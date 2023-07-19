British Open Championship history, results and past winners

The British Open Championship is the PGA Tour's fourth major championship on the schedule, with the event having been conducted by the R&A since it was founded in 1860.
The event, which is the oldest and most storied in the history of golf, is considered one of the biggest tournaments in golf. Since it began, the event has been considered a major on the PGA Tour schedule, and all champions are considered major winners in PGA Tour history.
Hardon Vardon has the tournament record for wins with six. Tom Watson and Peter Thomson won five in the modern era, while James Braid and John Henry Taylor did as well. Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Nick Faldo won three each.
The British Open Championship has seen an increase in prestige in recent years, with the R&A moving the event to a battery of venues that form a rotation.
British Open Championship format
The British Open Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.
The field, which is 156 players, is reduced to the top 70 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins. In the event of a 72-hole tie, a three-hole, aggregate-score playoff is conducted to determine a winner.
From 1860-1891, the event was 36 holes, keeping in tradition of playing on the 12-hole course at Prestick. It has since been a 72-hole affair. Players were not measured against course par until 1937.
Most frequent British Open Championship hosts
- St Andrews: 30
- Prestwick: 24
- Muirfield: 16
- Royal St George's: 15
- Royal Liverpool: 12
- Royal Lytham & St Annes: 11
- Royal Birkdale: 10
- Royal Troon: 9
- Carnoustie: 8
- Musselburgh: 6
- Turnberry: 4
- Royal Cinque Ports: 2
- Royal Portrush: 2
- Prince's: 1
The championship was not played from 1915-19 during World War I and 1940-45 during World War II. It wasn't played in 1871 because no trophy was available after Young Tom Morris has been awarded the championship belt for winning three in a row. The tournament was played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
British Open Championship past sponsors
British Open Championship has had a singular name over the years:
- 1860-present: British Open Championship
British Open Championship history & results
|YEAR
|WINNER
|TOT
|TO PAR
|BY
|MONEY
|HOST
|2022
|Cameron Smith
|268
|−20
|1
|$2,500,000
|St Andrews
|2021
|Collin Morikawa
|265
|−15
|2
|$2,070,000
|Royal St George's
|2020
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|Shane Lowry
|269
|−15
|6
|$1,935,000
|Royal Portrush
|2018
|Francesco Molinari
|276
|−8
|2
|$1,890,000
|Carnoustie
|2017
