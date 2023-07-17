Here’s how you can get the Nike golf shoes being worn by Rory McIlroy at the 2023 British Open Championship

Nike British Open Championship golf shoes, 2023 British Open Championship, Nike British Open Championship corduroy golf shoes

If you're watching the 2023 British Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, you may have noticed many golfers, including Rory McIlroy are wearing shoes with some unique designs.

Some of those British Open Championship-themed golf shoes are from Nike Golf, with the shoes part of the special Open Championship collection.

There are four British Open Championship models as part of the collection, with special versions of the , all featuring a look inspired by the Beatles and their groovy era of psychedelic rock. After all, they're from Liverpool.

The question for a lot of golf fans is: How do I get my hands on those British Open Championship Nike golf shoes? The good news is Nike already has you covered.

Three of the four pairs are already live, with the last pair going live for sale on July 20 at 1 p.m. Eastern.

(DISCLOSURE: Golf News Net participates in an affiliate program with Nike and may earn a commission on any sales generated from this content.)

Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 NRG ($200)

Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NXT% NRG ($180)

Nike Infinity Ace NN NRG ($100)

Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG G NRG ($170)