US Women’s Open history, results and past winners

The US Women's Open is the LPGA Tour's second major championship on the schedule, with the event having been conducted by the USGA since it was founded in 1946.
The event, which has been around even before the founding of the LPGA, is considered the biggest tournament in women's golf. Since it began, the event has been considered a major on the LPGA schedule, and all champions are considered major winners in LPGA history.
Two players share the tournament record for the most wins with four: Betsy Rawls and Mickey Wright. Four players -- Annika Sorenstam, Hollis Stacy, Susie Berning and Babe Zaharias -- have won three titles.
The US Women's Open has seen an increase in prestige in recent years, with the USGA moving the event to more venues which have also historically hosted the US Open. In 2022, the tournament purse was nearly doubled from $5.5 million to $10 million with the introduction of presenting sponsor ProMedica.
US Women's Open format
The US Women's Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.
The field, which is 156 players, is reduced to the top 60 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins. In the event of a 72-hole tie, a two-hole, aggregate-score playoff is conducted to determine a winner.
Most frequent US Women's Open hosts
- Pine Needles: 4
- Atlantic City Country Club: 3
US Women's Open past sponsors
US Women's Open has had a singular name over the years:
- 2022: US Women's Open presented by ProMedica
- 1946-2021, present: US Women's Open
US Women's Open history & results
|YEAR
|WINNER
|TOT
|TO PAR
|BY
|MONEY
|HOST
|CITY/STATE
|2021
|Minjee Lee
|271
|−13
|4
|$1,800,000
|Pine Needles
|Southern Pines, NC
|2021
|Yuka Saso
|280
|−4
|PO
|$1,000,000
|Olympic Club, Lake Course
|San Francisco, CA
|2020
|Kim A-lim
|281
|−3
|1
|$1,000,000
|Champions Golf Club
|Houston, TX
|2019
|Lee Jeong-eun
|278
|−6
|2
|$1,000,000
|Country Club of Charleston
|Charleston, SC
|2018
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|277
|−11
|PO
|$900,000
|Shoal Creek Golf and Country Club
|Shoal Creek, AL
|2017
|Park Sung-hyun
|277
|−11
|2
|$900,000
|Trump National Golf Club
|Bedminster, NJ
|2016
|Brittany Lang
|282
|−6
|PO
|$810,000
|CordeValle Golf Club
|San Martin, CA
|2015
|Chun In-gee
|272
|−8
|1
|$810,000
|Lancaster Country Club
|Lancaster, PA
|2014
|Michelle Wie
|278
|−2
|2
|$720,000
|Pinehurst Resort, Course No. 2
|Pinehurst, NC
|2013
|Inbee Park (2)
|280
|−8
|4
|$585,000
|Sebonack Golf Club
|Southampton, NY
|2012
|Na Yeon Choi
|281
|−7
|4
|$585,000
|Blackwolf Run, composite course
|Kohler, WI
|2011
|Ryu So-yeon
|281
|−3
|PO
|$585,000
|Broadmoor Golf Club, East Course
|Colorado Springs, CO
|2010
|Paula Creamer
|281
|−3
|2
|$585,000
|Oakmont Country Club
|Plum, PA
|2009
|Ji Eun-hee
|284
|E
|1
|$585,000
|Saucon Valley Country Club
|Bethlehem, PA
|2008
|Inbee Park
|283
|−9
|4
|$585,000
|Interlachen Country Club
|Edina, MN
|2007
|Cristie Kerr
|279
|−5
|2
|$560,000
|Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club
|Southern Pines, NC
|2006
|Annika Sörenstam (3)
|284
|E
|PO
|$560,000
|Newport Country Club
|Newport, RI
|2005
|Birdie Kim
|287
|3
|2
|$560,000
|Cherry Hills Country Club
|Cherry Hills Village, CO
|2004
|Meg Mallon (2)
|274
|−10
|2
|$560,000
|The Orchards Golf Club
|South Hadley, MA
|2003
|Hilary Lunke
|283
|−1
|PO
|$560,000
|Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, Witch Hollow Course
|North Plains, OR
|2002
|Juli Inkster (2)
|276
|−4
|2
|$535,000
|Prairie Dunes Golf Club
|Hutchinson, KS
|2001
|Karrie Webb (2)
|273
|−7
|8
|$520,000
|Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club
|Southern Pines, NC
|2000
|Karrie Webb
|282
|−6
|5
|$500,000
|Merit Club
|Libertyville, IL
|1999
|Juli Inkster
|272
|−16
|5
|$315,000
|Old Waverly Golf Club
|West Point, MS
|1998
|Pak Se-ri
|290
|6
|PO
|$267,500
|Blackwolf Run, composite course
|Kohler, WI
|1997
|Alison Nicholas
|274
|−10
|1
|$232,500
|Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, Witch Hollow Course
|North Plains, OR
|1996
|Annika Sörenstam (2)
|272
|−8
|6
|$212,500
|Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club
|Southern Pines, NC
|1995
|Annika Sörenstam
|278
|−2
|1
|$175,000
|Broadmoor Golf Club, East Course
|Colorado Springs, CO
|1994
|Patty Sheehan (2)
|277
|−7
|1
|$155,000
|Indianwood Golf and Country Club, Old Course
|Lake Orion, MI
|1993
|Lauri Merten
|280
|−8
|1
|$144,000
|Crooked Stick Golf Club
|Carmel, IN
|1992
|Patty Sheehan
|280
|−4
|PO
|$130,000
|Oakmont Country Club
|Plum, PA
|1991
|Meg Mallon
|283
|−1
|2
|$110,000
|Colonial Country Club
|Fort Worth, TX
|1990
|Betsy King (2)
|284
|−4
|1
|$85,000
|Atlanta Athletic Club, Riverside Course
|Duluth, GA[N 1]
|1989
|Betsy King
|278
|−2
|4
|$80,000
|Indianwood Golf and Country Club, Old Course
|Lake Orion, MI
|1988
|Liselotte Neumann
|277
|−7
|3
|$70,000
|Baltimore Country Club, Five Farms, East Course
|Baltimore, MD
|1987
|Laura Davies
|285
|−3
|PO
|$55,000
|Plainfield Country Club
|Edison, NJ
|1986
|Jane Geddes
|287
|−1
|PO
|$50,000
|NCR Country Club
|Kettering, OH
|1985
|Kathy Baker
|280
|−8
|3
|$41,975
|Baltusrol Golf Club, Upper Course
|Springfield, NJ
|1984
|Hollis Stacy (3)
|290
|2
|1
|$36,000
|Salem Country Club
|Peabody, MA
|1983
|Jan Stephenson
|290
|6
|1
|$32,780
|Cedar Ridge Country Club
|Broken Arrow, OK
|1982
|Janet Alex
|283
|−5
|6
|$27,315
|Del Paso Country Club
|Sacramento, CA
|1981
|Pat Bradley
|279
|−9
|1
|$22,000
|La Grange Country Club
|La Grange, IL
|1980
|Amy Alcott
|280
|−4
|9
|$20,047
|Richland Country Club
|Nashville, TN
|1979
|Jerilyn Britz
|284
|E
|2
|$19,000
|Brooklawn Country Club
|Fairfield, CT
|1978
|Hollis Stacy (2)
|289
|5
|1
|$15,000
|Country Club of Indianapolis
|Indianapolis, IN
|1977
|Hollis Stacy
|292
|4
|2
|$11,040
|Hazeltine National Golf Club
|Chaska, MN
|1976
|JoAnne Carner (2)
|292
|8
|PO
|$9,054
|Rolling Green Golf Club
|Springfield, PA
|1975
|Sandra Palmer
|295
|7
|4
|$8,044
|Atlantic City Country Club
|Northfield, NJ
|1974
|Sandra Haynie
|295
|7
|1
|$6,073
|La Grange Country Club
|La Grange, IL
|1973
|Susie Berning (3)
|290
|2
|5
|$6,000
|Country Club of Rochester
|Rochester, NY
|1972
|Susie Berning (2)
|299
|11
|1
|$6,000
|Winged Foot Golf Club, East Course
|Mamaroneck, NY
|1971
|JoAnne Carner
|288
|E
|7
|$5,000
|Kahkwa Club
|Erie, PA
|1970
|Donna Caponi (2)
|287
|3
|1
|$4,000
|Muskogee Golf Club
|Muskogee, OK
|1969
|Donna Caponi
|294
|2
|1
|$5,000
|Scenic Hills Country Club
|Pensacola, FL
|1968
|Susie Berning
|289
|5
|3
|$5,000
|Moselem Springs Golf Club
|Fleetwood, PA
|1967
|Catherine Lacoste (a)
|294
|6
|2
|$0
|The Homestead
|Hot Springs, VA
|1966
|Sandra Spuzich
|297
|9
|1
|$4,000
|Hazeltine National Golf Club
|Chaska, MN
|1965
|Carol Mann
|290
|2
|2
|$3,800
|Atlantic City Country Club
|Northfield, NJ
|1964
|Mickey Wright (4)
|290
|−2
|PO
|$2,090
|San Diego Country Club
|Chula Vista, CA
|1963
|Mary Mills
|289
|−3
|3
|$1,900
|Kenwood Country Club
|Cincinnati, OH
|1962
|Murle Lindstrom
|301
|13
|2
|$1,800
|Dunes Golf and Beach Club
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|1961
|Mickey Wright (3)
|293
|5
|6
|$1,800
|Baltusrol Golf Club, Lower Course
|Springfield, NJ
|1960
|Betsy Rawls (4)
|292
|4
|1
|$1,710
|Worcester Country Club
|Worcester, MA
|1959
|Mickey Wright (2)
|287
|7
|2
|$1,800
|Churchill Valley Country Club
|Pittsburgh, PA
|1958
|Mickey Wright
|290
|−2
|5
|$1,800
|Forest Lake Country Club
|Bloomfield Hills, MI
|1957
|Betsy Rawls (3)
|299
|7
|6
|$1,800
|Winged Foot Golf Club, East Course
|Mamaroneck, NY
|1956
|Kathy Cornelius
|302
|7
|PO
|$1,500
|Northland Country Club
|Duluth, MN
|1955
|Fay Crocker
|299
|11
|4
|$2,000
|Wichita Country Club
|Wichita, KS
|1954
|Babe Zaharias (3)
|291
|3
|12
|$2,000
|Salem Country Club
|Peabody, MA
|1953
|Betsy Rawls (2)
|302
|6
|PO
|$2,000
|Country Club of Rochester
|Rochester, NY
|1952
|Louise Suggs (2)
|284
|8
|7
|$1,750
|Bala Golf Club
|Philadelphia, PA
|1951
|Betsy Rawls
|293
|5
|5
|$1,500
|Druid Hills Golf Club
|Atlanta, GA
|1950
|Babe Zaharias (2)
|291
|−9
|9
|$1,250
|Rolling Hills Country Club
|Wichita, KS
|1949
|Louise Suggs
|291
|−9
|14
|$1,500
|Prince George's Golf and Country Club
|Landover, MD
|1948
|Babe Zaharias
|300
|E
|8
|$1,200
|Atlantic City Country Club
|Northfield, NJ
|1947
|Betty Jameson
|295
|−9
|6
|$1,200
|Starmount Forest Country Club
|Greensboro, NC
|1946
|Patty Berg †
|5 & 4
|$5,600
|Spokane Country Club
|Spokane, WA