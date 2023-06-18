2023 Meijer LPGA Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Leona Maguire, who earned her second-career LPGA Tour win at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan.
Maguire scorched the host course in the final round, shooting 8-under 64 to win the tournament on 21-under 267, including a final-hole birdie 4.
Ariya Jutanugarn, who has been resurgent in recent weeks, finished in solo second on 19-under total.
Amy Yang, the 54-hole leader, and Xiyu Lin, finished in joint third place.
Maguire won and the $375,000 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.
Meijer LPGA Classic recap notes
Maguire picks up the win in the 13th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle once again on the LPGA, doing so in her first-ever professional golf tournament.
By winning the event, Maguire earned an additional two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour.
This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 74 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.
The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship in New Jersey.
2023 Meijer LPGA Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Leona Maguire
|-21
|69
|65
|69
|64
|267
|$375,000
|2
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|-19
|73
|64
|66
|66
|269
|$230,318
|T3
|Xiyu Lin
|-18
|68
|68
|66
|68
|270
|$148,164
|T3
|Amy Yang
|-18
|67
|67
|67
|69
|270
|$148,164
|5
|Hyo Joo Kim
|-16
|69
|65
|69
|69
|272
|$104,031
|T6
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|-15
|68
|69
|70
|66
|273
|$78,181
|T6
|Jennifer Kupcho
|-15
|66
|69
|69
|69
|273
|$78,181
|T8
|Hye-Jin Choi
|-14
|70
|67
|70
|67
|274
|$52,204
|T8
|Ally Ewing
|-14
|67
|70
|70
|67
|274
|$52,204
|T8
|Pauline Roussin
|-14
|68
|68
|71
|67
|274
|$52,204
|T8
|Aditi Ashok
|-14
|68
|67
|72
|67
|274
|$52,204
|T8
|Carlota Ciganda
|-14
|68
|66
|71
|69
|274
|$52,204
|T13
|Stephanie Meadow
|-13
|70
|69
|68
|68
|275
|$37,829
|T13
|Minjee Lee
|-13
|68
|67
|72
|68
|275
|$37,829
|T13
|Ashleigh Buhai
|-13
|68
|68
|66
|73
|275
|$37,829
|T13
|Ayaka Furue
|-13
|66
|67
|69
|73
|275
|$37,829
|T17
|Mi Hyang Lee
|-12
|71
|66
|71
|68
|276
|$31,357
|T17
|Minami Katsu
|-12
|70
|72
|65
|69
|276
|$31,357
|T17
|Manon De Roey
|-12
|70
|65
|69
|72
|276
|$31,357
|T20
|Grace Kim
|-11
|71
|71
|70
|65
|277
|$25,108
|T20
|Narin An
|-11
|70
|71
|70
|66
|277
|$25,108
|T20
|Hae Ran Ryu
|-11
|68
|69
|74
|66
|277
|$25,108
|T20
|Mel Reid
|-11
|71
|69
|70
|67
|277
|$25,108
|T20
|Ruixin Liu
|-11
|72
|70
|67
|68
|277
|$25,108
|T20
|Cheyenne Knight
|-11
|66
|70
|73
|68
|277
|$25,108
|T20
|Morgane Metraux
|-11
|69
|71
|68
|69
|277
