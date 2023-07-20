2023 Barracuda Championship format, Modified Stableford points, cut rules and playoff format

The 2023 Barracuda Championship format remains unchanged this year, with the PGA Tour event played at Tahoe Mt. Club in Truckee, Calif.

The 2023 Barracuda Championship field is 156 players.

The Barracuda Championship field is made up of many top players as well as a variety of PGA Tour and DP World Tour players competing in a tournament that been co-sanctiond by both tours.

Barracuda Championship Modified Stableford scoring system points

The Barracuda Championship is the only PGA Tour stroke-play event that uses the Modified Stableford scoring system. The Modified Stableford scoring system is a version of stroke or medal play that awards points based on how a player scores against par on each hole. Here's how the points are distributed at the Barracuda Championship.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Albatross: 8 points

Eagle: 5 points

Birdie: 2 points

Par: 0 points

Bogey: -1 points

Double bogey or worse: -3 points

The format promotes risk-taking because there is a limit on what can be lost (players can pick up when they know they're going to make no better than double bogey), while only awarding points to those that can go low. Positions can change quickly in this event.

Barracuda Championship format

The Barracuda Championship format is a 72-hole event. The field is divided into morning and afternoon waves for the first two rounds, with players competing in threesomes each day. The same threesomes play together in each of the first two rounds, with one round starting on No. 1 tee and one round on No. 10 tee. There's one round in the morning wave and one round in the afternoon wave.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties in total Stableford points.

For the third and fourth rounds, pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total points through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the lowest total points go first, then in descending order until the two players with the highest total points in the final group.

The player with the highest total points after 72 holes is the winner.

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under PGA Tour rules. The Barracuda Championship playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes being 18 played by any qualifying players. The players compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.

The winning player will get a two-season PGA Tour exemption if they're a member or a one-season exemption if they're a DP World Tour member. The winner is exempt into other tournaments as well. The winner earns 300 FedEx Cup points.