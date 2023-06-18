2023 BMW International Open field: Players, rankings

The 2023 BMW International Open field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany.

The BMW International Open field is headlined by the likes of Victor Perez, Adrian Meronk, Pablo Larrazabal and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 26th event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the DP World Tour now in continental Europe for a long run.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which features a 156-player field.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with one of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 BMW International Open field

PLAYER Thomas Aiken Anton Albers Kiradech Aphibarnrat John Axelsen Nick Bachem Matthew Baldwin Jonas Baumgartner Oliver Bekker Wil Besseling Lucas Bjerregaard Thomas Bjørn Dan Bradbury Christoffer Bring Daniel Brown Julien Brun Rafa Cabrera Bello Jorge Campillo Alex Cejka Filippo Celli Ma Chengyao Todd Clements Aaron Cockerill Nicolas Colsaerts Sean Crocker Emilio Cuartero Blanco Jannik De Bruyn Alejandro Del Rey Luke Donald Jamie Donaldson Hennie Du Plessis Bryce Easton Tobias Edén Nacho Elvira Oj Farrell Ewen Ferguson Darren Fichardt Pedro Figueiredo Jeremy Freiburghaus Stephen Gallacher Manu Gandas Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez Alfredo Garcia-Heredia Daniel Gavins Deon Germishuys Mateusz Gradecki Gavin Green Marc Hammer Chase Hanna Sebastian Heisele Calum Hill Daniel Hillier Michael Hirmer Rasmus Højgaard David Horsey Rikuya Hoshino David Howell Daan Huizing Oliver Hundebøll Sam Hutsby Invite Aguri Iwasaki Scott Jamieson Jazz Janewattananond Kristian Krogh Johannessen Takumi Kanaya Maximilian Kieffer Yeongsu Kim Marcus Kinhult Søren Kjeldsen Alexander Knappe Jeong Weon Ko Gudmundur Kristjansson Jacques Kruyswijk Frederic Lacroix Romain Langasque Pablo Larrazábal Thriston Lawrence Joshua Lee Niklas Lemke Alexander Levy Tom Lewis Haotong Li Mikael Lindberg Zander Lombard Hurly Long Mike Lorenzo-Vera Joost Luiten Robert Macintyre Richard Mansell Richard Mcevoy Tom Mckibbin Philipp Mejow Adrian Meronk Velten Meyer Guido Migliozzi Christopher Mivis Edoardo Molinari James Morrison John Murphy Lukas Nemecz Wilco Nienaber Niklas Nørgaard Renato Paratore John Parry Yannik Paul Matthieu Pavon Eddie Pepperell Victor Perez Pierre Pineau Garrick Porteous David Ravetto Jc Ritchie Thomas Rosenmueller Rasmus Rosin Antoine Rozner Adrien Saddier Ricardo Santos Matti Schmid Maximilian Schmitt Marcel Schneider Freddy Schott Robin Sciot-Siegrist Jack Senior Shubhankar Sharma Callum Shinkwin Marcel Siem Martin Simonsen Elvis Smylie Sebastian Söderberg Clément Sordet Matthew Southgate Gary Stal Joël Stalter Ockie Strydom Tristen Strydom Andy Sullivan Connor Syme Santiago Tarrio Sami Välimäki Darius Van Driel Daniel Van Tonder Borja Virto Nicolai Von Dellingshausen Justin Walters Paul Waring Marc Warren Dale Whitnell Gunner Wiebe Tim Wiedemeyer Andrew Wilson Oliver Wilson Blake Windred Jeff Winther Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2023 BMW International Open field

49. Adrian Meronk