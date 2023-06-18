2023 BMW International Open field: Players, rankings
European Tour

2023 BMW International Open field: Players, rankings

06/18/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Adrian Meronk
The 2023 BMW International Open field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany.

The BMW International Open field is headlined by the likes of Victor Perez, Adrian Meronk, Pablo Larrazabal and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 26th event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the DP World Tour now in continental Europe for a long run.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which features a 156-player field.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with one of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 BMW International Open field

PLAYER
Thomas Aiken
Anton Albers
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
John Axelsen
Nick Bachem
Matthew Baldwin
Jonas Baumgartner
Oliver Bekker
Wil Besseling
Lucas Bjerregaard
Thomas Bjørn
Dan Bradbury
Christoffer Bring
Daniel Brown
Julien Brun
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Jorge Campillo
Alex Cejka
Filippo Celli
Ma Chengyao
Todd Clements
Aaron Cockerill
Nicolas Colsaerts
Sean Crocker
Emilio Cuartero Blanco
Jannik De Bruyn
Alejandro Del Rey
Luke Donald
Jamie Donaldson
Hennie Du Plessis
Bryce Easton
Tobias Edén
Nacho Elvira
Oj Farrell
Ewen Ferguson
Darren Fichardt
Pedro Figueiredo
Jeremy Freiburghaus
Stephen Gallacher
Manu Gandas
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Daniel Gavins
Deon Germishuys
Mateusz Gradecki
Gavin Green
Marc Hammer
Chase Hanna
Sebastian Heisele
Calum Hill
Daniel Hillier
Michael Hirmer
Rasmus Højgaard
David Horsey
Rikuya Hoshino
David Howell
Daan Huizing
Oliver Hundebøll
Sam Hutsby
Invite
Aguri Iwasaki
Scott Jamieson
Jazz Janewattananond
Kristian Krogh Johannessen
Takumi Kanaya
Maximilian Kieffer
Yeongsu Kim
Marcus Kinhult
Søren Kjeldsen
Alexander Knappe
Jeong Weon Ko
Gudmundur Kristjansson
Jacques Kruyswijk
Frederic Lacroix
Romain Langasque
Pablo Larrazábal
Thriston Lawrence
Joshua Lee
Niklas Lemke
Alexander Levy
Tom Lewis
Haotong Li
Mikael Lindberg
Zander Lombard
Hurly Long
Mike Lorenzo-Vera
Joost Luiten
Robert Macintyre
Richard Mansell
Richard Mcevoy
Tom Mckibbin
Philipp Mejow
Adrian Meronk
Velten Meyer
Guido Migliozzi
Christopher Mivis
Edoardo Molinari
James Morrison
John Murphy
Lukas Nemecz
Wilco Nienaber
Niklas Nørgaard
Renato Paratore
John Parry
Yannik Paul
Matthieu Pavon
Eddie Pepperell
Victor Perez
Pierre Pineau
Garrick Porteous
David Ravetto
Jc Ritchie
Thomas Rosenmueller
Rasmus Rosin
Antoine Rozner
Adrien Saddier
Ricardo Santos
Matti Schmid
Maximilian Schmitt
Marcel Schneider
Freddy Schott
Robin Sciot-Siegrist
Jack Senior
Shubhankar Sharma
Callum Shinkwin
Marcel Siem
Martin Simonsen
Elvis Smylie
Sebastian Söderberg
Clément Sordet
Matthew Southgate
Gary Stal
Joël Stalter
Ockie Strydom
Tristen Strydom
Andy Sullivan
Connor Syme
Santiago Tarrio
Sami Välimäki
Darius Van Driel
Daniel Van Tonder
Borja Virto
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Justin Walters
Paul Waring
Marc Warren
Dale Whitnell
Gunner Wiebe
Tim Wiedemeyer
Andrew Wilson
Oliver Wilson
Blake Windred
Jeff Winther
Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2023 BMW International Open field

49. Adrian Meronk

Tags

