers missed a 10-foot putt on the final hole to win the tournament outright.
In the playoff, Rodgers' drive found a divot in the fairway, and he was unable to advance the ball to the green. Bhatia's approach was within 15 feet, and Rodgers could not get up-and-down for par, giving Bhatia the opportunity to easily two-putt for the win.
Julien Guerrier and Jens Dantorp finished tied for third place in this event, co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour, on 37 points.
Norrman won the $684,000 winner's share of the $3,800,000 purse.
Barracuda Championship recap notes
Norrman earned 22.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.
Norrman earned 300 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the lower level for this event.
A total of 66 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 41st event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event. One amateur made the cut.
The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 3M Open.
2023 Barracuda Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|PTS
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|MONEY
|1
|Akshay Bhatia
|40
|6
|8
|17
|9
|$684,000
|P2
|Patrick Rodgers
|40
|15
|11
|8
|6
|$414,200
|T3
|Julien Guerrier
|37
|11
|4
|2
|20
|$224,200
|T3
|Jens Dantorp
|37
|7
|6
|9
|15
|$224,200
|5
|Ryan Gerard
|36
|16
|14
|3
|3
|$155,800
|T6
|Chesson Hadley
|35
|11
|7
|3
|14
|$123,975
|T6
|Erik van Rooyen
|35
|8
|3
|10
|14
|$123,975
|T6
|James Hahn
|35
|14
|5
|8
|8
|$123,975
|T6
|Beau Hossler
|35
|17
|5
|8
|5
|$123,975
|T10
|Sean Crocker
|34
|10
|11
|-2
|15
|$82,379
|T10
|Sebastian Söderberg
|34
|9
|2
|9
|14
|$82,379
|T10
|JC Ritchie
|34
|5
|10
|6
|13
|$82,379
|T10
|J.J. Spaun
|34
|10
|4
|7
|13
|$82,379
|T10
|Ryo Hisatsune
|34
|1
|16
|6
|11
|$82,379
|T10
|Mark Hubbard
|34
|8
|7
|8
|11
|$82,379
|T10
|Joel Dahmen
|34
|10
|3
|16
|5
|$82,379
|T17
|Marcus Armitage
|33
|10
|5
|8
|10
|$57,950
|T17
|Chad Ramey
|33
|10
|6
|9
|8
|$57,950
|T17
|Cameron Champ
|33
|9
|11
|8
|5
|$57,950
|T20
|Martin Laird
|32
|13
|1
|8
|10
|$43,206
|T20
|Marcus Kinhult
|32
|8
|11
|4
|9
|$43,206
|T20
|Kevin Roy
|32
|8
|7
|10
|7
|$43,206
|T20
|Johannes Veerman
|32
|5
|8
|13
|6
|$43,206
|T20
|Rico Hoey
|32
|2
|10
|14
|6
|$43,206
|T25
|Vincent Norrman
|31
|11
|12
|1
|7
|$31,223
|T25
|Nathan Kimsey
|31
|13
|0
|13
|5
|$31,223
|T25
|James Morrison
|31
|12
|7
|8
|4
|$31,223
|T28
|Matt NeSmith
|30
|8
|9
|2
|11
|$27,170
|T28
|Jason Scrivener
|30
|8
|6
|7
|9
|$27,170
|T28
|Seung-Yul Noh
|30
|23
|-5
|6
|6
|$27,170
|T31
|Wesley Bryan
|29
|11
|2
|6
|10
|$23,750
|T31
|Charley Hoffman
|29
|4
|8
|7
|10
|$23,750
|T31
|Martin Trainer
|29
|7
|6
|14
|2
|$23,750
|T34
|MJ Daffue
|28
|8
|6
|3
|11
|$19,798
|T34
|Justin Suh
|28
|7
|5
|8
|8
|$19,798
|T34
|Stephan Jaeger
|28
|8
|6
|6
|8
|$19,798
|T34
|David Lipsky
|28
|7
|10
|4
|7
|$19,798
|T34
|Carl Yuan
|28
|12
|7
|3
|6
|$19,798
|T39
|Robert Streb
|27
|6
|5
|5
|11
|$16,150
|T39
|Zecheng Dou
|27
|5
|16
|-2
|8
|$16,150
|T39
|Sam Stevens
|27
|9
|6
|4
|8
|$16,150
|T39
|Edoardo Molinari
|27
|5
|6
|8
|8
|$16,150
|43
|Carson Young
|26
|15
|0
|4
|7
|$14,250
|T44
|Kevin Chappell
|25
|9
|7
|0
|9
|$12,730
|T44
|Brent Grant
|25
|13
|4
|1
|7
|$12,730
|T44
|William McGirt
|25
|6
|9
|6
|4
|$12,730
|T47
|Andy Sullivan
|22
|6
|7
|-2
|11
|$10,627
|T47
|Russell Knox
|22
|7
|4
|9
|2
|$10,627
|T47
|Kyle Westmoreland
|22
|12
|-1
|10
|1
|$10,627
|T50
|Augusto Núñez
|21
|9
|3
|3
|6
|$9,356
|T50
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
|21
|7
|4
|4
|6
|$9,356
|T50
|Troy Merritt
|21
|11
|2
|3
|5
|$9,356
|T50
|Michael Gligic
|21
|-2
|14
|5
|4
|$9,356
|T50
|Alexander Levy
|21
|16
|2
|0
|3
|$9,356
|T55
|Tano Goya
|20
|5
|6
|1
|8
|$8,816
|T55
|Chase Hanna
|20
|4
|7
|1
|8
|$8,816
|T55
|Trevor Werbylo
|20
|8
|8
|-2
|6
|$8,816
|T55
|Chez Reavie
|20
|7
|8
|7
|-2
|$8,816
|59
|Peter Kuest
|19
|9
|4
|3
|3
|$8,626
|T60
|Maximilian Kieffer
|17
|15
|1
|-1
|2
|$8,474
|T60
|Austin Cook
|17
|7
|5
|3
|2
|$8,474
|T60
|Joakim Lagergren
|17
|3
|11
|3
|0
|$8,474
|63
|Nick Hardy
|16
|3
|8
|7
|-2
|$8,322
|T64
|Aaron Cockerill
|12
|7
|5
|-5
|5
|$8,246
|T64
|Bastien Amat (a)
|12
|3
|10
|-6
|5
|$0
|66
|Trevor Cone
|11
|3
|8
|3
|-3
|$8,170