|Jordan Spieth
|268
|−12
|3
|$1,845,000
|Royal Birkdale
|2016
|Henrik Stenson
|264
|−20
|3
|$1,175,000
|Royal Troon
|2015
|Zach Johnson
|273
|−15
|PO
|$1,150,000
|St Andrews
|2014
|Rory McIlroy
|271
|−17
|2
|$975,000
|Royal Liverpool
|2013
|Phil Mickelson
|281
|−3
|3
|$945,000
|Muirfield
|2012
|Ernie Els (2)
|273
|−7
|1
|$900,000
|Royal Lytham & St Annes
|2011
|Darren Clarke
|275
|−5
|3
|$900,000
|Royal St George's
|2010
|Louis Oosthuizen
|272
|−16
|7
|$850,000
|St Andrews
|2009
|Stewart Cink
|278
|−2
|PO
|$750,000
|Turnberry
|2008
|Pádraig Harrington (2)
|283
|3
|4
|$750,000
|Royal Birkdale
|2007
|Pádraig Harrington
|277
|−7
|PO
|$750,000
|Carnoustie
|2006
|Tiger Woods (3)
|270
|−18
|2
|$720,000
|Royal Liverpool
|2005
|Tiger Woods (2)
|274
|−14
|5
|$720,000
|St Andrews
|2004
|Todd Hamilton
|274
|−10
|PO
|$720,000
|Royal Troon
|2003
|Ben Curtis
|283
|−1
|1
|$700,000
|Royal St George's
|2002
|Ernie Els
|278
|−6
|PO
|$700,000
|Muirfield
|2001
|David Duval
|274
|−10
|3
|$600,000
|Royal Lytham & St Annes
|2000
|Tiger Woods
|269
|−19
|8
|$500,000
|St Andrews
|1999
|Paul Lawrie
|290
|6
|PO
|$350,000
|Carnoustie
|1998
|Mark O'Meara
|280
|E
|PO
|$300,000
|Royal Birkdale
|1997
|Justin Leonard
|272
|−12
|3
|$250,000
|Royal Troon
|1996
|Tom Lehman
|271
|−13
|2
|$200,000
|Royal Lytham & St Annes
|1995
|John Daly
|282
|−6
|PO
|$125,000
|St Andrews
|1994
|Nick Price
|268
|−12
|1
|$110,000
|Turnberry
|1993
|Greg Norman (2)
|267
|−13
|2
|$100,000
|Royal St George's
|1992
|Nick Faldo (3)
|272
|−12
|1
|$95,000
|Muirfield
|1991
|Ian Baker-Finch
|272
|−8
|2
|$90,000
|Royal Birkdale
|1990
|Nick Faldo (2)
|270
|−18
|5
|$85,000
|St Andrews
|1989
|Mark Calcavecchia
|275
|−13
|PO
|$80,000
|Royal Troon
|1988
|Seve Ballesteros (3)
|273
|−11
|2
|$80,000
|Royal Lytham & St Annes
|1987
|Nick Faldo
|279
|−5
|1
|$75,000
|Muirfield
|1986
|Greg Norman
|280
|E
|5
|$70,000
|Turnberry
|1985
|Sandy Lyle
|282
|2
|1
|$65,000
|Royal St George's
|1984
|Seve Ballesteros (2)
|276
|−12
|2
|$55,000
|St Andrews
|1983
|Tom Watson (5)
|275
|−9
|1
|$40,000
|Royal Birkdale
|1982
|Tom Watson (4)
|284
|−4
|1
|$32,000
|Royal Troon
|1981
|Bill Rogers
|276
|−4
|4
|$25,000
|Royal St George's
|1980
|Tom Watson (3)
|271
|−13
|4
|$25,000
|Muirfield
|1979
|Seve Ballesteros
|283
|−1
|3
|$15,000
|Royal Lytham & St Annes
|1978
|Jack Nicklaus (3)
|281
|−7
|2
|$12,500
|St Andrews
|1977
|Tom Watson (2)
|268
|−12
|1
|$10,000
|Turnberry
|1976
|Johnny Miller
|279
|−9
|6
|$7,500
|Royal Birkdale
|1975
|Tom Watson
|279
|−9
|PO
|$7,500
|Carnoustie
|1974
|Gary Player (3)
|282
|−2
|4
|$5,500
|Royal Lytham & St Annes
|1973
|Tom Weiskopf
|276
|−12
|3
|$5,500
|Troon
|1972
|Lee Trevino (2)
|278
|−6
|1
|$5,500
|Muirfield
|1971
|Lee Trevino
|278
|−14
|1
|$5,500
