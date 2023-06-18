2023 Meijer LPGA Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Leona Maguire, who earned her second-career LPGA Tour win at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan.

Maguire scorched the host course in the final round, shooting 8-under 64 to win the tournament on 21-under 267, including a final-hole birdie 4.

Ariya Jutanugarn, who has been resurgent in recent weeks, finished in solo second on 19-under total.

Amy Yang, the 54-hole leader, and Xiyu Lin, finished in joint third place.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Maguire won and the $375,000 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.

Meijer LPGA Classic recap notes

Maguire picks up the win in the 13th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle once again on the LPGA, doing so in her first-ever professional golf tournament.

By winning the event, Maguire earned an additional two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 74 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship in New Jersey.

2023 Meijer LPGA Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details