2023 British Open Championship: What Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler are wearing
Equipment Fashion

2023 British Open Championship: What Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler are wearing

07/17/2023
Golf News Net
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


Page 1 of 4

The 2023 British Open Championship is back to being the final men's major of the year, with early summer looks and muted colors inspired by the season, as well the spirit of host Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

That means there's some natural intrigue among golf fans as to the outfits and clothes top players like Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka will be wearing as they chase the Claret Jug.

Check out the styles the world's best will be wearing this week at the 2023 British Open Championship.

<>

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Page 1 of 4
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.