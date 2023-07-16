2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational field: Players, teams, rankings

The 2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, the only two-woman team event on the LPGA Tour schedule.

The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational field is headlined by Brooke Henderson, Lexi Thompson, Jennifer Kupcho, Hannah Green and more.

The 70 two-woman teams in the field will compete in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational format featuring foursome and fourballs in alternating days over four rounds, including a 36-hole cut, to determine a champion.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot as the LPGA's lone team event outside the Solheim Cup.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, played at Midland Country Club in Midland, Mich.

The field will be playing for a $2.5 million purse, with the winnings split among the players to make the cut. All told, 16 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking are among the top contenders.

2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational teams