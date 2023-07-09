2023 US Women's Open money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2023 US Women’s Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

07/09/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of Charley Hull
The 2023 US Women's Open prize money payout is from the $11 million purse, with 70 professional players who complete four rounds at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of US Women's Open prize pool is at $2,000,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,188,000. The US Women's Open prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of more than the standard 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, who earns $20,312.

For 2023 US Women's Open results and payout, see our final leaderboard

The US Women's Open field is headed by Allisen Corpuz, Charley Hull, Rose Zhang, Nasa Hataoka and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 60 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week, and all 79 players can improve in the final round.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid from the correct 2023 US Women's Open full-field payout is based on their finish. Four amateurs made the cut and will not be paid for their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut, although this week is different. The payout is modified when more than 60 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 650 Race to the CME Globe points, leading the race after the first event of the season.

Additionally, there are 100 Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2023 US Women's Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $2,000,000
2 $1,188,000
3 $750,462
4 $526,090
5 $438,182
6 $388,530
7 $350,275
8 $313,713
9 $283,921
10 $260,788
11 $237,993
12 $220,050
13 $205,042
14 $189,243
15 $175,702
16 $164,417
17 $155,389
18 $146,361
19 $137,334
20 $128,306
21 $120,520
22 $112,733
23 $105,172
24 $98,176
25 $92,082
26 $86,891
27 $82,942
28 $79,443
29 $76,058
30 $72,673
31 $69,287
32 $65,902
33 $62,516
34 $59,470
35 $56,987
36 $54,504
37 $52,135
38 $49,878
39 $47,621
40 $45,364
41 $43,107
42 $40,850
43 $38,593
44 $36,336
45 $34,079
46 $32,048
47 $30,017
48 $28,098
49 $26,970
50 $25,841
51 $25,164
52 $24,600
53 $24,149
54 $23,923
55 $23,697
56 $23,472
57 $23,246
58 $23,020
59 $22,794
60 $22,569
61 $22,343
62 $22,117
63 $21,892
64 $21,666
65 $21,440
66 $21,215
67 $20,989
68 $20,763
69 $20,538
70 $20,312

