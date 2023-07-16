2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational field: Players, teams, rankings
LPGA Tour

2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational field: Players, teams, rankings

07/16/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Lexi Thompson
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, the only two-woman team event on the LPGA Tour schedule.

The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational field is headlined by Brooke Henderson, Lexi Thompson, Jennifer Kupcho, Hannah Green and more.

The 70 two-woman teams in the field will compete in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational format featuring foursome and fourballs in alternating days over four rounds, including a 36-hole cut, to determine a champion.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot as the LPGA's lone team event outside the Solheim Cup.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, played at Midland Country Club in Midland, Mich.

The field will be playing for a $2.5 million purse, with the winnings split among the players to make the cut. All told, 16 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking are among the top contenders.

2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational teams

CAPTAIN PARTNER
Paige Crawford Madison Barnett
Annabelle Pancake Savannah Grewall
Brooke Henderson Lexi Thompson
Jennifer Kupcho Lizette Salas
Celine Boutier Yuka Saso
Hannah Green Su Oh
Jodi Ewart Shadoff Emma Talley
Megan Khang Alison Lee
Georgia Hall Ryann O'Toole
Paula Reto Amelia Lewis
Cheyenne Knight Elizabeth Szokol
Sarah Schmelzel Lindsey Weaver‐Wright
Pajaree Anannarukarn Aditi Ashok
Matilda Castren Kelly Tan
Sophia Schubert Haylee Harford
Stacy Lewis Maria Fassi
Pornanong Phatlum Dottie Ardina
Daniela Darquea Karis Davidson
Pauline Roussin Pernilla Lindberg
Wichanee Meechai Pavarisa Yoktuan
Brittany Altomare Kris Tamulis
Jane Park Paula Creamer
Yealimi Noh Soo Bin Joo
Cristie Kerr Kristy McPherson
Ruoning Yin Xiaowen Yin
Hae Ran Ryu Yaeeun Hong
Yu Liu Ruixin Liu
Peiyun Chien Yu‐Sang Hou
Linnea Strom Linnea Johansson
Celine Borge Polly Mack
Maddie Szeryk Lauren Hartlage
Sarah Kemp Alena Sharp
Caroline Inglis Amanda Doherty
Jaravee Boonchant Gina Kim
Julieta Granada Sofia Garcia
Kiira Riihijarvi Ellinor Sudow
Gabriella Then Ilhee Lee
Yan Liu Muni He
Mariajo Uribe Valery Plata
Jasmine Suwannapura Cydney Clanton
Marissa Steen Allison Emrey
Haeji Kang Tiffany Chan
Annie Park Jennifer Song
Bronte Law Mel Reid
Jennifer Chang Karen Chung
Min Lee Weiwei Zhang
Dana Fall Brianna Do
Dewi Weber Alexa Pano
Mi Hyang Lee Jeongeun Lee5
Charlotte Thomas Mariah Stackhouse
Jing Yan Kum‐Kang Park
Aline Krauter Ines Laklalech
Arpichaya Yubol Chanettee Wannasaen
Christina Kim Lindy Duncan
Samantha Wagner Maria Torres
Luna Sobron Galmes Magdelena Simmermacher
Riley Rennell Rachel Rohanna
Louise Ridderstrom Sarah Jane Smith
Ana Belac Bianca Pagdanganan
Natalie Gulbis Sydnee Michaels
Jackie Stoelting Katherine Perry‐Hamski
Vicky Hurst Ashli Bunch
Laura Wearn TBD
Bailey Davis Christina Carroll
Jasmine Ly Kimberly Dinh

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.