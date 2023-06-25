Who is Leona Maguire? Bio for the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship contender

Leona Maguire came in to the final round of 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship looking to win in the second major championship of the year on the LPGA Tour. Leona Maguire could have a huge breakthrough by winning at Baltusrol Golf Club.

Maguire is 28 years old, and she is in the field at KPMG Women's PGA Championship because of her status on the LPGA Tour this season.

For Maguire, her journey to the pinnacle of women's professional golf is a remarkable story.

Maguire was born in Ireland, and she has accomplished a lot in the game already. She turned pro in 2019 and played on the European Solheim Cup team in 2021.

Maguire is an LPGA winner already

Leona Maguire has won many times as a professional.

She won last week on the LPGA Tour, taking the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan for her second-career LPGA Tour title.

Maguire has continued to grow and flourish as a player, looking to take the next step this week.

Entering this week, Maguire was ranked 12th in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking and 10th in the Race to the CME Globe.

What a KPMG Women's PGA Championship win means

With a win today, Maguire would earn the benefits of being an KPMG Women's PGA Championship winner, including a 10-year tournament exemption, including berths into women's major championships for five years and a five-year LPGA exemption.