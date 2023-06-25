2023 Betfred British Masters field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Betfred British Masters field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield, England.

The Betfred British Masters field is headlined by the likes of Victor Perez, Adrian Meronk, Pablo Larrazabal and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 28th event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the DP World Tour now in continental Europe for a long run.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which features a 156-player field.

The field will be playing for a $3.5 million purse, with three of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Betfred British Masters field

PLAYER Thomas Aiken Kiradech Aphibarnrat Marcus Armitage Adri Arnaus John Axelsen Nick Bachem Matthew Baldwin Oliver Bekker Wil Besseling Alexander Björk Dan Bradbury Christoffer Bring Daniel Brown Julien Brun Rafa Cabrera Bello Jorge Campillo John Catlin Ma Chengyao Todd Clements Aaron Cockerill Nicolas Colsaerts Sean Crocker Jens Dantorp Louis De Jager Alejandro Del Rey Jamie Donaldson Hennie Du Plessis Bryce Easton Tobias Edén Nacho Elvira Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño Ewen Ferguson Pedro Figueiredo Ross Fisher Grant Forrest Simon Forsström Jeremy Freiburghaus Stephen Gallacher Manu Gandas Alfredo Garcia-Heredia Sebastian Garcia Daniel Gavins Deon Germishuys John Gough Mateusz Gradecki Gavin Green Julien Guerrier Chase Hanna Marcus Helligkilde Angel Hidalgo Kazuki Higa Calum Hill Daniel Hillier Ryo Hisatsune Rasmus Højgaard David Horsey Rikuya Hoshino David Howell Daan Huizing Oliver Hundebøll Sam Hutsby Aguri Iwasaki Jazz Janewattananond Kristian Krogh Johannessen Matthew Jordan Masahiro Kawamura Frank Kennedy Maximilian Kieffer Yeongsu Kim Nathan Kimsey Marcus Kinhult Søren Kjeldsen Alexander Knappe Jeong Weon Ko Gudmundur Kristjansson Romain Langasque David Law Thriston Lawrence Craig Lee Joshua Lee Min Woo Lee Niklas Lemke Alexander Levy Tom Lewis Haotong Li Mikael Lindberg Zander Lombard Hurly Long Mike Lorenzo-Vera Joost Luiten Robert Macintyre Richard Mansell Tom Mckibbin Adrian Meronk David Micheluzzi Guido Migliozzi Edoardo Molinari James Morrison John Murphy Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Lukas Nemecz Wilco Nienaber Niklas Nørgaard Thorbjørn Olesen Renato Paratore John Parry Yannik Paul Eddie Pepperell Victor Perez Garrick Porteous Tapio Pulkkanen Richie Ramsay David Ravetto Jc Ritchie Justin Rose Antoine Rozner Adrien Saddier Kalle Samooja Ricardo Santos Jayden Schaper Marcel Schneider Freddy Schott Robin Sciot-Siegrist Jason Scrivener Shubhankar Sharma Callum Shinkwin Marcel Siem Martin Simonsen Jordan Smith Sebastian Söderberg Clément Sordet Matthew Southgate Gary Stal Joël Stalter Ockie Strydom Tristen Strydom Andy Sullivan Connor Syme Santiago Tarrio Sami Välimäki Darius Van Driel Daniel Van Tonder Johannes Veerman Nicolai Von Dellingshausen Justin Walters Jeunghun Wang Paul Waring Marc Warren Daniel Whitby-Smith Dale Whitnell Gunner Wiebe Andrew Wilson Oliver Wilson Blake Windred Jeff Winther Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2023 Betfred British Masters field