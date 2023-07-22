2023 British Open Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
Open Championship

2023 British Open Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

07/22/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 British Open Championship purse is set for $16.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $3,000,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the British Open Championship prize money distribution chart.

The British Open Championship field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Cam Smith, Scottie Schffler and more in the final men's major of the year.

The 156-player field is recognized on the PGA Tour schedule, with it being the fourth major of the season on the 2023-2023 PGA Tour schedule. Qualifying for the event is conducted by the R&A.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 70 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money. The final payout is based on how many players make the cut, although British Open Championship players who miss the cut do get paid as well. The first 10 professionals (and ties) to miss the cut earn $12,000, while the next 20 professional golfers and ties get $10,000 and the remaining professional golfers take home $8,500.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

The event is played this year at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Liverpool, England.

This is the 41st PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 600 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 100 Official World Golf Ranking points, with majors getting 100 points for the winner, regardless of field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the Open Championship until age 60, berths into the other three majors for the next five years, as well as entry into next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2023 British Open Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $3,000,000
2 $1,708,000
3 $1,095,000
4 $851,000
5 $684,500
6 $593,000
7 $509,500
8 $429,700
9 $377,000
10 $340,500
11 $310,000
12 $274,700
13 $258,300
14 $241,800
15 $224,800
16 $206,600
17 $196,600
18 $187,500
19 $179,600
20 $171,100
21 $163,100
22 $155,000
23 $146,700
24 $138,500
25 $133,800
26 $128,000
27 $123,300
28 $119,100
29 $113,900
30 $108,000
31 $104,500
32 $99,200
33 $95,700
34 $93,000
35 $89,800
36 $86,200
37 $82,200
38 $78,000
39 $75,200
40 $72,800
41 $69,800
42 $66,400
43 $63,400
44 $59,800
45 $56,400
46 $53,400
47 $51,300
48 $49,300
49 $47,000
50 $45,900
51 $44,900
52 $44,100
53 $43,400
54 $42,800
55 $42,100
56 $41,500
57 $41,100
58 $40,800
59 $40,500
60 $40,200
61 $40,000
62 $39,800
63 $39,600
64 $39,400
65 $39,200
66 $38,900
67 $38,600
68 $38,300
69 $38,000
70 $37,800
71 $37,675
72 $37,550
73 $37,425
74 $37,300
75 $37,175

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.