|Royal Birkdale
|1970
|Jack Nicklaus (2)
|283
|−5
|PO
|$5,250
|St Andrews
|1969
|Tony Jacklin
|280
|−4
|2
|$4,250
|Royal Lytham & St Annes
|1968
|Gary Player (2)
|289
|1
|2
|$3,000
|Carnoustie
|1967
|Roberto De Vicenzo
|278
|−10
|2
|$2,100
|Royal Liverpool
|1966
|Jack Nicklaus
|282
|−2
|1
|$2,100
|Muirfield
|1965
|Peter Thomson (5)
|285
|−7
|2
|$1,750
|Royal Birkdale
|1964
|Tony Lema
|279
|−9
|5
|$1,500
|St Andrews
|1963
|Bob Charles
|277
|−3
|PO
|$1,500
|Royal Lytham & St Annes
|1962
|Arnold Palmer (2)
|276
|−12
|6
|$1,400
|Troon
|1961
|Arnold Palmer
|284
|−4
|1
|$1,400
|Royal Birkdale
|1960
|Kel Nagle
|278
|−10
|1
|$1,250
|St Andrews
|1959
|Gary Player
|284
|−4
|2
|$1,000
|Muirfield
|1958
|Peter Thomson (4)
|278
|−6
|PO
|$1,000
|Royal Lytham & St Annes
|1957
|Bobby Locke (4)
|279
|−9
|3
|$1,000
|St Andrews
|1956
|Peter Thomson (3)
|286
|2
|3
|$1,000
|Royal Liverpool
|1955
|Peter Thomson (2)
|281
|−7
|2
|$1,000
|St Andrews
|1954
|Peter Thomson
|283
|−9
|1
|$750
|Royal Birkdale
|1953
|Ben Hogan
|282
|−6
|4
|$500
|Carnoustie
|1952
|Bobby Locke (3)
|287
|−1
|1
|$300
|Royal Lytham & St Annes
|1951
|Max Faulkner
|285
|−3
|2
|$300
|Royal Portrush
|1950
|Bobby Locke (2)
|279
|−1
|2
|$300
|Troon
|1949
|Bobby Locke
|283
|−5
|PO
|$300
|Royal St George's
|1948
|Henry Cotton (3)
|284
|E
|5
|$150
|Muirfield
|1947
|Fred Daly
|293
|21
|1
|$150
|Royal Liverpool
|1946
|Sam Snead
|290
|−2
|4
|$150
|St Andrews
|1939
|Dick Burton
|290
|−2
|2
|$100
|St Andrews
|1938
|Reg Whitcombe
|295
|15
|2
|$100
|Royal St George's
|1937
|Henry Cotton (2)
|290
|2
|2
|$100
|Carnoustie
|1936
|Alf Padgham
|287
|N/A
|1
|$100
|Royal Liverpool
|1935
|Alf Perry
|283
|N/A
|4
|$100
|Muirfield
|1934
|Henry Cotton
|283
|N/A
|5
|$100
|Royal St George's
|1933
|Denny Shute
|292
|N/A
|PO
|$100
|St Andrews
|1932
|Gene Sarazen
|283
|N/A
|5
|$100
|Prince's
|1931
|Tommy Armour[d]
|296
|N/A
|1
|$100
|Carnoustie
|1930
|Bobby Jones (a) (3)
|291
|N/A
|2
|100[e]
|Royal Liverpool
|1929
|Walter Hagen (4)
|292
|N/A
|6
|$75
|Muirfield
|1928
|Walter Hagen (3)
|292
|N/A
|2
|$75
|Royal St George's
|1927
|Bobby Jones (a) (2)
|285
|N/A
|6
|75[e]
|St Andrews
|1926
|Bobby Jones (a)
|291
|N/A
|2
|75[e]
|Royal Lytham & St Annes
|1925
|Jim Barnes[g]
|300
|N/A
|1
|$75
|Prestwick
|1924
|Walter Hagen (2)
|301
|N/A
|1
|$75
|Royal Liverpool
|1923
|Arthur Havers
|295
|N/A
|1
|$75
|Troon
|1922
|Walter Hagen
|300
|N/A
|1
|$75
|Royal St George's
|1921
|Jock Hutchison[i]
|296
|N/A
|PO
|$75
|St Andrews
|1920
|George Duncan
|303
|N/A
|2
|$75
|Royal Cinque Ports
|1914
|Harry Vardon (6)[j]
|306
|N/A
|3
|$50
|Prestwick
|1913
|John Henry Taylor (5)
|304
|N/A
|8
|$50
|Royal Liverpool
|1912
|Ted Ray[h]
|295
|N/A
|4
|$50
|Muirfield
|1911
|Harry Vardon (5)[j]
|303
