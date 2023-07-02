2023 Made in Himmerland field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Made in Himmerland field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Himmerland in Farso, Denmark.

The Made in Himmerland field is headlined by the likes of Yannik Paul, Thorbjorn Olesen, Jordan Smith, Pablo Larrazabal and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 29th event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the DP World Tour now in continental Europe for a long run.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which features a 156-player field.

The field will be playing for a $3.25 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Made in Himmerland field

PLAYER Thomas Aiken Kiradech Aphibarnrat Marcus Armitage John Axelsen Nick Bachem Matthew Baldwin Oliver Bekker Wil Besseling Lucas Bjerregaard Alexander Björk Thomas Bjørn Christoffer Bring Kristoffer Broberg Soren Broholt Lind Daniel Brown Rafa Cabrera Bello John Catlin Ma Chengyao Todd Clements Aaron Cockerill Nicolas Colsaerts Sean Crocker Jens Dantorp Louis De Jager Alejandro Del Rey Hennie Du Plessis Victor Dubuisson Bryce Easton Tobias Edén Nacho Elvira Rhys Enoch Ewen Ferguson Darren Fichardt Pedro Figueiredo Ross Fisher Grant Forrest Simon Forsström Alexander George Frances Jeremy Freiburghaus Gustav Frimodt Stephen Gallacher Manu Gandas Alfredo Garcia-Heredia Sebastian Garcia Daniel Gavins Deon Germishuys Mateusz Gradecki Gavin Green Julien Guerrier Chase Hanna Joachim B Hansen Marcus Helligkilde Angel Hidalgo Kazuki Higa Calum Hill Daniel Hillier Ryo Hisatsune Nicolai Højgaard Rasmus Højgaard Rikuya Hoshino Victor Hougaard Sidal Svendsen David Howell Daan Huizing Oliver Hundebøll Aguri Iwasaki Scott Jamieson Kristian Krogh Johannessen Matthew Jordan Masahiro Kawamura Yeongsu Kim Nathan Kimsey Søren Kjeldsen Frederik Kjettrup Alexander Knappe Jeong Weon Ko Gudmundur Kristjansson Frederic Lacroix Joakim Lagergren Francesco Laporta Pablo Larrazábal David Law Joshua Lee Niklas Lemke Alexander Levy Haotong Li Mikael Lindberg Zander Lombard Hurly Long Mike Lorenzo-Vera Robert Macintyre Richard Mansell Velten Meyer David Micheluzzi Guido Migliozzi Christopher Mivis Edoardo Molinari James Morrison John Murphy Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Lukas Nemecz Niklas Nørgaard Thorbjørn Olesen Adrian Otaegui Renato Paratore John Parry Yannik Paul Matthieu Pavon Eddie Pepperell Garrick Porteous Tapio Pulkkanen Richie Ramsay David Ravetto Jc Ritchie Adrien Saddier Javier Sainz Kalle Samooja Ricardo Santos Jayden Schaper Maximilian Schmitt Marcel Schneider Freddy Schott Robin Sciot-Siegrist Sandy Scott Jason Scrivener Marcel Siem Martin Simonsen Jordan Smith Sebastian Söderberg Clément Sordet Matthew Southgate Gary Stal Joël Stalter Maximilian Steinlechner Ockie Strydom Tristen Strydom Andy Sullivan Julian Suri Santiago Tarrio Morten Toft Hansen Daniel Van Tonder Johannes Veerman Nicolai Von Dellingshausen Justin Walters Paul Waring Marc Warren Dale Whitnell Gunner Wiebe Sebastian Wiis Andrew Wilson Oliver Wilson Blake Windred Jeff Winther Ashun Wu Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2023 Made in Himmerland field

There are no top-50 players in this field.