2023 Made in Himmerland field: Players, rankings
European Tour

2023 Made in Himmerland field: Players, rankings

07/02/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of Daniel Hillier
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Made in Himmerland field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Himmerland in Farso, Denmark.

The Made in Himmerland field is headlined by the likes of Yannik Paul, Thorbjorn Olesen, Jordan Smith, Pablo Larrazabal and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 29th event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the DP World Tour now in continental Europe for a long run.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which features a 156-player field.

The field will be playing for a $3.25 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Made in Himmerland field

PLAYER
Thomas Aiken
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Marcus Armitage
John Axelsen
Nick Bachem
Matthew Baldwin
Oliver Bekker
Wil Besseling
Lucas Bjerregaard
Alexander Björk
Thomas Bjørn
Christoffer Bring
Kristoffer Broberg
Soren Broholt Lind
Daniel Brown
Rafa Cabrera Bello
John Catlin
Ma Chengyao
Todd Clements
Aaron Cockerill
Nicolas Colsaerts
Sean Crocker
Jens Dantorp
Louis De Jager
Alejandro Del Rey
Hennie Du Plessis
Victor Dubuisson
Bryce Easton
Tobias Edén
Nacho Elvira
Rhys Enoch
Ewen Ferguson
Darren Fichardt
Pedro Figueiredo
Ross Fisher
Grant Forrest
Simon Forsström
Alexander George Frances
Jeremy Freiburghaus
Gustav Frimodt
Stephen Gallacher
Manu Gandas
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Sebastian Garcia
Daniel Gavins
Deon Germishuys
Mateusz Gradecki
Gavin Green
Julien Guerrier
Chase Hanna
Joachim B Hansen
Marcus Helligkilde
Angel Hidalgo
Kazuki Higa
Calum Hill
Daniel Hillier
Ryo Hisatsune
Nicolai Højgaard
Rasmus Højgaard
Rikuya Hoshino
Victor Hougaard Sidal Svendsen
David Howell
Daan Huizing
Oliver Hundebøll
Aguri Iwasaki
Scott Jamieson
Kristian Krogh Johannessen
Matthew Jordan
Masahiro Kawamura
Yeongsu Kim
Nathan Kimsey
Søren Kjeldsen
Frederik Kjettrup
Alexander Knappe
Jeong Weon Ko
Gudmundur Kristjansson
Frederic Lacroix
Joakim Lagergren
Francesco Laporta
Pablo Larrazábal
David Law
Joshua Lee
Niklas Lemke
Alexander Levy
Haotong Li
Mikael Lindberg
Zander Lombard
Hurly Long
Mike Lorenzo-Vera
Robert Macintyre
Richard Mansell
Velten Meyer
David Micheluzzi
Guido Migliozzi
Christopher Mivis
Edoardo Molinari
James Morrison
John Murphy
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Lukas Nemecz
Niklas Nørgaard
Thorbjørn Olesen
Adrian Otaegui
Renato Paratore
John Parry
Yannik Paul
Matthieu Pavon
Eddie Pepperell
Garrick Porteous
Tapio Pulkkanen
Richie Ramsay
David Ravetto
Jc Ritchie
Adrien Saddier
Javier Sainz
Kalle Samooja
Ricardo Santos
Jayden Schaper
Maximilian Schmitt
Marcel Schneider
Freddy Schott
Robin Sciot-Siegrist
Sandy Scott
Jason Scrivener
Marcel Siem
Martin Simonsen
Jordan Smith
Sebastian Söderberg
Clément Sordet
Matthew Southgate
Gary Stal
Joël Stalter
Maximilian Steinlechner
Ockie Strydom
Tristen Strydom
Andy Sullivan
Julian Suri
Santiago Tarrio
Morten Toft Hansen
Daniel Van Tonder
Johannes Veerman
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Justin Walters
Paul Waring
Marc Warren
Dale Whitnell
Gunner Wiebe
Sebastian Wiis
Andrew Wilson
Oliver Wilson
Blake Windred
Jeff Winther
Ashun Wu
Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2023 Made in Himmerland field

There are no top-50 players in this field.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.