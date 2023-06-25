2023 Betfred British Masters field: Players, rankings
06/25/2023

06/25/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Min Woo Lee
The 2023 Betfred British Masters field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield, England.

The Betfred British Masters field is headlined by the likes of Victor Perez, Adrian Meronk, Pablo Larrazabal and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 28th event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the DP World Tour now in continental Europe for a long run.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which features a 156-player field.

The field will be playing for a $3.5 million purse, with three of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Betfred British Masters field

PLAYER
Thomas Aiken
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Marcus Armitage
Adri Arnaus
John Axelsen
Nick Bachem
Matthew Baldwin
Oliver Bekker
Wil Besseling
Alexander Björk
Dan Bradbury
Christoffer Bring
Daniel Brown
Julien Brun
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Jorge Campillo
John Catlin
Ma Chengyao
Todd Clements
Aaron Cockerill
Nicolas Colsaerts
Sean Crocker
Jens Dantorp
Louis De Jager
Alejandro Del Rey
Jamie Donaldson
Hennie Du Plessis
Bryce Easton
Tobias Edén
Nacho Elvira
Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
Ewen Ferguson
Pedro Figueiredo
Ross Fisher
Grant Forrest
Simon Forsström
Jeremy Freiburghaus
Stephen Gallacher
Manu Gandas
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Sebastian Garcia
Daniel Gavins
Deon Germishuys
John Gough
Mateusz Gradecki
Gavin Green
Julien Guerrier
Chase Hanna
Marcus Helligkilde
Angel Hidalgo
Kazuki Higa
Calum Hill
Daniel Hillier
Ryo Hisatsune
Rasmus Højgaard
David Horsey
Rikuya Hoshino
David Howell
Daan Huizing
Oliver Hundebøll
Sam Hutsby
Aguri Iwasaki
Jazz Janewattananond
Kristian Krogh Johannessen
Matthew Jordan
Masahiro Kawamura
Frank Kennedy
Maximilian Kieffer
Yeongsu Kim
Nathan Kimsey
Marcus Kinhult
Søren Kjeldsen
Alexander Knappe
Jeong Weon Ko
Gudmundur Kristjansson
Romain Langasque
David Law
Thriston Lawrence
Craig Lee
Joshua Lee
Min Woo Lee
Niklas Lemke
Alexander Levy
Tom Lewis
Haotong Li
Mikael Lindberg
Zander Lombard
Hurly Long
Mike Lorenzo-Vera
Joost Luiten
Robert Macintyre
Richard Mansell
Tom Mckibbin
Adrian Meronk
David Micheluzzi
Guido Migliozzi
Edoardo Molinari
James Morrison
John Murphy
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Lukas Nemecz
Wilco Nienaber
Niklas Nørgaard
Thorbjørn Olesen
Renato Paratore
John Parry
Yannik Paul
Eddie Pepperell
Victor Perez
Garrick Porteous
Tapio Pulkkanen
Richie Ramsay
David Ravetto
Jc Ritchie
Justin Rose
Antoine Rozner
Adrien Saddier
Kalle Samooja
Ricardo Santos
Jayden Schaper
Marcel Schneider
Freddy Schott
Robin Sciot-Siegrist
Jason Scrivener
Shubhankar Sharma
Callum Shinkwin
Marcel Siem
Martin Simonsen
Jordan Smith
Sebastian Söderberg
Clément Sordet
Matthew Southgate
Gary Stal
Joël Stalter
Ockie Strydom
Tristen Strydom
Andy Sullivan
Connor Syme
Santiago Tarrio
Sami Välimäki
Darius Van Driel
Daniel Van Tonder
Johannes Veerman
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Justin Walters
Jeunghun Wang
Paul Waring
Marc Warren
Daniel Whitby-Smith
Dale Whitnell
Gunner Wiebe
Andrew Wilson
Oliver Wilson
Blake Windred
Jeff Winther
Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2023 Betfred British Masters field

RANK PLAYER
29 Justin Rose
49 Min Woo Lee
50 Adrian Meronk