|$25,108
|T20
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|-11
|67
|68
|70
|72
|277
|$25,108
|T20
|Lindsey Weaver-Wright
|-11
|66
|69
|69
|73
|277
|$25,108
|T29
|Arpichaya Yubol
|-10
|70
|72
|73
|63
|278
|$19,797
|T29
|Mina Harigae
|-10
|74
|67
|68
|69
|278
|$19,797
|T29
|Alison Lee
|-10
|67
|71
|69
|71
|278
|$19,797
|T32
|Ines Laklalech
|-9
|68
|73
|72
|66
|279
|$15,270
|T32
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|-9
|71
|70
|71
|67
|279
|$15,270
|T32
|Nasa Hataoka
|-9
|71
|67
|74
|67
|279
|$15,270
|T32
|Azahara Munoz
|-9
|72
|69
|70
|68
|279
|$15,270
|T32
|Madelene Sagstrom
|-9
|70
|72
|68
|69
|279
|$15,270
|T32
|Sarah Schmelzel
|-9
|72
|69
|69
|69
|279
|$15,270
|T32
|Anna Nordqvist
|-9
|70
|69
|71
|69
|279
|$15,270
|T32
|Jeongeun Lee6
|-9
|71
|69
|69
|70
|279
|$15,270
|T32
|Allisen Corpuz
|-9
|71
|68
|70
|70
|279
|$15,270
|T32
|Eun-Hee Ji
|-9
|68
|72
|67
|72
|279
|$15,270
|T42
|Brooke M. Henderson
|-8
|69
|73
|69
|69
|280
|$11,853
|T42
|Frida Kinhult
|-8
|66
|71
|70
|73
|280
|$11,853
|T44
|Esther Henseleit
|-7
|72
|67
|73
|69
|281
|$10,151
|T44
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|-7
|73
|69
|69
|70
|281
|$10,151
|T44
|Pernilla Lindberg
|-7
|69
|71
|71
|70
|281
|$10,151
|T44
|Charlotte Thomas
|-7
|72
|69
|69
|71
|281
|$10,151
|T44
|Xiaowen Yin
|-7
|71
|70
|68
|72
|281
|$10,151
|T44
|Wei-Ling Hsu
|-7
|70
|68
|71
|72
|281
|$10,151
|T50
|Hannah Green
|-6
|71
|69
|74
|68
|282
|$8,448
|T50
|Yan Liu
|-6
|70
|72
|71
|69
|282
|$8,448
|T50
|So Yeon Ryu
|-6
|71
|71
|70
|70
|282
|$8,448
|T50
|Jennifer Chang
|-6
|73
|68
|71
|70
|282
|$8,448
|T54
|Maja Stark
|-5
|69
|73
|71
|70
|283
|$7,566
|T54
|Megan Khang
|-5
|71
|69
|72
|71
|283
|$7,566
|T54
|Soo Bin Joo
|-5
|71
|68
|72
|72
|283
|$7,566
|T57
|Allison Emrey
|-4
|71
|70
|73
|70
|284
|$6,683
|T57
|Polly Mack
|-4
|70
|72
|70
|72
|284
|$6,683
|T57
|Lindy Duncan
|-4
|72
|70
|69
|73
|284
|$6,683
|T57
|Chella Choi
|-4
|68
|69
|72
|75
|284
|$6,683
|T61
|Laura Wearn
|-3
|70
|72
|77
|66
|285
|$6,053
|T61
|Yuna Nishimura
|-3
|71
|71
|74
|69
|285
|$6,053
|T61
|Marissa Steen
|-3
|69
|73
|71
|72
|285
|$6,053
|T64
|Haeji Kang
|-2
|69
|73
|73
|71
|286
|$5,737
|T64
|Ellinor Sudow
|-2
|70
|70
|72
|74
|286
|$5,737
|T66
|Louise Ridderstrom
|-1
|71
|71
|73
|72
|287
|$5,359
|T66
|Maddie Szeryk
|-1
|68
|73
|74
|72
|287
|$5,359
|T66
|Celine Borge
|-1
|72
|69
|73
|73
|287
|$5,359
|T66
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|-1
|69
|73
|71
|74
|287
|$5,359
|T70
|Christina Kim
|1
|71
|71
|75
|72
|289
|$5,013
|T70
|Bailey Tardy
|1
|70
|71
|70
|78
|289
|$5,013
|T72
|Ilhee Lee
|2
|72
|70
|76
|72
|290
|$4,885
|T72
|Sung Hyun Park
|2
|69
|70
|77
|74
|290
|$4,885
|74
|Jeongeun Lee5
|3
|71
|68
|72
|80
|291
|$4,791