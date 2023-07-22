Where is Royal Liverpool and the 2023 British Open Championship located?

Royal Liverpool Golf Club is home to the 2023 British Open Championship and a recognized major championship event on the PGA Tour. It is one of the courses in the current R&A Open Championship rotation, hosting for the first time since 2014, when Rory McIlroy won his first claret jug here.

Not only is Royal Liverpool Golf Club a great golf course, but it is also home to the 2023 British Open Championship, which features some of the most challenging tee shots in golf.

Naturally, a private club hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where Royal Liverpool Golf Club is located.

Where is Royal Liverpool Golf Club located?

Royal Liverpool Golf Club is located in Hoylake, Wirral, England. Royal Liverpool Golf Club is located west of the city of Liverpool, which makes it a bit of a misnomer of a club.

Royal Liverpool Golf Club is situated abut a half-hour away from the city center by train.

Neighboring cities to the club include West Kirby and Meols.

Which airports are near Royal Liverpool Golf Club?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to Royal Liverpool Golf Club is Liverpool, the Liverpool John Lennon Airport is frequently where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 55-minute drive from the airport to Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

What other famous golf courses are near Royal Liverpool Golf Club?

Royal Liverpool Golf Club is an iconic golf course in England, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Wirral Golf Club is nearby, as is Caldy Golf Club to the south.