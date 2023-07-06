2023 US Women's Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

07/06/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Jin Young Ko
The 2023 US Women's Open purse is set for $11 million, with the winner's share coming in at $2,000,000 -- not the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart. The USGA announced a $1 million increase in the purse after a massive increase in 2022.

The US Women's Open field is headed by Rose Zhang, Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko and more.

This is the 16th event of the 2023 LPGA Tour season. This is a 72-hole event with a cut to the top 60 and ties after 36 holes.

The event is played this year at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 650 points toward the Race to the CME Globe. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

POSITION MONEY
1 $2,000,000
2 $1,188,000
3 $761,144
4 $533,558
5 $444,402
6 $394,044
7 $355,246
8 $318,166
9 $287,952
10 $264,490
11 $241,370
12 $223,174
13 $207,952
14 $191,928
15 $178,196
16 $166,750
17 $157,594
18 $148,438
19 $139,282
20 $130,126
21 $122,230
22 $114,332
23 $106,664
24 $99,570
25 $93,388
26 $88,124
27 $84,118
28 $80,570
29 $77,138
30 $73,704
31 $70,270
32 $66,836
33 $63,404
34 $60,314
35 $57,796
36 $55,278
37 $52,874
38 $50,586
39 $48,296
40 $46,008
41 $43,718
42 $41,430
43 $39,140
44 $36,852
45 $34,562
46 $32,502
47 $30,442
48 $28,496
49 $27,352
50 $26,208
51 $25,520
52 $24,948
53 $24,490
54 $24,262
55 $24,034
56 $23,804
57 $23,576
58 $23,346
59 $23,118
60 $22,888

