US Women’s Open history, results and past winners

The US Women's Open is the LPGA Tour's second major championship on the schedule, with the event having been conducted by the USGA since it was founded in 1946.

The event, which has been around even before the founding of the LPGA, is considered the biggest tournament in women's golf. Since it began, the event has been considered a major on the LPGA schedule, and all champions are considered major winners in LPGA history.

Two players share the tournament record for the most wins with four: Betsy Rawls and Mickey Wright. Four players -- Annika Sorenstam, Hollis Stacy, Susie Berning and Babe Zaharias -- have won three titles.

The US Women's Open has seen an increase in prestige in recent years, with the USGA moving the event to more venues which have also historically hosted the US Open. In 2022, the tournament purse was nearly doubled from $5.5 million to $10 million with the introduction of presenting sponsor ProMedica.

US Women's Open format

The US Women's Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field, which is 156 players, is reduced to the top 60 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins. In the event of a 72-hole tie, a two-hole, aggregate-score playoff is conducted to determine a winner.

Most frequent US Women's Open hosts

Pine Needles: 4 Atlantic City Country Club: 3

US Women's Open past sponsors

US Women's Open has had a singular name over the years:

2022: US Women's Open presented by ProMedica

1946-2021, present: US Women's Open

US Women's Open history & results