|N/A
|PO
|$50
|Royal St George's
|1910
|James Braid (5)
|299
|N/A
|4
|$50
|St Andrews
|1909
|John Henry Taylor (4)
|291
|N/A
|6
|$50
|Royal Cinque Ports
|1908
|James Braid (4)
|291
|N/A
|8
|$50
|Prestwick
|1907
|Arnaud Massy
|312
|N/A
|2
|$50
|Royal Liverpool
|1906
|James Braid (3)
|300
|N/A
|4
|$50
|Muirfield
|1905
|James Braid (2)
|318
|N/A
|5
|$50
|St Andrews
|1904
|Jack White
|296
|N/A
|1
|$50
|Royal St George's
|1903
|Harry Vardon (4)[j]
|300
|N/A
|6
|$50
|Prestwick
|1902
|Sandy Herd
|307
|N/A
|1
|$50
|Royal Liverpool
|1901
|James Braid
|309
|N/A
|3
|$50
|Muirfield
|1900
|John Henry Taylor (3)
|309
|N/A
|8
|$50
|St Andrews
|1899
|Harry Vardon (3)[j]
|310
|N/A
|5
|$30
|St George's
|1898
|Harry Vardon (2)[j]
|307
|N/A
|1
|$30
|Prestwick
|1897
|Harold Hilton (a) (2)
|314
|N/A
|1
|30[e]
|Royal Liverpool
|1896
|Harry Vardon[j]
|316
|N/A
|PO
|$30
|Muirfield
|1895
|John Henry Taylor (2)
|322
|N/A
|4
|$30
|St Andrews
|1894
|John Henry Taylor
|326
|N/A
|5
|$30
|St George's
|1893
|William Auchterlonie
|322
|N/A
|2
|$30
|Prestwick
|1892
|Harold Hilton (a)
|305
|N/A
|3
|35[e]
|Muirfield
|1891
|Hugh Kirkaldy
|166
|N/A
|2
|$10
|St Andrews
|1890
|John Ball (a)
|164
|N/A
|3
|13[e]
|Prestwick
|1889
|Willie Park Jr. (2)
|155
|N/A
|PO
|$8
|Musselburgh
|1888
|Jack Burns
|171
|N/A
|1
|$8
|St Andrews
|1887
|Willie Park Jr.
|161
|N/A
|1
|$8
|Prestwick
|1886
|David Brown
|157
|N/A
|2
|$8
|Musselburgh
|1885
|Bob Martin (2)
|171
|N/A
|1
|$10
|St Andrews
|1884
|Jack Simpson
|160
|N/A
|4
|$8
|Prestwick
|1883
|Willie Fernie
|159
|N/A
|PO
|$8
|Musselburgh
|1882
|Bob Ferguson (3)
|171
|N/A
|3
|$12
|St Andrews
|1881
|Bob Ferguson (2)
|170
|N/A
|3
|$8
|Prestwick
|1880
|Bob Ferguson
|162
|N/A
|5
|$8
|Musselburgh
|1879
|Jamie Anderson (3)
|169
|N/A
|3
|$10
|St Andrews
|1878
|Jamie Anderson (2)
|157
|N/A
|2
|$8
|Prestwick
|1877
|Jamie Anderson
|160
|N/A
|2
|$8
|Musselburgh
|1876
|Bob Martin
|176
|N/A
|PO
|$10
|St Andrews
|1875
|Willie Park Sr. (4)
|166
|N/A
|2
|$8
|Prestwick
|1874
|Mungo Park
|159
|N/A
|2
|$8
|Musselburgh
|1873
|Tom Kidd
|179
|N/A
|1
|$11
|St Andrews
|1872
|Young Tom Morris (4)
|166
|N/A
|3
|$8
|Prestwick
|1870
|Young Tom Morris (3)
|149
|N/A
|12
|$6
|Prestwick
|1869
|Young Tom Morris (2)
|157
|N/A
|11
|$6
|Prestwick
|1868
|Young Tom Morris
|154
|N/A
|3
|$6
|Prestwick
|1867
|Old Tom Morris (4)
|170
|N/A
|2
|$7
|Prestwick
|1866
|Willie Park Sr. (3)
|169
|N/A
|2
|$6
|Prestwick
|1865
|Andrew Strath
|162
|N/A
|2
|$8
|Prestwick
|1864
|Old Tom Morris (3)
|167
|N/A
|2
|$6
|Prestwick
|1863
|Willie Park Sr. (2)
|168
|N/A
|2
|N/A
|Prestwick
|1862
|Old Tom Morris (2)
|163
|N/A
|13
|N/A
|Prestwick
|1861
|Old Tom Morris
|163
|N/A
|4
|N/A
|Prestwick
|1860
|Willie Park Sr.
|174
|N/A
|2
|N/A
|Prestwick