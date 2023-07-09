2023 US Women’s Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 US Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Allisen Corpuz, who earned her first-career major LPGA Tour at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Corpuz ran away with the title, earning the major championship win with a three-shot win on 9-under 279 after a closing 69 gave her plenty of runway to take home the title.

Charley Hull matched the low round of the championship with a Sunday 66, tying with Jiyai Shin for second place on 6-under total after Shin birdied the final hole of her championship.

Bailey Tardy and Nasa Hataoka (who also shot 66 this week) finished tied for fourth place.

Corpuz won and the $2,000,000 winner's share of the $11,000,000 purse.

US Women's Open recap notes

Corpuz picks up the win in the 16th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time in her LPGA Tour career.

By winning the event, Corpuz earned a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, a 10-year exemption into the US Women's Open and a five-year exemption into the other four majors.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 74 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 60 and ties through two rounds. Four amateurs made the cut and were not paid for their finish.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2023 Dana Open in Ohio.

2023 US Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

