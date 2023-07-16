2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational field: Players, teams, rankings

The 2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, the only two-woman team event on the LPGA Tour schedule.
The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational field is headlined by Brooke Henderson, Lexi Thompson, Jennifer Kupcho, Hannah Green and more.
The 70 two-woman teams in the field will compete in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational format featuring foursome and fourballs in alternating days over four rounds, including a 36-hole cut, to determine a champion.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot as the LPGA's lone team event outside the Solheim Cup.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, played at Midland Country Club in Midland, Mich.
The field will be playing for a $2.5 million purse, with the winnings split among the players to make the cut. All told, 16 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking are among the top contenders.
2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational teams
|CAPTAIN
|PARTNER
|Paige Crawford
|Madison Barnett
|Annabelle Pancake
|Savannah Grewall
|Brooke Henderson
|Lexi Thompson
|Jennifer Kupcho
|Lizette Salas
|Celine Boutier
|Yuka Saso
|Hannah Green
|Su Oh
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|Emma Talley
|Megan Khang
|Alison Lee
|Georgia Hall
|Ryann O'Toole
|Paula Reto
|Amelia Lewis
|Cheyenne Knight
|Elizabeth Szokol
|Sarah Schmelzel
|Lindsey Weaver‐Wright
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|Aditi Ashok
|Matilda Castren
|Kelly Tan
|Sophia Schubert
|Haylee Harford
|Stacy Lewis
|Maria Fassi
|Pornanong Phatlum
|Dottie Ardina
|Daniela Darquea
|Karis Davidson
|Pauline Roussin
|Pernilla Lindberg
|Wichanee Meechai
|Pavarisa Yoktuan
|Brittany Altomare
|Kris Tamulis
|Jane Park
|Paula Creamer
|Yealimi Noh
|Soo Bin Joo
|Cristie Kerr
|Kristy McPherson
|Ruoning Yin
|Xiaowen Yin
|Hae Ran Ryu
|Yaeeun Hong
|Yu Liu
|Ruixin Liu
|Peiyun Chien
|Yu‐Sang Hou
|Linnea Strom
|Linnea Johansson
|Celine Borge
|Polly Mack
|Maddie Szeryk
|Lauren Hartlage
|Sarah Kemp
|Alena Sharp
|Caroline Inglis
|Amanda Doherty
|Jaravee Boonchant
|Gina Kim
|Julieta Granada
|Sofia Garcia
|Kiira Riihijarvi
|Ellinor Sudow
|Gabriella Then
|Ilhee Lee
|Yan Liu
|Muni He
|Mariajo Uribe
|Valery Plata
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|Cydney Clanton
|Marissa Steen
|Allison Emrey
|Haeji Kang
|Tiffany Chan
|Annie Park
|Jennifer Song
|Bronte Law
|Mel Reid
|Jennifer Chang
|Karen Chung
|Min Lee
|Weiwei Zhang
|Dana Fall
|Brianna Do
|Dewi Weber
|Alexa Pano
|Mi Hyang Lee
|Jeongeun Lee5
|Charlotte Thomas
|Mariah Stackhouse
|Jing Yan
|Kum‐Kang Park
|Aline Krauter
|Ines Laklalech
|Arpichaya Yubol
|Chanettee Wannasaen
|Christina Kim
|Lindy Duncan
|Samantha Wagner
|Maria Torres
|Luna Sobron Galmes
|Magdelena Simmermacher
|Riley Rennell
|Rachel Rohanna
|Louise Ridderstrom
|Sarah Jane Smith
|Ana Belac
|Bianca Pagdanganan
|Natalie Gulbis
|Sydnee Michaels
|Jackie Stoelting
|Katherine Perry‐Hamski
|Vicky Hurst
|Ashli Bunch
|Laura Wearn
|TBD
|Bailey Davis
|Christina Carroll
|Jasmine Ly
|Kimberly Dinh