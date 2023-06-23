2023 Kolon Korea Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 Kolon Korea Open purse is set for KRW 1,400,000,000 ($1 million), with the winner's share coming in at $180,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Asian Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Kolon Korea Open field is headed by Brendan Jones, Richard Lee, Ryosuke Kinoshita and more of the world's best players.

The 144-player field is an event on the 2023 Asian Tour schedule, which is now on to its 11th event of the campaign.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in South Korea.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get add to their Order of Merit tally, which is crucial for access to tournaments and bonuses.

The winner gets 6.4 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the Asian Tour.

