2023 US Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 US Open prize money payout is from the $20 million purse, with 61 professional players who complete four rounds at Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of US Open prize pool is at $3,600,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $2,160,000 in PGA Tour prize money today. The US Open prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $42,083.

The US Open field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler and more. It's feels like a crowded leaderboard with a variety of outcomes.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 US Open from the correct 2023 US Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut in this tournament is made to the top 60 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round. A total of 65 players made the cut, with four amateurs advancing and not being paid for their finish.

The 2023 US Open prize money payout is only true after the cut is made, with the USGA paying $10,000 to each professional who misses the cut.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 600 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a major championship event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 100 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, entries into the US Open for 10 years, as well as five-year exemptions into the other three majors and The Players, and entry into the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2023 US Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout