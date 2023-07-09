2023 US Women's Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Featured LPGA Tour

2023 US Women’s Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

07/09/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Allisen Corpuz
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 US Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Allisen Corpuz, who earned her first-career major LPGA Tour at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Corpuz ran away with the title, earning the major championship win with a three-shot win on 9-under 279 after a closing 69 gave her plenty of runway to take home the title.

Charley Hull matched the low round of the championship with a Sunday 66, tying with Jiyai Shin for second place on 6-under total after Shin birdied the final hole of her championship.

Bailey Tardy and Nasa Hataoka (who also shot 66 this week) finished tied for fourth place.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Corpuz won and the $2,000,000 winner's share of the $11,000,000 purse.

US Women's Open recap notes

Corpuz picks up the win in the 16th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time in her LPGA Tour career.

By winning the event, Corpuz earned a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, a 10-year exemption into the US Women's Open and a five-year exemption into the other four majors.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 74 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 60 and ties through two rounds. Four amateurs made the cut and were not paid for their finish.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2023 Dana Open in Ohio.

2023 US Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Allisen Corpuz -9 69 70 71 69 279 $2,000,000
T2 Charley Hull -6 73 72 71 66 282 $969,231
T2 Jiyai Shin -6 71 73 70 68 282 $969,231
T4 Nasa Hataoka -3 69 74 66 76 285 $482,136
T4 Bailey Tardy -3 69 68 75 73 285 $482,136
T6 Hyo Joo Kim -2 68 71 73 74 286 $369,403
T6 Ayaka Furue -2 74 70 73 69 286 $369,403
8 Hae Ran Ryu E 69 72 73 74 288 $313,713
T9 Rose Zhang 1 74 71 72 72 289 $272,355
T9 Maja Stark 1 72 73 72 72 289 $272,355
11 Ally Ewing 2 73 73 76 68 290 $237,993
12 Brooke M. Henderson 3 71 75 73 72 291 $220,050
T13 Hannah Green 4 76 71 76 69 292 $167,641
T13 Min Ji Park 4 77 73 71 71 292 $167,641
T13 Grace Kim 4 74 76 71 71 292 $167,641
T13 Sei Young Kim 4 74 75 72 71 292 $167,641
T13 Aya Kinoshita 4 77 72 71 72 292 $167,641
T13 Xiyu Lin 4 68 77 75 72 292 $167,641
T13 Minjee Lee 4 72 73 72 75 292 $167,641
T20 Yuka Saso 5 72 75 75 71 293 $106,269
T20 Carlota Ciganda 5 74 76 71 72 293 $106,269
T20 Ruoning Yin 5 71 74 76 72 293 $106,269
T20 Lizette Salas 5 74 74 72 73 293 $106,269
T20 Hye-Jin Choi 5 79 68 73 73 293 $106,269
T20 Andrea Lee 5 74 73 73 73 293 $106,269
T20 Angel Yin 5 71 73 72 77 293 $106,269
T27 Jeongeun Lee6 6 70 76 78 70 294 $77,779
T27 Gaby Lopez 6 75 74 74 71 294 $77,779
T27 Patty Tavatanakit 6 71 75 75 73 294 $77,779
T27 In Gee Chun 6 72 72 75 75 294 $77,779
T31 Gemma Dryburgh 7 73 77 74 71 295 $67,595
T31 Leona Maguire 7 69 74 75 77 295 $67,595
T33 Ruixin Liu 8 74 74 79 69 296 $50,093
T33 Somi Lee 8 77 72 75 72 296 $50,093
T33 Aditi Ashok 8 74 74 76 72 296 $50,093
T33 Mao Saigo 8 71 76 76 73 296 $50,093
T33 Benedetta Moresco (a) 8 70 77 76 73 296 $0
T33 Pajaree Anannarukarn 8 74 73 75 74 296 $50,093
T33 Azahara Munoz 8 75 75 71 75 296 $50,093
T33 Lydia Ko 8 76 71 74 75 296 $50,093
T33 Mina Harigae 8 74 73 73 76 296 $50,093
T33 Amy Yang 8 70 75 75 76 296 $50,093
T33 Gabriela Ruffels 8 78 71 70 77 296 $50,093
T33 Perrine Delacour 8 75 70 74 77 296 $50,093
T45 Celine Boutier 9 73 77 76 71 297 $35,208
T45 Aine Donegan (a) 9 69 76 75 77 297 $0
T45 Bronte Law 9 74 73 72 78 297 $35,208
T48 Cheyenne Knight 10 77 73 77 71 298 $29,283
T48 Jodi Ewart Shadoff 10 71 76 79 72 298 $0
T48 Amari Avery (a) 10 70 77 78 73 298 $29,283
T48 Chisato Iwai 10 72 78 74 74 298 $29,283
T48 Marina Alex 10 72 78 70 78 298 $29,283
T53 Miyu Sato 11 75 75 78 71 299 $24,562
T53 Linn Grant 11 75 75 75 74 299 $24,562
T53 Haeji Kang 11 74 75 76 74 299 $24,562
T53 Da Yeon Lee 11 73 74 75 77 299 $24,562
T53 Dottie Ardina 11 74 71 77 77 299 $24,562
T53 So Yeon Ryu 11 76 70 74 79 299 $24,562
T59 Brittany Lang 12 75 75 80 70 300 $23,133
T59 Lindy Duncan 12 75 74 77 74 300 $23,133
T59 Emma Spitz 12 72 77 75 76 300 $23,133
T59 Albane Valenzuela 12 74 74 76 76 300 $23,133
T59 Monet Chun (a) 12 74 73 76 77 300 $0
T64 Haruka Kawasaki 13 74 76 78 73 301 $22,230
T64 Haru Nomura 13 71 77 80 73 301 $22,230
T64 A Lim Kim 13 76 73 73 79 301 $22,230
T64 Nelly Korda 13 76 73 72 80 301 $22,230
T68 Kana Mikashima 14 73 74 79 76 302 $21,553
T68 Ashleigh Buhai 14 75 75 72 80 302 $21,553
70 Nanna Koerstz Madsen 15 75 75 79 74 303 $21,215
T71 Jenny Coleman 16 75 74 87 68 304 $20,876
T71 Minami Katsu 16 75 75 79 75 304 $20,876
73 Moriya Jutanugarn 19 73 77 79 78 307 $20,538
74 Charlotte Thomas 22 74 74 80 82 310 $20,312

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.