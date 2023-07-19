2023 British Open Championship weather forecast shows some gusty winds at Royal Liverpool
2023 British Open Championship weather forecast shows some gusty winds at Royal Liverpool

07/19/2023
Golf News Net
The 17th hole at Royal Liverpool
The 2023 British Open Championship weather forecast looks to include the chance of rain falling on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Royal Liverpool, and the updated forecast for the week calls for substantial wind early in the week at the host in Hoylake, England.

The general weather forecast calls for a high chance of significant rain on each of the last three days, with a drier day set for Thursday despite some opportunity for precipitation.

The wind will be more substantial on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and the wind changing directions and gusting significantly at times to 25-30 mph.

After winds playing out of the northwest for the first two days, the direction is expected to change for each of the two final days: out of the south on Saturday and out of the west on Sunday.

Of course, winds can clock and change throughout the day, but it appears the wind will switch throughout the course of the week.

2023 British Open Championship updated weather forecast

  • Thursday, July 20: 62 degrees, mostly sunny, MW 10-20 mph winds with gusts to 25 mph
  • Friday, July 21: 61 degrees, partly cloudy with chance for morning rain, WNW 10-20 mph winds with gusts to 25 mph
  • Saturday, July 22: 63 degrees, partly cloudy with significant rain through the day, S 10-15 mph winds with gusts to 20 mph
  • Sunday, July 23: 65 degrees, partly cloudy with significant rain through the day, W 10-15 mph winds with gusts to 20 mph

