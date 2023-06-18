2023 Meijer LPGA Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 Meijer LPGA Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

06/18/2023
A photo of golfer Leona Maguire
The 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Leona Maguire, who earned her second-career LPGA Tour win at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan.

Maguire scorched the host course in the final round, shooting 8-under 64 to win the tournament on 21-under 267, including a final-hole birdie 4.

Ariya Jutanugarn, who has been resurgent in recent weeks, finished in solo second on 19-under total.

Amy Yang, the 54-hole leader, and Xiyu Lin, finished in joint third place.

Maguire won and the $375,000 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.

Meijer LPGA Classic recap notes

Maguire picks up the win in the 13th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle once again on the LPGA, doing so in her first-ever professional golf tournament.

By winning the event, Maguire earned an additional two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 74 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship in New Jersey.

2023 Meijer LPGA Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Leona Maguire -21 69 65 69 64 267 $375,000
2 Ariya Jutanugarn -19 73 64 66 66 269 $230,318
T3 Xiyu Lin -18 68 68 66 68 270 $148,164
T3 Amy Yang -18 67 67 67 69 270 $148,164
5 Hyo Joo Kim -16 69 65 69 69 272 $104,031
T6 Jasmine Suwannapura -15 68 69 70 66 273 $78,181
T6 Jennifer Kupcho -15 66 69 69 69 273 $78,181
T8 Hye-Jin Choi -14 70 67 70 67 274 $52,204
T8 Ally Ewing -14 67 70 70 67 274 $52,204
T8 Pauline Roussin -14 68 68 71 67 274 $52,204
T8 Aditi Ashok -14 68 67 72 67 274 $52,204
T8 Carlota Ciganda -14 68 66 71 69 274 $52,204
T13 Stephanie Meadow -13 70 69 68 68 275 $37,829
T13 Minjee Lee -13 68 67 72 68 275 $37,829
T13 Ashleigh Buhai -13 68 68 66 73 275 $37,829
T13 Ayaka Furue -13 66 67 69 73 275 $37,829
T17 Mi Hyang Lee -12 71 66 71 68 276 $31,357
T17 Minami Katsu -12 70 72 65 69 276 $31,357
T17 Manon De Roey -12 70 65 69 72 276 $31,357
T20 Grace Kim -11 71 71 70 65 277 $25,108
T20 Narin An -11 70 71 70 66 277 $25,108
T20 Hae Ran Ryu -11 68 69 74 66 277 $25,108
T20 Mel Reid -11 71 69 70 67 277 $25,108
T20 Ruixin Liu -11 72 70 67 68 277 $25,108
T20 Cheyenne Knight -11 66 70 73 68 277 $25,108
T20 Morgane Metraux -11 69 71 68 69 277 $25,108
T20 Emily Kristine Pedersen -11 67 68 70 72 277 $25,108
T20 Lindsey Weaver-Wright -11 66 69 69 73 277 $25,108
T29 Arpichaya Yubol -10 70 72 73 63 278 $19,797
T29 Mina Harigae -10 74 67 68 69 278 $19,797
T29 Alison Lee -10 67 71 69 71 278 $19,797
T32 Ines Laklalech -9 68 73 72 66 279 $15,270
T32 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -9 71 70 71 67 279 $15,270
T32 Nasa Hataoka -9 71 67 74 67 279 $15,270
T32 Azahara Munoz -9 72 69 70 68 279 $15,270
T32 Madelene Sagstrom -9 70 72 68 69 279 $15,270
T32 Sarah Schmelzel -9 72 69 69 69 279 $15,270
T32 Anna Nordqvist -9 70 69 71 69 279 $15,270
T32 Jeongeun Lee6 -9 71 69 69 70 279 $15,270
T32 Allisen Corpuz -9 71 68 70 70 279 $15,270
T32 Eun-Hee Ji -9 68 72 67 72 279 $15,270
T42 Brooke M. Henderson -8 69 73 69 69 280 $11,853
T42 Frida Kinhult -8 66 71 70 73 280 $11,853
T44 Esther Henseleit -7 72 67 73 69 281 $10,151
T44 Moriya Jutanugarn -7 73 69 69 70 281 $10,151
T44 Pernilla Lindberg -7 69 71 71 70 281 $10,151
T44 Charlotte Thomas -7 72 69 69 71 281 $10,151
T44 Xiaowen Yin -7 71 70 68 72 281 $10,151
T44 Wei-Ling Hsu -7 70 68 71 72 281 $10,151
T50 Hannah Green -6 71 69 74 68 282 $8,448
T50 Yan Liu -6 70 72 71 69 282 $8,448
T50 So Yeon Ryu -6 71 71 70 70 282 $8,448
T50 Jennifer Chang -6 73 68 71 70 282 $8,448
T54 Maja Stark -5 69 73 71 70 283 $7,566
T54 Megan Khang -5 71 69 72 71 283 $7,566
T54 Soo Bin Joo -5 71 68 72 72 283 $7,566
T57 Allison Emrey -4 71 70 73 70 284 $6,683
T57 Polly Mack -4 70 72 70 72 284 $6,683
T57 Lindy Duncan -4 72 70 69 73 284 $6,683
T57 Chella Choi -4 68 69 72 75 284 $6,683
T61 Laura Wearn -3 70 72 77 66 285 $6,053
T61 Yuna Nishimura -3 71 71 74 69 285 $6,053
T61 Marissa Steen -3 69 73 71 72 285 $6,053
T64 Haeji Kang -2 69 73 73 71 286 $5,737
T64 Ellinor Sudow -2 70 70 72 74 286 $5,737
T66 Louise Ridderstrom -1 71 71 73 72 287 $5,359
T66 Maddie Szeryk -1 68 73 74 72 287 $5,359
T66 Celine Borge -1 72 69 73 73 287 $5,359
T66 Stephanie Kyriacou -1 69 73 71 74 287 $5,359
T70 Christina Kim 1 71 71 75 72 289 $5,013
T70 Bailey Tardy 1 70 71 70 78 289 $5,013
T72 Ilhee Lee 2 72 70 76 72 290 $4,885
T72 Sung Hyun Park 2 69 70 77 74 290 $4,885
74 Jeongeun Lee5 3 71 68 72 80 291 $4,791

