Who is Christo Lamprecht? Bio for the 2023 British Open Championship leader

Christo Lamprecht is Day 1 leader at the 2023 British Open Championship, becoming the first amateur since Tom Lewis in 2011 to shoot 66 or better in the first day of the oldest major in the game.

The South African Lamprecht is tall -- he's 6 foot, 8 inches! -- and hits the ball a mile with clubs lengthened more by Ping than any other player they've ever fit at this level. He has reached a maximum ball speed of 210 mph, which is incredible.

Lamprecht is 22 years old, and he is in the field at British Open Championship because he won the Amateur Championship, which is the R&A's equivalent of the US Amateur.

For Lamprecht, his journey is a remarkable story.

Lamprecht was born in South Africa. He is about to become a senior at Georgia Tech in Atlanta, where he plays on their college golf team.

Lamprecht is hitting his prime

Christo Lamprecht has won at every level, including as an amateur, including that breakthrough in the Amateur Championship this year.

Lamprecht is making his major championship debut this week, making his start all the more incredible.

Entering this week, Lamprecht was ranked third in the men's World Amateur Golf Ranking.

In his personal life, Lamprecht is single.

What a win at the British Open Championship means

With a win today, Lamprecht would earn the benefits of being a British Open winner, including a five-year PGA Tour exemption, and he would gain berths into the British Open until he's 60 and the other three majors for five years. And, according to the 2023 British Open Championship payout, he would win $3 million to top it all off.